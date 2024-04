Fieri in Phoenix: Triple D features Phoenix restaurants and Guy stops by

click to enlarge Guy Fieri will be in the Valley on Sunday to promote his Santo Spirits brand. Raptor Communications

Meet Guy Fieri in person this weekend



CRUjiente Tacos

3961 E. Camelback Road 3961 E. Camelback Road

Bonfire Craft Kitchen & Tap House

1617 W. Warner Road, Tempe 1617 W. Warner Road, Tempe

Trevor’s Liquor

7000 E Mayo Blvd.

In the latest episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," celebrity chef and Food Network star Guy Fieri is once again rolling through Phoenix.While most episodes feature restaurants in multiple different cities, the upcoming show focuses on the Valley. In the episode, titled "Phoenix Food Fans," Fieri visits CRUjiente Tacos and Bonfire Craft Kitchen & Tap House. It airs at 6 p.m. on Food Network this Friday.Bonfire has two Valley locations, and Fieri stopped by the Tempe store. The restaurant posted about the show on their social media and is hosting a watch party starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. During the party, menu items featured on the episode will be available."Come see what the buzz is all about for yourself," the restaurant's post said. "Tell em Guy sent you!!!!"Phoenix fans not only have the chance to watch Fieri visit local restaurants this weekend, they also have the chance to meet the celebrity chef in person. He's visiting Trevor's Liquor on Mayo Boulevard to showcase his and Sammy Hagar’s Santo Spirits brand.From 4 to 5 p.m., Fieri will meet fans, take photos and sign bottles of Santo Tequila at the north Scottsdale-area liquor store and bar.