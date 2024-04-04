Fieri in Phoenix: Triple D features Phoenix restaurants and Guy stops by

While most episodes feature restaurants in multiple different cities, the upcoming show focuses on the Valley. In the episode, titled "Phoenix Food Fans," Fieri visits CRUjiente Tacos and Bonfire Craft Kitchen & Tap House. It airs at 6 p.m. on Food Network this Friday.
Bonfire has two Valley locations, and Fieri stopped by the Tempe store. The restaurant posted about the show on their social media and is hosting a watch party starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. During the party, menu items featured on the episode will be available.
"Come see what the buzz is all about for yourself," the restaurant's post said. "Tell em Guy sent you!!!!"
Fieri's recent restaurant visits in the Valley
Friday's episode showcases Fieri's latest stops in the Valley, but the chef has made his way to multiple Phoenix restaurants in 2024.
On an episode that aired on Feb. 16, he visited Fry Bread House in the Melrose District. A week later, a Feb. 23 episode highlighted his visit to Hush Public House in north Scottsdale. On March 8, another episode featured Kabob Grill N' Go, a midtown takeout destination for mouthwatering Armenian cuisine.
Meet Guy Fieri in person this weekend
Phoenix fans not only have the chance to watch Fieri visit local restaurants this weekend, they also have the chance to meet the celebrity chef in person. He's visiting Trevor's Liquor on Mayo Boulevard to showcase his and Sammy Hagar’s Santo Spirits brand.
From 4 to 5 p.m., Fieri will meet fans, take photos and sign bottles of Santo Tequila at the north Scottsdale-area liquor store and bar.