Taco Chelo is coming to Tempe. Here's what to know

Now, the neighborhood spot is expanding with a location planned for Tempe. The new restaurant is slated to open on the northeast corner of College Avenue and Sixth Street next door to wine bar Postino and brunch spot Snooze.
The team behind Taco Chelo includes chef Suny Santana, artist Gennaro Garcia and restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin. Chamberlin also helmed the now-closed St. Francis and Phoenix Public Market. He grew up in the East Valley, "which makes bringing the restaurant to my old stomping grounds in Tempe even more special," he said in a news release.
“Building community through food has always been the goal," Santana said in the release. "Connecting guests with a place that honors my heritage, and having it be so well-received that we can do it again, is beyond what I could have imagined.”
Also similar to the original location, the decor at the Tempe restaurant will be designed by Garcia and will include handmade tiles and furniture and original artwork. The artist teases a new twist, however, saying the design "plays on the elements people know and love from the original restaurant, but it’s going to inject a new level of vibrancy for a truly immersive experience.”
The new location is slated to open in Tempe this December.
Taco Chelo
521 S. College Ave. #112, Tempe
Opening December 2023