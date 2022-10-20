Support Us

Metro Phoenix Food and Drink Events to Fill Your Weekend

October 20, 2022 10:49AM

Spooky things to do are in abundance around the Valley.
It's almost Halloween, which means you've got just a couple of weekends left to celebrate all things spooky, scary, and filled with horror.

This weekend, enjoy a meal inspired by The Rocky Horror Picture Show, party with all things pumpkin at O.H.S.O. Brewery's Great Pumpkin Beer Day, or take a family-friendly turn with the Fall Festival at Uptown Plaza. Here are four food and drink-filled events taking place around metro Phoenix this weekend.

The Great Pumpkin Beer Day

Thursday, October 20
O.H.S.O. Brewery
Multiple Locations
At all of the multiple O.H.S.O. Brewery locations around the Valley, October 20 is The Great Pumpkin Beer Day. The brewpubs will be tapping over 25 pumpkin-style beers, including some of the best local and national brews of the season. Each location will have a different menu plus slices of pumpkin pie. The event starts at 11 a.m. and is first come, first served.

The Found:RE Phoenix is hosting a four-course Rocky Horror-filled dinner this weekend.
Rocky Horror Interactive Dinner

Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22
Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8000
Do the time warp at Found:RE Phoenix's four-course meal inspired by The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Audience participation is welcomed, and there will be a costume contest. Taste wedding soup in the first course, there's a Bloody Orange Salad for "Act II," meatloaf is on the plate for "Act III," and you'll get a rocky road creation dessert for the finale. The cost is $79 per person plus fees, and cocktails, bottles of wine, and Champagne will be available for purchase.

Fall Festival

Saturday, October 22
Uptown Plaza
14 East Camelback Road
Uptown Plaza is celebrating the spooky season with a family-friendly fall festival from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is welcome to go trick-or-treating at stores throughout the shopping center including Capsule, Francesca's, Local Nomad, Manor, and Scoopwell's Dough Bar. There will also be mini golf, face painting, and balloon sculptures.

Margarita lovers rejoice at Salt and Lime Fiesta.
Salt and Lime Fiesta

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
October 22-23
Salt. Tequila. Lime. Repeat. The Salt and Lime Fiesta is coming to the Valley this October to celebrate all elements of heat, acid, salt, and fat. The art of tacos will be showcased in a taco row, with over 30 food trucks in attendance. There will also be a dueling margarita and tequila bar as well as a mechanical taco and Lucha Libre matches. Listen to live music with performances from Tyler Rich and Shwayze.
