Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Things to Do |

Seven Food and Drink Events You Don't Want to Miss in Greater Phoenix This October

Julie Levin | October 1, 2020 | 6:00am
Fried A Fair's deep-fried butterballs are amazing and available through the Arizona State Fair drive-thru.EXPAND
Fried A Fair's deep-fried butterballs are amazing and available through the Arizona State Fair drive-thru.
Melissa Fossum
AA

If you've got no interest in wandering too far from your home these days, virtual events are still popping off in the Valley. But if you're ready to step out, a number of food-focused, socially distanced happenings are happening in October. Here's seven to check out — whether online or IRL.

Arizona State Fair Drive-Thru

Thursdays, October 1 and 8 to Sundays, October 4 and 11
Arizona State Fairground
1826 West McDowell Road


The Arizona State Fair is canceled — except the food part. To get in on the fair's decadent fried-food action, all you need to do is point your car to the fairgrounds, where several vendors are set up to serve you drive-thru. Card payment is preferred, but cash will be accepted. More details here.

Walter Station is hosting Waltoberfest.
Walter Station is hosting Waltoberfest.
Jim Erickson

Waltoberfest

Friday, October 2 to Sunday, October 4
Walter Station Brewery
4056 East Washington Street


Celebrate Waltoberfest at Walter Station Brewery from noon to 8 p.m. to kick off one of the heavier beer-drinking months. The brewery is housed in a former fire station and has an outdoor patio and taproom. Stop in for Bavarian-style pretzels, brats, and chicken or pork schnitzel sandwiches, then gather (responsibly) for games, music, and more.

The 2020 Urban Ale Trail will be a little different for 2020.EXPAND
The 2020 Urban Ale Trail will be a little different for 2020.
Melissa Fossum

Urban Ale Trail

Saturday, October 3 to Saturday, October 10
Downtown Phoenix


Downtown Phoenix Inc.'s annual Urban Ale Trail is returning, but this time the festivities will last an entire week. That means you'll have more time and space to safely taste local brews and food. There's no registration necessary, and the trail can be done in any order. Participating businesses include Dog Haus Biergarten, Floor 13, Hidden Track Bottle Shop, Carly's, Gracie's, and Greenwood Brewing. If you spend more than $25 at any participating location on the trail, you'll get a commemorative pint glass (while supplies last).

Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen is going global this month.EXPAND
Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen is going global this month.
Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen

Global Brunch Series

Sundays, October 4 and 11
Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen
6114 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale


Though your overseas trips have been canceled, you can still get a taste of worldly cuisines during Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen's global brunch series. The restaurant at Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa is celebrating the food of France on October 4 and Morocco on October 11. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and reservations are recommended.

Jambalaya and jazz with cocktails — what could be better?EXPAND
Jambalaya and jazz with cocktails — what could be better?
Southern Rail

Jazz & Jambalaya

Sundays, October 5, 12, 19, and 26
Southern Rail
300 West Camelback Road


Jazz & Jambalaya is back at Southern Rail on Sundays after a bit of time off. Jambalaya and Sazerac cocktail specials are on the menu, along with half-off bottles of Arizona wine. To hear the live music, make a reservation and request patio seating.

Marcellino Ristorante in Old Town Scottsdale is celebrating 17 years.EXPAND
Marcellino Ristorante in Old Town Scottsdale is celebrating 17 years.
Lauren Cusimano

Marcellino's 17th Anniversary Celebration

Friday and Saturday, October 23 and 24
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale


Marcellino Ristorante is celebrating its 17th year with two days of entertainment. Husband-and-wife team chef Marcellino Verzino and Sima Verzino are literally rolling out a red carpet, and guests can enjoy complementary bubbly and dessert. For entertainment, Sima and her All Star Trio will perform some of the couple's favorite songs starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Arizona Ice Cream and Donut Festival is going virtual this year.EXPAND
The Arizona Ice Cream and Donut Festival is going virtual this year.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Arizona Ice Cream and Donut Festival

Saturday, October 24
Online


The second annual Arizona Ice Cream and Donut Festival is happening online this year, in partnership with Happy Buns. Participants can learn how to make and fry mochi donuts during a special online workshop. Orders for the make-your-own kit must be placed by October 17 for delivery in time for the demonstration. Note: the workshop will be recorded if you miss the live stream or just need a rewatch.

 
Julie Levin is a writer, TV show producer, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her boyfriend. They're working to visit every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

