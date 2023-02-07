Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer

Tour de Flat: New Belgium Cans Tempe Bike and Beer Party

February 7, 2023 10:55AM

The Tempe beer and bike festival Tour de Fat is canceled after 15 years.
The Tempe beer and bike festival Tour de Fat is canceled after 15 years. Benjamin Leatherman
After 15 pedal-powered parades and beer fests in Tempe, New Belgium Brewing Co. has canceled Tour de Fat in the desert.

Instead, the brewery known for Voodoo Ranger IPA will focus its Tour de Fat events in Fort Collins, Colorado, and Asheville, South Carolina, where its brewing operations are located. The event, part bike parade featuring thousands of costumed cyclists, part party with live music and plenty of beer, supports nonprofit organizations that focus on making communities bikeable.

click to enlarge
Tour de Fat brought bike-themed festivities to Tempe.
Benjamin Leatherman
In lieu of this year’s event, which had been slated for April 8, New Belgium says it will donate $10,000 to its Tempe nonprofit partners, Tempe Bicycle Action Group, Bike Saviours, and Central Arizona Mountain Bike Patrol, and “remain[s] committed to assisting them through our grant process,” according to a release announcing the end of the event.

New Belgium estimates it has raised more than $5 million supporting local bike nonprofits in the 23 years of Tour de Fat. Locally, New Belgium estimates it has provided more than $850,000 over its 15 years to Tempe bike-related nonprofits, according to John Yeast, the brewery’s event and experiential marketing coordinator.

click to enlarge
Costumes were welcomed at Tempe's Tour de Fat.
Benjamin Leatherman
Learning of the cancellation was disappointing, but expected, Central Arizona Mountain Bike Patrol President Daniel Ryan said via email. Tempe was the first city to host a Tour de Fat post-pandemic, with the event returning in 2022 after being paused for 2020 and 2021. It was the sole city on the tour outside of Fort Collins and Asheville that year and in 2019, down from 33 cities in 2017.

Ryan teased that the Tempe bike partners will be putting their heads together “to create something new and fun in 2024.”

click to enlarge
Tons of people brought their bikes to Tour de Fat in Tempe.
Benjamin Leatherman
According to Tempe spokesperson TaiAnna Yee, the city of Tempe “love[s] any and all events where we celebrate biking, so we are sad to see it go. It raises awareness of bicycling, it makes Tempe a destination.”

But, Yee also notes that Tempe has a strong biking culture – one that the city and those nonprofit partners will continue to promote, including the Tour de Tempe event on April 2. While it won’t feature any beer, the free morning event will encourage folks to get out and ride.

As far as events from New Belgium, “nothing can quite replace Tour de Fat," Yeast says. "But at this time, we don’t have any other event planned to replace Tour de Fat in the Phoenix metro area."
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation