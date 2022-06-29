Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Events

Food for the Fourth: Where to Eat and Drink on Independence Day Weekend

June 29, 2022 7:00AM

The All American Breakfast Shake from Hotel Valley Ho's Cafe ZuZu is available all of July.
The All American Breakfast Shake from Hotel Valley Ho's Cafe ZuZu is available all of July. Cafe ZuZu
Almost every bar, restaurant, and cafe across the Valley is celebrating July 4 with food and drinks. So we've taken that laundry list and split it up for you.

Looking for dessert? Head to the Sweet Freedom section. Want to turn up? Scroll to Bars and Stripes. From deals and discounts to food trucks and hotel parties, we've got you covered this Independence Day weekend. Fireworks or not, there's plenty of food to go around.

LAND OF THE FREE: Deals and Discounts July 4 Week

BOGO at Roaring Fork
4800 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 1700, Scottsdale
On July 4 only, customers can buy one entree and get one free to celebrate Independence Day. Meals include Roaring Fork's wood-fired specials such as braised pork shoulder carnitas with cowboy beans, street corn, and flour tortillas. Other entrees include a rotisserie chicken with cornbread stuffing, green beans, and lemon garlic jus as well as a grilled fish tacos with corn tortillas, cherry pepper slaw, guacamole, salsa, and cowboy beans. Follow Roaring Fork Scottsdale on Facebook for the full menu and more info on the event.

BBQ Buffet
Pat O’s Bunkhouse Saloon
4428 Seventh Avenue
This popular Phoenix gay bar is having a July 4 barbecue with a free buffet, starting at 2 p.m. Grab a beer and some barbecue food for a late lunch or early dinner at Pat O's Bunkhouse before going to watch some fireworks or stay and play darts with some friends. More information on the event is available on Pat O's Facebook page. The food is free but expect to pay for drinks.

click to enlarge Someburro's Fiesta Platter is $10 off for the holiday. - THE KNIGHT AGENCY
Someburro's Fiesta Platter is $10 off for the holiday.
the Knight Agency
Someburros' Fiesta Platter Savings
Multiple Locations
Snag a Fiesta Platter for $43 on July 4 instead of the usual $53 to celebrate Independence Day. The Fiesta Platter at Someburros comes with 40 assorted mini chimichangas and taquitos, chips, hot sauce, and guacamole. Use code 'USA' for in-person or app orders to-go from July 1 through 4.

click to enlarge STK Steakhouse's red, white, & blue steak special for July 4 features all the colors of the flag. - STK STEAKHOUSE
STK Steakhouse's red, white, & blue steak special for July 4 features all the colors of the flag.
STK Steakhouse
Star-Spangled Steak
STK Steakhouse
7134 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
Steak lovers can enjoy a special surf and turf meal on July 4 from STK Steakhouse in Scottsdale. The Independence Day steak meal has a red lobster tail, blue corn chips and white garlic cream sauce. STK is also offering 20 percent off on July 4 for all active military, veterans, gold star families, and front-line workers.


SWEET FREEDOM: Dessert Specials

click to enlarge ZuZu at the Hotel Valley Ho. - JACOB TYLER DUNN
ZuZu at the Hotel Valley Ho.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
All American Shakes at ZuZu
6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale
Starting on July 1, grab an indulgent All American Breakfast Show-Stopper Shake at ZuZu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. any day of the week to celebrate. The shake is $20 with $1 of each purchase going to the dog charity Arizona Golden Rescue. The All American Breakfast features a cereal-based shake with toppings including mini pancakes, French toast, bacon, mini donuts, whipped cream, granola, mixed berries, and a tiny American flag — with a real sparkler to top it off.

Patriotic Pavlova
Tarbell's
3213 E Camelback Road
Enjoy Chef Mark Tarbell's special July 4-inspired Pavlova from June 27 through July 5. This red, white, and blue Pavlova features fresh strawberries and blueberries with traditional meringue and is $14.


FESTIVALS WITH FOOD TRUCKS

Arizona Celebration of Freedom
263 North Center Street, Mesa
Downtown Mesa’s Arizona Celebration of Freedom festival features free entry and a jam-packed event schedule. There will be a food court and a beer tent to visit while enjoying live entertainment including a "Patriotic Superhero Stunt Show," multiple live bands, fireworks, and a laser light show. More info including a full event schedule can be viewed on their website. Doors open at 4 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. This event is family-friendly.

First at the Fountain
16705 East Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills is kicking the celebration off early this year on July 1 at Fountain Park from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Entry to First at the Fountain is free. Bringing a lawn chair or blanket is recommended and fireworks will go off over the famous fountain at 9 p.m. Enjoy the band Rock Lobster while sitting in the park with some food truck treats. The food truck list includes Back In Thyme, Mustache Pretzel, The Chicken Coop, Doughlicious pizza, Eis Café ice cream, Poky’s Cocina, Batchelor’s Pad BBQ, Yellowman Frybread, Kick’s Frozen Yogurt & Pop Daddy's kettle corn.

