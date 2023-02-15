Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer

Drink Local During Arizona Beer Week at These 10 Metro Phoenix Events

February 15, 2023 9:30AM

There are more than 300 ways to drink craft beer over the 10-day Arizona Beer Week, including at the Arizona Strong Beer Festival.
There are more than 300 ways to drink craft beer over the 10-day Arizona Beer Week, including at the Arizona Strong Beer Festival. Arizona Strong Beer Festival
Raise a glass to local craft during Arizona Beer Week, starting on February 16.

“The goal of the week is to reach as many people as we can,” says Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Rob Fullmer. “This is a love letter to our state.”

Many of the Valley's breweries will offer special releases, discounted pints, and feature tap takeovers with fellow brewers from near and far. With more than 300 events happening across the state over 10 days, there’s plenty to explore while you imbibe. Like any good taster flight, these 10 events offer a sampling of what's in store.

Donut Daze at O.H.S.O. Brewery

Thursday, February 16
Multiple Locations
A sweet kickoff to the week, O.H.S.O. Brewery's Donut Daze event pairs doughnuts with 13 beers inspired by the sweet confections, including an Apple Fritter Amber, Glazed Donut IPA, and Homer Hazy. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the pairings will be served at the Arcadia, Gilbert, Paradise Valley, and North Scottsdale locations while supplies last.

Hot Scotchies with THAT Brewery

Friday, February 17
Hop Box at The Pemberton, 1121 North Second Street
This warm drink is a brewing tradition among pros and homebrewers alike. It combines the first runnings of a beer – the hot, sweet, malty wort – with a shot of Scotch. Meet THAT Brewery owner Steve Morken and head brewer John Scarbrough, who will bring fresh wort, along with Strawberry Blonde and Nebula Goat Milk Stout, to Hop Box at this funky downtown Phoenix event.
click to enlarge
The Arizona Strong Beer Festival is ready to showcase over 500 beers.
Arizona Strong Beer Festival

Arizona Strong Beer Festival

Saturday, February 18
Salt River Fields, 7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
Nearly 170 breweries will bring over 500 beers to the 2023 Arizona Strong Beer Festival this weekend, including some of their biggest, aka highest in alcohol, sips. At the “big event” of the week, you can sample creations from just about every brewery in the state, plus plenty of out-of-towners. If you splurge for VIP passes, swing by a day early to get your wristband and sample beers while the University of Arizona takes the mound against the University of Tennessee. General admission tickets cost $70 and VIP admission is $90. Super VIP is sold out. Purchase tickets through TicketWeb.

click to enlarge
Among Ground Control's beer week events is a tap takeover with Flagstaff's Dark Sky Brewing Co.
Ground Control

Boots on the Ground Charity Event with Dark Sky

Saturday, February 18
4860 North Litchfield Road, #103, Litchfield Park
Flagstaff's Dark Sky Brewing Co. will take over the taps at Litchfield Park gastropub Ground Control on Saturday. The lineup at the Boots on the Ground Charity Event includes Dark Sky’s Boots on the Ground IPA, a special release for beer week, and Turbulence Dirty Chai, an Imperial stout with chai and coffee roasted by Ground Control. Bring a pair of socks or shoes to donate to those in need and receive half off your first Dark Sky beer.

Bark and Brews

Sunday, February 19
1028 Grand Avenue
Kick off Sunday Funday at the Wayward Taphouse with your furry four-legged friend. Taste beers from Hop Valley, Lagunitas, and Alaskan brewing companies among others on the patio at the pup-friendly Bark and Brews event.

Bicycle Brews Cruise

Sunday, February 19
1 South San Marcos Place, Chandler
If you’re bummed about the loss of Tour de Fat event in Tempe, join SanTan Brewing Co. for the Bicycle Brews Cruise that will take you to their Chandler brewpub, BKD’s Backyard Joint, The Uncommon, and The Stillery. The ride kicks off at the San Marcos Hotel and a burrito at SanTan is included. Tickets cost $42 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Run for Beer

Sunday, February 19
721 North Arizona Avenue, Gilbert
This fun run from Arizona Brewery Running Series is a roughly 5-kilometer race perfect for runners, walkers, and joggers. All participants will receive a token for a free beer when they cross the finish line at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.'s Gilbert location, along with a collector's pint glass or other series swag. Registration for the race costs $30.

click to enlarge
Kitsune Brewing Co. will tap two new beers and host an '80s party and trivia night for Arizona Beer Week.
Sara Crocker

'80s Party and Trivia Night

Tuesday, February 21
3321 East Bell Road, Suite B-5
Pull out your legwarmers and parachute pants and relive the ’80s at Kitsune Brewing Co. on Tuesday. Show off your pop culture knowledge with a Back to the Future trivia night and taste two new beers, the Going 88, a West Coast IPA brewed in collaboration with Huss Brewing Co., and Know History, a hoppy amber. A dollar from each pour of Know History will go to Black Girls Code.

Pink Boots Society Arm Wrestling Throwdown

Wednesday, February 22
201 South Washington Street, Chandler
Watch some of the most badass women in beer at QuartHaus' “competition of brut strength” to see who will take home bragging rights and the championship belt. Also on tap is a silent auction that benefits the Pink Boots Society, which aims to assist, inspire and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industries.
click to enlarge
Build a beer can car and find out if you've got the speed to win Four Peaks' derby.
Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Four Peaks Beer Can Derby

Saturday, February 25
1340 East Eighth Street, #104, Tempe
Put some empty beer cans to good use at Four Peaks Brewing Co.'s upcoming derby race. Starter kits are available now, so you can start plotting how to build the fastest can car in the Valley. Kits come with wheels, framing, axles, and beer cans. Bring your aluminum ride to compete against other racers for both bragging rights and Four Peaks gift cards.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation