Taco Chelo plans to bring restaurant to Gilbert

After opening a second location in Tempe this summer, Taco Chelo is expanding again.
September 11, 2024
The menu at Taco Chelo draws inspiration from chef Suny Santana's family recipes.
Three months ago, Roosevelt Row taqueria Taco Chelo expanded to Tempe. Now, its third location is in the works at Gilbert's forthcoming high-end apartment complex Modera Higley Commons.

The apartments are slated to open in April 2025, and Taco Chelo, expected to be one of the two restaurants in the development's retail space, anticipates opening the following fall.

"We're waiting for the last details of when they can deliver us the space and all that kind of stuff," says proprietor Aaron Chamberlin, who's been in the restaurant business for 37 years. "They're under construction. There's all kind of factors that can play a role."

Chamberlin has previously opened Chelsea's Kitchen with LGO Hospitality and was the owner and chef of St. Francis Restaurant and Phoenix Public Market Cafe.

"Then COVID happened," he says, "and I woke up from COVID and I had one restaurant, and I decided to go all in on it."

Taco Chelo's Tempe location marked the first expansion of the brand, with the new Gilbert restaurant to follow.
Taco Chelo
Taco Chelo is named for the mother of its chef, Suny Santana, and intricately designed by artist Gennaro Garcia.

"It'll have a similar theme," Chamberlin says of the upcoming location. "Mexico City, kind of urban vibe, lots of art, lots of branding, and obviously really good food to match."

And for Chamberlin, the new restaurant will be something of a homecoming.

"We're super excited to come to Gilbert," he says. "I grew up in that area, and I'm super excited to go out and connect with the community out there and the families. We think we have a really good concept and really good food that will resonate with them well."

Taco Chelo at Modera Higley Commons

Expected to open fall 2025
3089 E. Ray Road, Gilbert
