Taco Fests and Tea Parties: Here Are 5 Phoenix Food Events to Fill Your Weekend

Our Favorite Things Tea Party
Wednesday, September 21 to Sunday, September 25
Drink Me! Tea Room
1730 East Warner Road, #5, Tempe
602-206-5469 Here's your chance to try some of Drink Me! Tea Room's favorite items from their menu over the past two years. You'll indulge in a three-tiered selection of sweet and savory plant-based and gluten-free treats. Opt to make it a tipsy tea party by adding special tea cocktails and mocktails. The Full Afternoon Tea is $54 per person while the Literary Tea offers a smaller sampling of treats and is $36.50 per person.
Arizona State Fair
Friday, September 23 to October, 30 (Thursdays through Sundays)
Arizona State Fairgrounds
1826 West McDowell Road
602-252-6771 The Arizona State Fair has been entertaining Arizonans for over a century and it's back again this year for some more fun. Chow down on all the fried food on a stick you can eat, listen to musical acts, and take a ride on the Ferris wheel. Tickets are $15 for those age 8 and up.
Hot Dog Days Extravaganza
Friday, September 2 through Friday, September 30
Joe's Farm Grill
3000 East Ray Road, Gilbert
480-563-4745 Stop by Joe's Farm Grill in Gilbert for a hot dog and sausage extravaganza. It's $13 for one or $19 for two, of the same kind or mix and match. There's the Dynamite Dog, a Schreiner's spicy pork hot link slathered with scorpion pepper and habanero cream cheese, topped with hand-breaded fried chillito peppers and sweet-hot pepper jelly. The Loco Moco Dog sounds intriguing, with the classic Hawaiian comfort food of a burger patty topped with an oozing fried sunny-side up egg and rich homemade brown gravy, all on top of sticky rice, an open-faced, buttered grilled bun, and a split grilled hot dog. It's the last weekend for this month-long event. The dog days of summer aren't over quite yet.
Garlic Fest
Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 25
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
480-888-9290 The ninth annual Garlic Fest at Queen Creek Olive Mill lasts just over a week. And this weekend, it's your last chance. Watch cooking demos, play games in the grove, purchase garlic products and accessories, and more. Del Piero Kitchen will have a daily garlic-inspired menu plus the beer and wine garden will be open on the weekend. The event is free to attend with no reservations required.
Rockin’ Taco Street Fest
Saturday, September 24
Dr. AJ Chandler Park
178 East Commonwealth Avenue, Chandler The 11th annual Rockin’ Taco Street Fest comes back to downtown Chandler this fall. With tacos from 20 local restaurants and food trucks, as well as handcrafted margaritas and micheladas, this is not your average festival. Come for the food and drinks, stay for the music and entertainment. There will be performances by Everclear and Ozomatli, Luche Libre Wrestling, and a mechanical Taco Ride. This is sure to be a frenzy of a taco celebration.