Guy Fieri visits Scottsdale barbecue staple. Here’s when to watch

On this version of the celebrity chef's show, Fieri revisits some of his favorite spots to check in on the owners and the food. On a new episode that will air twice this weekend, he returns to The Thumb in Scottsdale.
The Thumb is sort of a drive-in. The unusual eatery is a gas station where customers stop to fuel up their cars and fill up on great barbecue. After your meal, stop by the large gift shop for some souvenirs.
On Fieri's visit, he was most interested in "the competition-style barbecue," plus "some serious smoked pork and a rockin' ribs plate," according to the episode's description.
In two different February episodes, he visited Fry Bread House and Hush Public House.
The Scottsdale stop is featured in Episode 7 of Season 6, titled "Bacon, Burgers and Pork Butt." During the episode, Fieri also makes stops in Atlanta and Fort Worth, Texas.
Fans have two opportunities this weekend to tune in. Catch the episode's debut at 9 p.m. on Friday, or three hours later at midnight.