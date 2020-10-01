Seven Food and Drink Events You Don't Want to Miss in Greater Phoenix This October

If you've got no interest in wandering too far from your home these days, virtual events are still popping off in the Valley. But if you're ready to step out, a number of food-focused, socially distanced happenings are happening in October. Here's seven to check out — whether online or IRL.
Arizona State Fair Drive-ThruThursdays, October 1 and 8 to Sundays, October 4 and 11
Arizona State Fairground
1826 West McDowell Road
The Arizona State Fair is canceled — except the food part. To get in on the fair's decadent fried-food action, all you need to do is point your car to the fairgrounds, where several vendors are set up to serve you drive-thru. Card payment is preferred, but cash will be accepted. More details here.
WaltoberfestFriday, October 2 to Sunday, October 4
Walter Station Brewery
4056 East Washington Street
Celebrate Waltoberfest at Walter Station Brewery from noon to 8 p.m. to kick off one of the heavier beer-drinking months. The brewery is housed in a former fire station and has an outdoor patio and taproom. Stop in for Bavarian-style pretzels, brats, and chicken or pork schnitzel sandwiches, then gather (responsibly) for games, music, and more.
Urban Ale TrailSaturday, October 3 to Saturday, October 10
Downtown Phoenix
Downtown Phoenix Inc.'s annual Urban Ale Trail is returning, but this time the festivities will last an entire week. That means you'll have more time and space to safely taste local brews and food. There's no registration necessary, and the trail can be done in any order. Participating businesses include Dog Haus Biergarten, Floor 13, Hidden Track Bottle Shop, Carly's, Gracie's, and Greenwood Brewing. If you spend more than $25 at any participating location on the trail, you'll get a commemorative pint glass (while supplies last).
Global Brunch SeriesSundays, October 4 and 11
Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen
6114 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Though your overseas trips have been canceled, you can still get a taste of worldly cuisines during Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen's global brunch series. The restaurant at Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa is celebrating the food of France on October 4 and Morocco on October 11. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and reservations are recommended.
Jazz & JambalayaSundays, October 5, 12, 19, and 26
Southern Rail
300 West Camelback Road
Jazz & Jambalaya is back at Southern Rail on Sundays after a bit of time off. Jambalaya and Sazerac cocktail specials are on the menu, along with half-off bottles of Arizona wine. To hear the live music, make a reservation and request patio seating.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Phoenix New Times's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Phoenix's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Marcellino's 17th Anniversary CelebrationFriday and Saturday, October 23 and 24
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
Marcellino Ristorante is celebrating its 17th year with two days of entertainment. Husband-and-wife team chef Marcellino Verzino and Sima Verzino are literally rolling out a red carpet, and guests can enjoy complementary bubbly and dessert. For entertainment, Sima and her All Star Trio will perform some of the couple's favorite songs starting at 6:30 p.m.
Arizona Ice Cream and Donut FestivalSaturday, October 24
Online
The second annual Arizona Ice Cream and Donut Festival is happening online this year, in partnership with Happy Buns. Participants can learn how to make and fry mochi donuts during a special online workshop. Orders for the make-your-own kit must be placed by October 17 for delivery in time for the demonstration. Note: the workshop will be recorded if you miss the live stream or just need a rewatch.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!