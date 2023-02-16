Fill Your Weekend With Food and Beer at These 5 Phoenix Events

Navigation
February 16, 2023 6:30AM

Nearly 170 breweries will bring over 500 beers to sip at the Arizona Strong Beer Festival, the "big event" of Arizona Beer Week. Arizona Strong Beer Festival
After last weekend, a mega-event that encompassed the Super Bowl, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and many Valentine's Day festivities, things have slowed down a little here in the Valley. If that means less traffic, then we're here for it.

But it certainly doesn't mean we are left without fun and food-filled events taking place this weekend. Thursday, February 16 kicks off Arizona Beer Week, and we've got a suds-packed lineup covering all the major events. But if you are looking for food and fun to fill your days from February 16 to 19, here are five can't-miss events.

At Donut Daze, O.H.S.O. will pair donuts with 13 beers inspired by the sweet confections.
O.H.S.O. Brewery

Donut Daze

Thursday, February 16
O.H.S.O. Brewery and Distillery
Multiple Locations
O.H.S.O.'s signature doughnut and beer pairing event is back. A cinnamon roll-flavored porter, a peanut chocolate stout, and an apple fritter amber are just some of the beers on tap, and each comes with a corresponding doughnut sample. There's no ticket purchase needed, but spots can be reserved ahead of time. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs for as long as supplies last.

Arizona Strong Beer Festival

Saturday, February 18
Salt River Fields, 7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
Nearly 170 breweries will bring over 500 beers to the 2023 Arizona Strong Beer Festival this weekend, including some of their biggest, aka highest in alcohol, sips. At the “big event” of the week, you can sample creations from just about every brewery in the state, plus plenty of out-of-towners. If you splurge for VIP passes, swing by a day early to get your wristband and sample beers while the University of Arizona takes the mound against the University of Tennessee. General admission tickets cost $70 and VIP admission is $90. Super VIP is sold out. Purchase tickets through TicketWeb.

Among Ground Control's beer week events is a tap takeover with Flagstaff's Dark Sky Brewing Co.
Ground Control

Boots on the Ground Charity Event with Dark Sky

Saturday, February 18
4860 North Litchfield Road, #103, Litchfield Park
Flagstaff's Dark Sky Brewing Co. will take over the taps at Litchfield Park gastropub Ground Control on Saturday. The lineup at the Boots on the Ground Charity Event includes Dark Sky’s Boots on the Ground IPA, a special release for beer week, and Turbulence Dirty Chai, an Imperial stout with chai and coffee roasted by Ground Control. Bring a pair of socks or shoes to donate to those in need and receive half off your first Dark Sky beer.

Celebrate Mardi Gras on the outdoor terrace of the Grill Kitchen and Bar.
Amanda Mason

Mardi Gras Jazz Brunch

Sunday, February 19
The Grill Kitchen and Bar at the Boulders Resort
34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Scottsdale
480-595-4668
Good food and jazz are on deck at this Mardi Gras brunch at the Grill Kitchen and Bar. Some of the available dishes include gumbo, a Cajun seafood boil, and beignets. A New Orleans band will also perform live, and the event costs $112 per person. For reservations, call 480-595-4668.

Bicycle Brews Cruise

Sunday, February 19
1 South San Marcos Place, Chandler
If you’re bummed about the loss of Tour de Fat event in Tempe, join SanTan Brewing Co. for the Bicycle Brews Cruise that will take you to their Chandler brewpub, BKD’s Backyard Joint, The Uncommon, and The Stillery. The ride kicks off at the San Marcos Hotel and a burrito at SanTan is included. Tickets cost $42 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.


