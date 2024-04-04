 Guy Fieri visits more Phoenix restaurants on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Fieri in Phoenix: Triple D features Phoenix restaurants and Guy stops by

Calling all Fieri fans: Catch Guy on TV and meet him in person this weekend.
April 4, 2024
Guy Fieri is a fan of Phoenix. This weekend, he's featuring Valley eateries on his show and visiting for a meet-and-greet.
Guy Fieri is a fan of Phoenix. This weekend, he's featuring Valley eateries on his show and visiting for a meet-and-greet. Raptor Communications
Share this:
In the latest episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," celebrity chef and Food Network star Guy Fieri is once again rolling through Phoenix.

While most episodes feature restaurants in multiple different cities, the upcoming show focuses on the Valley. In the episode, titled "Phoenix Food Fans," Fieri visits CRUjiente Tacos and Bonfire Craft Kitchen & Tap House. It airs at 6 p.m. on Food Network this Friday.

Bonfire has two Valley locations, and Fieri stopped by the Tempe store. The restaurant posted about the show on their social media and is hosting a watch party starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. During the party, menu items featured on the episode will be available.

"Come see what the buzz is all about for yourself," the restaurant's post said. "Tell em Guy sent you!!!!"

click to enlarge
Jennifer Miller's Fry Bread House appeared on a recent episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri.
Food Network

Fieri's recent restaurant visits in the Valley

Friday's episode showcases Fieri's latest stops in the Valley, but the chef has made his way to multiple Phoenix restaurants in 2024.

On an episode that aired on Feb. 16, he visited Fry Bread House in the Melrose District. A week later, a Feb. 23 episode highlighted his visit to Hush Public House in north Scottsdale. On March 8, another episode featured Kabob Grill N' Go, a midtown takeout destination for mouthwatering Armenian cuisine.


click to enlarge
Guy Fieri will be in the Valley on Sunday to promote his Santo Spirits brand.
Raptor Communications

Meet Guy Fieri in person this weekend

Phoenix fans not only have the chance to watch Fieri visit local restaurants this weekend, they also have the chance to meet the celebrity chef in person. He's visiting Trevor's Liquor on Mayo Boulevard to showcase his and Sammy Hagar’s Santo Spirits brand.

From 4 to 5 p.m., Fieri will meet fans, take photos and sign bottles of Santo Tequila at the north Scottsdale-area liquor store and bar.

CRUjiente Tacos

3961 E. Camelback Road

Bonfire Craft Kitchen & Tap House

1617 W. Warner Road, Tempe

Trevor’s Liquor

7000 E Mayo Blvd.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the food editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
2 Phoenix chefs named finalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards

Food & Drink News

2 Phoenix chefs named finalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards

By Tirion Boan
Judge backs decision to block Federales from Roosevelt Row

Courts

Judge backs decision to block Federales from Roosevelt Row

By Sara Crocker
New luxurious restaurant Pretty Penny shines on Roosevelt Row

First Taste

New luxurious restaurant Pretty Penny shines on Roosevelt Row

By Sara Crocker
Macayo's Mexican Food sold, set to expand beyond Arizona

Food & Drink News

Macayo's Mexican Food sold, set to expand beyond Arizona

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation