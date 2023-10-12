Four Peaks Oktoberfest: 50 years of beer, brats and benefiting nonprofit

click to enlarge Four Peaks Oktoberfest will tap into 50 years for its upcoming event. Four Peaks Oktoberfest

What is Oktoberfest?

click to enlarge Valley Christian High School senior Lilly Zienkewicz (right) with her German "sister" Friederike Burger in Regensburg, Germany. Zienkewicz participated in the Tempe Sister Cities exchange over the summer. Lilly Zienkewicz

Funds benefit ‘eye-opening’ cultural exchange





The Tempe chapter's first sister city was Skopje, North Macedonia. The relationship began in 1971 when Skopje was still behind the Iron Curtain. Today, the organization has relationships with 11 international cities and hosts exchange programs for Tempe students and professionals, including teachers, with nine of those cities, including Regensburg, Germany; Zhenjiang, China; and Cusco, Peru.

"The international exchange is eye-opening; it is world-changing," says Four Peaks Oktoberfest event producer Paul Sheard, who went to China as a student delegate in 2002. "President Eisenhower reasoned that people of different cultures could celebrate and appreciate their differences and build partnerships that would lessen the chance of new conflicts," according to Sister Cities International





While she and her new German friends found themselves pointing out silly differences, like Americans driving big cars and Europeans not putting ice in drinks, she says they also realized how alike they are. Traveling alone for the first time also boosted her confidence.



“Before the trip, I was pretty introverted," says Zienkewicz, who adds that she wants to become a physician's assistant after graduation. “[Now] I’m a lot more of a leader and a little more outgoing."



"This was my first time going overseas, so that was quite an experience," she says. "It was a lot of fun. I got to meet a lot of new people."

“It really allows everybody to get the opportunity to travel and experience the culture," she says. "Now I have friends all over the world."

click to enlarge Franz Feldmeier, third from left, is Regensburg's sister city president. As part of the Oktoberfest celebration, a Bavarian band of former student delegates has traveled to Tempe to perform for the past 20 years, Feldmeier says. Franz Feldmeier

Volunteers come from around the world





click to enlarge Four Peaks Oktoberfest benefits Tempe Sister Cities. The nonprofit's president, David Carrera, is pictured at Hackett House with Oktoberfest event producer and former student delegate Paul Sheard. Sara Crocker

Looking back on Oktoberfest, forward to nonprofit's future

The pandemic brought its own set of challenges. In 2020, the festival went virtual and in 2021, it was canceled. Now, the nonprofit is focused on modernizing its headquarters and returning to normal.



