Taco Chelo is coming to Tempe. Here's what to know

The menu at Taco Chelo draws inspiration from chef Suny Santana's family recipes. Taco Chelo

“Building community through food has always been the goal," Santana said in the release. "Connecting guests with a place that honors my heritage, and having it be so well-received that we can do it again, is beyond what I could have imagined.”



Also similar to the original location, the decor at the Tempe restaurant will be designed by Garcia and will include handmade tiles and furniture and original artwork. The artist teases a new twist, however, saying the design "plays on the elements people know and love from the original restaurant, but it’s going to inject a new level of vibrancy for a truly immersive experience.”



The new location is slated to open in Tempe this December.

Taco Chelo

521 S. College Ave. #112, Tempe

Opening December 2023