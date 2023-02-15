Drink Local During Arizona Beer Week at These 10 Metro Phoenix Events

Raise a glass to local craft during Arizona Beer Week, starting on February 16.
“The goal of the week is to reach as many people as we can,” says Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Rob Fullmer. “This is a love letter to our state.”
Many of the Valley's breweries will offer special releases, discounted pints, and feature tap takeovers with fellow brewers from near and far. With more than 300 events happening across the state over 10 days, there’s plenty to explore while you imbibe. Like any good taster flight, these 10 events offer a sampling of what's in store.
Donut Daze at O.H.S.O. Brewery
Thursday, February 16
Multiple Locations A sweet kickoff to the week, O.H.S.O. Brewery's Donut Daze event pairs doughnuts with 13 beers inspired by the sweet confections, including an Apple Fritter Amber, Glazed Donut IPA, and Homer Hazy. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the pairings will be served at the Arcadia, Gilbert, Paradise Valley, and North Scottsdale locations while supplies last.
Hot Scotchies with THAT Brewery
Friday, February 17
Hop Box at The Pemberton, 1121 North Second Street This warm drink is a brewing tradition among pros and homebrewers alike. It combines the first runnings of a beer – the hot, sweet, malty wort – with a shot of Scotch. Meet THAT Brewery owner Steve Morken and head brewer John Scarbrough, who will bring fresh wort, along with Strawberry Blonde and Nebula Goat Milk Stout, to Hop Box at this funky downtown Phoenix event.
Arizona Strong Beer Festival
Saturday, February 18
Salt River Fields, 7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale Nearly 170 breweries will bring over 500 beers to the 2023 Arizona Strong Beer Festival this weekend, including some of their biggest, aka highest in alcohol, sips. At the “big event” of the week, you can sample creations from just about every brewery in the state, plus plenty of out-of-towners. If you splurge for VIP passes, swing by a day early to get your wristband and sample beers while the University of Arizona takes the mound against the University of Tennessee. General admission tickets cost $70 and VIP admission is $90. Super VIP is sold out. Purchase tickets through TicketWeb.
Boots on the Ground Charity Event with Dark Sky
Saturday, February 18
4860 North Litchfield Road, #103, Litchfield ParkFlagstaff's Dark Sky Brewing Co. will take over the taps at Litchfield Park gastropub Ground Control on Saturday. The lineup at the Boots on the Ground Charity Event includes Dark Sky’s Boots on the Ground IPA, a special release for beer week, and Turbulence Dirty Chai, an Imperial stout with chai and coffee roasted by Ground Control. Bring a pair of socks or shoes to donate to those in need and receive half off your first Dark Sky beer.
Bark and Brews
Sunday, February 19
1028 Grand Avenue Kick off Sunday Funday at the Wayward Taphouse with your furry four-legged friend. Taste beers from Hop Valley, Lagunitas, and Alaskan brewing companies among others on the patio at the pup-friendly Bark and Brews event.
Bicycle Brews Cruise
Sunday, February 19
1 South San Marcos Place, Chandler If you’re bummed about the loss of Tour de Fat event in Tempe, join SanTan Brewing Co. for the Bicycle Brews Cruise that will take you to their Chandler brewpub, BKD’s Backyard Joint, The Uncommon, and The Stillery. The ride kicks off at the San Marcos Hotel and a burrito at SanTan is included. Tickets cost $42 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.
Run for Beer
Sunday, February 19
721 North Arizona Avenue, Gilbert This fun run from Arizona Brewery Running Series is a roughly 5-kilometer race perfect for runners, walkers, and joggers. All participants will receive a token for a free beer when they cross the finish line at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.'s Gilbert location, along with a collector's pint glass or other series swag. Registration for the race costs $30.
'80s Party and Trivia Night
Tuesday, February 21
3321 East Bell Road, Suite B-5Pull out your legwarmers and parachute pants and relive the ’80s at Kitsune Brewing Co. on Tuesday. Show off your pop culture knowledge with a Back to the Future trivia night and taste two new beers, the Going 88, a West Coast IPA brewed in collaboration with Huss Brewing Co., and Know History, a hoppy amber. A dollar from each pour of Know History will go to Black Girls Code.
Pink Boots Society Arm Wrestling Throwdown
Wednesday, February 22
201 South Washington Street, Chandler Watch some of the most badass women in beer at QuartHaus' “competition of brut strength” to see who will take home bragging rights and the championship belt. Also on tap is a silent auction that benefits the Pink Boots Society, which aims to assist, inspire and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industries.
Four Peaks Beer Can Derby
1340 East Eighth Street, #104, Tempe
Put some empty beer cans to good use at Four Peaks Brewing Co.'s upcoming derby race. Starter kits are available now, so you can start plotting how to build the fastest can car in the Valley. Kits come with wheels, framing, axles, and beer cans. Bring your aluminum ride to compete against other racers for both bragging rights and Four Peaks gift cards.