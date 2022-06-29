Food for the Fourth: Where to Eat and Drink on Independence Day Weekend

Looking for dessert? Head to the Sweet Freedom section. Want to turn up? Scroll to Bars and Stripes. From deals and discounts to food trucks and hotel parties, we've got you covered this Independence Day weekend. Fireworks or not, there's plenty of food to go around.
LAND OF THE FREE: Deals and Discounts July 4 Week
BOGO at Roaring Fork
4800 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 1700, Scottsdale
On July 4 only, customers can buy one entree and get one free to celebrate Independence Day. Meals include Roaring Fork's wood-fired specials such as braised pork shoulder carnitas with cowboy beans, street corn, and flour tortillas. Other entrees include a rotisserie chicken with cornbread stuffing, green beans, and lemon garlic jus as well as a grilled fish tacos with corn tortillas, cherry pepper slaw, guacamole, salsa, and cowboy beans. Follow Roaring Fork Scottsdale on Facebook for the full menu and more info on the event.
BBQ Buffet
Pat O’s Bunkhouse Saloon
4428 Seventh Avenue
This popular Phoenix gay bar is having a July 4 barbecue with a free buffet, starting at 2 p.m. Grab a beer and some barbecue food for a late lunch or early dinner at Pat O's Bunkhouse before going to watch some fireworks or stay and play darts with some friends. More information on the event is available on Pat O's Facebook page. The food is free but expect to pay for drinks.
Multiple Locations
Snag a Fiesta Platter for $43 on July 4 instead of the usual $53 to celebrate Independence Day. The Fiesta Platter at Someburros comes with 40 assorted mini chimichangas and taquitos, chips, hot sauce, and guacamole. Use code 'USA' for in-person or app orders to-go from July 1 through 4.
STK Steakhouse
7134 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
Steak lovers can enjoy a special surf and turf meal on July 4 from STK Steakhouse in Scottsdale. The Independence Day steak meal has a red lobster tail, blue corn chips and white garlic cream sauce. STK is also offering 20 percent off on July 4 for all active military, veterans, gold star families, and front-line workers.
SWEET FREEDOM: Dessert Specials
6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale
Starting on July 1, grab an indulgent All American Breakfast Show-Stopper Shake at ZuZu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. any day of the week to celebrate. The shake is $20 with $1 of each purchase going to the dog charity Arizona Golden Rescue. The All American Breakfast features a cereal-based shake with toppings including mini pancakes, French toast, bacon, mini donuts, whipped cream, granola, mixed berries, and a tiny American flag — with a real sparkler to top it off.
Patriotic Pavlova
Tarbell's
3213 E Camelback Road
Enjoy Chef Mark Tarbell's special July 4-inspired Pavlova from June 27 through July 5. This red, white, and blue Pavlova features fresh strawberries and blueberries with traditional meringue and is $14.
FESTIVALS WITH FOOD TRUCKS
Arizona Celebration of Freedom
263 North Center Street, Mesa
Downtown Mesa’s Arizona Celebration of Freedom festival features free entry and a jam-packed event schedule. There will be a food court and a beer tent to visit while enjoying live entertainment including a "Patriotic Superhero Stunt Show," multiple live bands, fireworks, and a laser light show. More info including a full event schedule can be viewed on their website. Doors open at 4 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. This event is family-friendly.
First at the Fountain
16705 East Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills is kicking the celebration off early this year on July 1 at Fountain Park from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Entry to First at the Fountain is free. Bringing a lawn chair or blanket is recommended and fireworks will go off over the famous fountain at 9 p.m. Enjoy the band Rock Lobster while sitting in the park with some food truck treats. The food truck list includes Back In Thyme, Mustache Pretzel, The Chicken Coop, Doughlicious pizza, Eis Café ice cream, Poky’s Cocina, Batchelor’s Pad BBQ, Yellowman Frybread, Kick’s Frozen Yogurt & Pop Daddy's kettle corn.
