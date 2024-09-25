 Guy Fieri revisits Phoenix Italian restaurant. Here’s how to watch. | Phoenix New Times
Guy Fieri revisits Phoenix Italian restaurant. Here’s how to watch.

The Food Network star and celebrity chef is back for another helping at Giuseppe's on 28th.
September 25, 2024
Guy Fieri returns to the Valley, stopping in at Giuseppe's on 28th during his latest episode of "Triple D Nation."
Guy Fieri is returning for a third helping at a Phoenix Italian restaurant.

The frosted-tipped Food Network star visits Giuseppe's on 28th as part of his latest season of “Triple D Nation.” In this spinoff of Fieri’s popular “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” the celebrity chef checks back with some of his favorite eateries and owners.

The episode featuring the casual Italian eatery from chef and owner Richard Bock will air Friday.

"We are honored to be revisited by Guy Fieri and the Food Network team," Bock said in a post on Instagram. "Our first feature on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' in 2009 was a milestone for us, and we're excited to showcase how we've grown while continuing to offer the same delicious, authentic Italian cuisine our customers love."

Giuseppe’s, located on 28th Street near Indian School Road, has been featured in two episodes of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” In those episodes, dishes including Giuseppe’s pork shanks and bolognese were featured. Fieri called the latter “crazy good,” and better than his version of the ragu, according to Food Network.
Inside Giuseppe's on 28th
Giuseppe's on 28th is a casual Italian restaurant helmed by chef and owner Richard Bock.
Jamie Peachey

This latest stop at Giuseppe’s is part of episode 5 of season 6 of “Triple D Nation,” titled “Flavors from Afar.” During the show, Fieri also visits a Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant in Atlanta and a Thai spot in Dallas.

Viewers will have two opportunities this weekend to tune in: 9 p.m. on Friday or three hours later at midnight.

The episode description teases Giuseppe’s Spaghetti Neri, a homemade squid ink pasta with shrimp, calamari and clams. It also includes the recipe for Giuseppe’s Barbabietola, Gorgonzola and Sausage Cavatelli.

In its Instagram post, the Phoenix restaurant called Fieri’s latest visit a “special moment,” and shared gratitude to its guests.

“This accomplishment could not have been possible without your love for Giuseppe's On 28th,” the restaurant’s post said.

Giuseppe’s isn’t the only Valley spot that Fieri has featured this season on “Triple D Nation.” Last month, Fieri checked in at the Scottsdale barbecue joint, The Thumb.

Giuseppe's On 28th

2824 E. Indian School Road, Suite #10
