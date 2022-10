Metro Phoenix Food and Drink Events to Fill Your Weekend

The Great Pumpkin Beer Day

Thursday, October 20

Rocky Horror Interactive Dinner

Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22

Fall Festival Saturday, October 22

Salt and Lime Fiesta

October 22-23

It's almost Halloween, which means you've got just a couple of weekends left to celebrate all things spooky, scary, and filled with horror.This weekend, enjoy a meal inspired by, party with all things pumpkin at O.H.S.O. Brewery's Great Pumpkin Beer Day, or take a family-friendly turn with the Fall Festival at Uptown Plaza. Here are four food and drink-filled events taking place around metro Phoenix this weekend.At all of the multiple O.H.S.O. Brewery locations around the Valley, October 20 is The Great Pumpkin Beer Day. The brewpubs will be tapping over 25 pumpkin-style beers, including some of the best local and national brews of the season. Each location will have a different menu plus slices of pumpkin pie. The event starts at 11 a.m. and is first come, first served.Do the time warp at Found:RE Phoenix 's four-course meal inspired by. Audience participation is welcomed, and there will be a costume contest. Taste wedding soup in the first course, there's a Bloody Orange Salad for "Act II," meatloaf is on the plate for "Act III," and you'll get a rocky road creation dessert for the finale. The cost is $79 per person plus fees, and cocktails, bottles of wine, and Champagne will be available for purchase.Uptown Plaza is celebrating the spooky season with a family-friendly fall festival from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is welcome to go trick-or-treating at stores throughout the shopping center including Capsule, Francesca's, Local Nomad, Manor, and Scoopwell's Dough Bar. There will also be mini golf, face painting, and balloon sculptures.Salt. Tequila. Lime. Repeat. The Salt and Lime Fiesta is coming to the Valley this October to celebrate all elements of heat, acid, salt, and fat. The art of tacos will be showcased in a taco row, with over 30 food trucks in attendance. There will also be a dueling margarita and tequila bar as well as a mechanical taco and Lucha Libre matches. Listen to live music with performances from Tyler Rich and Shwayze.