Taco Chelo opens in Tempe. Take a look inside

The wait for Taco Chelo’s second location is over. The modern taqueria opens on Thursday.
Taco Chelo, a fixture on Roosevelt Row since 2018, is the brainchild of chef Suny Santana, artist Gennaro Garcia and restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin. The trio announced plans for the new location in November.
“Tempe has got a lot going on and we figured it would be a perfect next spot for us,” Chamberlin says.
The new space is designed by Garcia. It’s bright, with two walls of soaring 25-foot floor-to-ceiling windows. There are eye-catching artworks and details throughout the space, as well as pops of Kelly green at the bar, a small chef’s table that looks into the kitchen and the “retablo.” This altar anchors a large booth that features art, neon, sculpture and ceramics. The primary dining space is a long community table flanked by dangling woven fuschia lights.
“It has a nice urban vibe,” Chamberlin says. “It’s really a special little spot.”
The restaurant is located on the northeast corner of College Avenue and Sixth Street next door to wine bar Postino and brunch spot Snooze. The area has a personal pull for Chamberlin, who grew up in Mesa and frequented Mill Avenue. But, the new Taco Chelo is the first of what he and the team hope will be a continued expansion.
“We want to grow,” he says, noting that the area they’re looking at next is in Gilbert.
The Tempe taqueria is open daily for lunch and dinner. Here’s a look inside the new location of Taco Chelo.
Taco Chelo’s Tempe menu will be similar to its Phoenix sibling spot and will be crafted by chef Santana. That means hand-pressed tortillas for an array of tacos plus shareable bites and craft cocktails. The taco selections include beer-battered fish, carnitas and carne asada, among others.