Fourth of July Fusion Festival
3001 West Indian School Road
Phoenix Restaurant So Full Soulfood is hosting the first annual Fusion Festival on July 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. Expect to enjoy a So Full Soulfood barbecue buffet as well as other food trucks serving fish and chips, tacos, and snow cones. Live entertainment will include a psychic doing readings, local vendors to shop from, an emcee, and a DJ. Kids 8 and under are free, adult tickets are $10, and families can buy a $25 family ticket pack that includes four admission passes and four hot dogs. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. The venue is both indoors and outdoors with a covered courtyard.
22603 North 43rd Avenue, Glendale
Art of Noize is putting on a firework and car spectacular in Glendale on Sunday, July 3 from 5 to 11 p.m. For $20, motorheads can register their car to show in the lineup for a chance at a ‘Best Of’ or Top 20 award. General admission is $4 for adults and children under 12 are free. Food and bar options will be available on site.
EAT, DRINK, and SWIM - Festive Hotel Parties
FOUND:RE's Cold Bar & Pool Party
1100 North Central Avenue
The FOUND:RE Hotel in Phoenix is having a special Cold Bar Pop-up on Sunday, July 3 from noon to 6 p.m. Enjoy a pool party with an oyster bar, sushi, and chilled seafood by chef Shane Jackson. The FOUND:RE will serve specialty drinks and have live music by Locals Only AZ, with free admission. The party is open to everyone, not just hotel guests. RSVP on Eventbrite.
11 East Seventh Street, Tempe
This July 4, enjoy rooftop access and celebrations from noon to 10 p.m. at Skysill in Tempe. July 4 specials include $4 draft beers, $25 Truly buckets, half-off specialty cocktails, and a holiday barbecue menu from noon to 3 p.m. There will be live DJs from noon to 10 p.m. with an hour break from 4 to 5 p.m. Partake in drinks, food, and a great view of the city and fireworks. More details about the entire weekend lineup can be found online.
Lylo Swim Club at Rise Uptown Hotel
400 West Camelback Road
Go to Lylo Swim Club's tropical celebration on July 3 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. for a Hawaii-in-Arizona vibe. For $50, adults 21 and over will receive pool and hot tub access, a live DJ, one cocktail, one plate of food, wi-fi, and parking. The menu includes Huli Huli chicken, ribs, and several sides. Additional drinks and plates can be purchased. Lounge chairs or day beds for the event can be reserved separately ahead of time for up to 16-person seating. Getting a festive lei with ticket purchases is a fun perk. Tickets and more information are available online.
BARS and STRIPES: Weekend Drinking Destinations
Red, White & Booze Bar Crawl
Old Town Scottsdale
Go to Old Town, on July 2 from 2 to 8 p.m. for a patriotic bar crawl. For $20 tickets, bar crawlers will receive wristbands and access to drink specials as well as penny drink vouchers for three drinks. Giveaways and contests include a photo contest. Bars participating this year include Riot House, Wasted Grain, and Casa Amigos. Tickets are for sale on Eventbrite.
Red, White, & Brew Scottsdale
4341 North 75th Street Scottsdale
For another Scottsdale option, pay $12.99 for a bar crawl ticket that includes access to participating bars, a guide map, and exclusive drink specials on July 2. Participating bars for Red, White, & Brew include Boondock's Patio & Bar, Dirks Bentley's Whiskey Row, The Hot Chick, El Hefe, and Hi Fi Kitchen & Cocktails. This festive bar crawl starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.
Red, White, & Brew Tempe
414 South Mill Avenue, Tempe
On July 2 from 1 to 8 p.m., Tempe is continuing its 10-year tradition of a big pub crawl for Independence Day weekend. With a $12.99 wristband, participants gain access to all participating bars, drink specials, and a map of where to go in Tempe. Tickets and more info can be found on Pub Crawls' website. Some of the bars on the downtown crawl include Fat Tuesday, Varsity Tavern, and GLOW.
Fourth of July Freedom Fix
Tarbell's Wine Store
3205 East Camelback Road
Get a taste of red, white, and blue cocktails with the $50 'Freedom Fix' from Tarbell's Wine Store in Phoenix. The three specialty cocktails are a red boulevardier, a white daiquiri, and a blue lemon drop. Tarbell's Wine Store has the option to enjoy the special trio at the wine bar or guests can get their Freedom Fix in a to-go box.