Fourth of July Fusion Festival
3001 West Indian School Road
Phoenix Restaurant So Full Soulfood is hosting the first annual Fusion Festival on July 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. Expect to enjoy a So Full Soulfood barbecue buffet as well as other food trucks serving fish and chips, tacos, and snow cones. Live entertainment will include a psychic doing readings, local vendors to shop from, an emcee, and a DJ.  Kids 8 and under are free, adult tickets are $10, and families can buy a $25 family ticket pack that includes four admission passes and four hot dogs. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. The venue is both indoors and outdoors with a covered courtyard.

click to enlarge The Art of Noize Car Show and Fireworks is set for July 3 in Glendale. - PEXELS
The Art of Noize Car Show and Fireworks is set for July 3 in Glendale.
Pexels
Art of Noize Car Show & Fireworks
22603 North 43rd Avenue, Glendale
Art of Noize is putting on a firework and car spectacular in Glendale on Sunday, July 3 from 5 to 11 p.m. For $20, motorheads can register their car to show in the lineup for a chance at a ‘Best Of’ or Top 20 award. General admission is $4 for adults and children under 12 are free. Food and bar options will be available on site.

EAT, DRINK, and SWIM - Festive Hotel Parties


FOUND:RE's Cold Bar & Pool Party
1100 North Central Avenue
The FOUND:RE Hotel in Phoenix is having a special Cold Bar Pop-up on Sunday, July 3 from noon to 6 p.m. Enjoy a pool party with an oyster bar, sushi, and chilled seafood by chef Shane Jackson. The FOUND:RE will serve specialty drinks and have live music by Locals Only AZ, with free admission. The party is open to everyone, not just hotel guests. RSVP on Eventbrite.
click to enlarge The Skysill Lounge at The Westin Tempe. - JEFF ZARUBA
The Skysill Lounge at The Westin Tempe.
Jeff Zaruba
Rooftop Party at Skysill Rooftop Lounge
11 East Seventh Street, Tempe
This July 4, enjoy rooftop access and celebrations from noon to 10 p.m. at Skysill in Tempe. July 4 specials include $4 draft beers, $25 Truly buckets, half-off specialty cocktails, and a holiday barbecue menu from noon to 3 p.m. There will be live DJs from noon to 10 p.m. with an hour break from 4 to 5 p.m. Partake in drinks, food, and a great view of the city and fireworks. More details about the entire weekend lineup can be found online.

click to enlarge Beat the heat with some refreshing drinks at Lylo Swim Club's luau. - LYLO SWIM CLUB
Beat the heat with some refreshing drinks at Lylo Swim Club's luau.
Lylo Swim Club
Lylo's July Third Luau
Lylo Swim Club at Rise Uptown Hotel
400 West Camelback Road
Go to Lylo Swim Club's tropical celebration on July 3 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. for a Hawaii-in-Arizona vibe. For $50, adults 21 and over will receive pool and hot tub access, a live DJ, one cocktail, one plate of food, wi-fi, and parking. The menu includes Huli Huli chicken, ribs, and several sides. Additional drinks and plates can be purchased. Lounge chairs or day beds for the event can be reserved separately ahead of time for up to 16-person seating. Getting a festive lei with ticket purchases is a fun perk. Tickets and more information are available online.


BARS and STRIPES: Weekend Drinking Destinations

Red, White & Booze Bar Crawl
Old Town Scottsdale
Go to Old Town, on July 2 from 2 to 8 p.m. for a patriotic bar crawl. For $20 tickets, bar crawlers will receive wristbands and access to drink specials as well as penny drink vouchers for three drinks. Giveaways and contests include a photo contest. Bars participating this year include Riot House, Wasted Grain, and Casa Amigos. Tickets are for sale on Eventbrite.

Red, White, & Brew Scottsdale
4341 North 75th Street Scottsdale
For another Scottsdale option, pay $12.99 for a bar crawl ticket that includes access to participating bars, a guide map, and exclusive drink specials on July 2. Participating bars for Red, White, & Brew include Boondock's Patio & Bar, Dirks Bentley's Whiskey Row, The Hot Chick, El Hefe, and Hi Fi Kitchen & Cocktails. This festive bar crawl starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

Red, White, & Brew Tempe
414 South Mill Avenue, Tempe
On July 2 from 1 to 8 p.m., Tempe is continuing its 10-year tradition of a big pub crawl for Independence Day weekend. With a $12.99 wristband, participants gain access to all participating bars, drink specials, and a map of where to go in Tempe. Tickets and more info can be found on Pub Crawls' website. Some of the bars on the downtown crawl include Fat Tuesday, Varsity Tavern, and GLOW.

Fourth of July Freedom Fix
Tarbell's Wine Store
3205 East Camelback Road
Get a taste of red, white, and blue cocktails with the $50 'Freedom Fix' from Tarbell's Wine Store in Phoenix. The three specialty cocktails are a red boulevardier, a white daiquiri, and a blue lemon drop. Tarbell's Wine Store has the option to enjoy the special trio at the wine bar or guests can get their Freedom Fix in a to-go box. 
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 6.23.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation