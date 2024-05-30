 Taco Chelo opens in Tempe. What to expect inside and on the menu | Phoenix New Times
Taco Chelo opens in Tempe. Take a look inside

The second outpost of the downtown Phoenix taqueria features scratch-made eats in a vibrant space.
May 30, 2024
Chef and co-owner Suny Santana delivers food to guests at the chef's table at Taco Chelo in Tempe. The intimate table also offers a front-row view into the kitchen.
Chef and co-owner Suny Santana delivers food to guests at the chef's table at Taco Chelo in Tempe. The intimate table also offers a front-row view into the kitchen. Sara Crocker

The wait for Taco Chelo’s second location is over. The modern taqueria opens on Thursday.

Taco Chelo, a fixture on Roosevelt Row since 2018, is the brainchild of chef Suny Santana, artist Gennaro Garcia and restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin. The trio announced plans for the new location in November.

“Tempe has got a lot going on and we figured it would be a perfect next spot for us,” Chamberlin says.

Taco Chelo’s Tempe menu will be similar to its Phoenix sibling spot and will be crafted by chef Santana. That means hand-pressed tortillas for an array of tacos plus shareable bites and craft cocktails. The taco selections include beer-battered fish, carnitas and carne asada, among others. 

The new space is designed by Garcia. It’s bright, with two walls of soaring 25-foot floor-to-ceiling windows. There are eye-catching artworks and details throughout the space, as well as pops of Kelly green at the bar, a small chef’s table that looks into the kitchen and the “retablo.” This altar anchors a large booth that features art, neon, sculpture and ceramics. The primary dining space is a long community table flanked by dangling woven fuschia lights.

“It has a nice urban vibe,” Chamberlin says. “It’s really a special little spot.”

The restaurant is located on the northeast corner of College Avenue and Sixth Street next door to wine bar Postino and brunch spot Snooze. The area has a personal pull for Chamberlin, who grew up in Mesa and frequented Mill Avenue. But, the new Taco Chelo is the first of what he and the team hope will be a continued expansion.

“We want to grow,” he says, noting that the area they’re looking at next is in Gilbert.

The Tempe taqueria is open daily for lunch and dinner. Here’s a look inside the new location of Taco Chelo.
click to enlarge The bar at Taco Chelo Tempe.
Taco Chelo's Tempe location features bright pops of Kelly green, including at its bar.
Taco Chelo
click to enlarge A cocktail from Taco Chelo.
Taco Chelo's drinks menu includes margaritas, micheladas and the Pica Pina, made with mezcal, agave, lime and pineapple, with a Tajin rim.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge Inside Taco Chelo.
Taco Chelo's latest location features a long community table.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge Taco platter from Taco Chelo.
Diners at Taco Chelo's new outpost in Tempe will find tacos with an array of fillings, including al pastor and carne asada with caramelized cheese and onions.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge A retablo, or altar, at Taco Chelo.
Taco Chelo's latest location is designed by artist and co-owner Gennaro Garcia. The spot features a number of eye-catching elements, including a retablo. "My goal is to make people feel like they’re walking into one of my paintings," he said in a press release.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge The patio at Taco Chelo.
The 36-person patio outside Taco Chelo Tempe. The taqueria's second location is located on the northeast corner of College Avenue and Sixth Street.
Sara Crocker

Taco Chelo

521 S. College Avenue, #112, Tempe

