Guy Fieri visits Scottsdale barbecue staple. Here’s when to watch

In the upcoming episode, the Food Network star tries "some serious smoked pork and a rockin' ribs plate."
August 20, 2024
Guy Fieri visits The Thumb on his latest episode of "Triple D Nation."
Guy Fieri has been to a lot of restaurants. So many, in fact, that his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" has a spin-off show called "Triple D Nation."

On this version of the celebrity chef's show, Fieri revisits some of his favorite spots to check in on the owners and the food. On a new episode that will air twice this weekend, he returns to The Thumb in Scottsdale.

The Thumb is sort of a drive-in. The unusual eatery is a gas station where customers stop to fuel up their cars and fill up on great barbecue. After your meal, stop by the large gift shop for some souvenirs.

On Fieri's visit, he was most interested in "the competition-style barbecue," plus "some serious smoked pork and a rockin' ribs plate," according to the episode's description.

Head to north Scottsdale gas station The Thumb for an unexpected feast.
Tirion Boan
Fieri frequently visits Valley restaurants and over the years, he has made appearances at dozens of metro Phoenix eateries. Just this year, he made stops at CRUjiente Tacos, Bonfire Craft Kitchen & Taphouse and Tim Finnegan's Irish Restaurant and Pub in April. In two different February episodes, he visited Fry Bread House and Hush Public House.

The Scottsdale stop is featured in Episode 7 of Season 6, titled "Bacon, Burgers and Pork Butt." During the episode, Fieri also makes stops in Atlanta and Fort Worth, Texas.

Fans have two opportunities this weekend to tune in. Catch the episode's debut at 9 p.m. on Friday, or three hours later at midnight.

The Thumb

9393 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
