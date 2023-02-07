Tour de Flat: New Belgium Cans Tempe Bike and Beer Party

After 15 pedal-powered parades and beer fests in Tempe, New Belgium Brewing Co. has canceled Tour de Fat in the desert.
Instead, the brewery known for Voodoo Ranger IPA will focus its Tour de Fat events in Fort Collins, Colorado, and Asheville, South Carolina, where its brewing operations are located. The event, part bike parade featuring thousands of costumed cyclists, part party with live music and plenty of beer, supports nonprofit organizations that focus on making communities bikeable.
Tempe Bicycle Action Group, Bike Saviours, and Central Arizona Mountain Bike Patrol, and “remain[s] committed to assisting them through our grant process,” according to a release announcing the end of the event.
New Belgium estimates it has raised more than $5 million supporting local bike nonprofits in the 23 years of Tour de Fat. Locally, New Belgium estimates it has provided more than $850,000 over its 15 years to Tempe bike-related nonprofits, according to John Yeast, the brewery’s event and experiential marketing coordinator.
Ryan teased that the Tempe bike partners will be putting their heads together “to create something new and fun in 2024.”
Instead, the brewery known for Voodoo Ranger IPA will focus its Tour de Fat events in Fort Collins, Colorado, and Asheville, South Carolina, where its brewing operations are located. The event, part bike parade featuring thousands of costumed cyclists, part party with live music and plenty of beer, supports nonprofit organizations that focus on making communities bikeable.
Tempe Bicycle Action Group, Bike Saviours, and Central Arizona Mountain Bike Patrol, and “remain[s] committed to assisting them through our grant process,” according to a release announcing the end of the event.
New Belgium estimates it has raised more than $5 million supporting local bike nonprofits in the 23 years of Tour de Fat. Locally, New Belgium estimates it has provided more than $850,000 over its 15 years to Tempe bike-related nonprofits, according to John Yeast, the brewery’s event and experiential marketing coordinator.
Ryan teased that the Tempe bike partners will be putting their heads together “to create something new and fun in 2024.”
But, Yee also notes that Tempe has a strong biking culture – one that the city and those nonprofit partners will continue to promote, including the Tour de Tempe event on April 2. While it won’t feature any beer, the free morning event will encourage folks to get out and ride.
As far as events from New Belgium, “nothing can quite replace Tour de Fat," Yeast says. "But at this time, we don’t have any other event planned to replace Tour de Fat in the Phoenix metro area."