Here's a Quick Guide to NovemBEER 2019 This Weekend

The annual NovemBEER will be held this Saturday, November 9, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Arizona Center. But before you gear up to party in downtown Phoenix, here’s what you may need to know.

Who’s going to be there?

A lot of beer companies and beer drinkers.

What’s there to drink?

There will samples from more than 50 breweries, including Huss Brewing Co., SanTan Brewing Co., Pizza Port Brewing Co., The Shop Beer Co., and some big names like Sierra Nevada and Stella Artois. In fact, here’s the full list.

What’s there to eat?

Here’s the lineup for food vendors.

What should I wear?

The name of the event would suggest it’s being held in November, and there’s going to be some beer. So maybe a light jacket and non-constricting pants. Also, comfortable shoes.

I still need tickets.

Here you go. General admission tickets are $30.

What is included with each ticket price?

General admission tickets include a 1 p.m. entry, up to 30 two-ounce pours, a commemorative tasting mug, all that entertainment, and access to the vendor village and food booths.

Can I still get VIP tickets?

Here you go.

EXPAND So many samples. Huss Brewing Co.

What is included with each VIP ticket?

VIP tickets Include a noon entry, up to 40 samples of two-ounce pours, a commemorative tasting mug, all that entertainment, and access to the vendor village and food booths.

Are there group sales?

Yep. Check out the details.

Can I buy tickets at the door?

This event will most likely sell out in advance so waiting to purchase your ticket at the door is not advised.

Eh, I don’t feel like going anymore. Can I get a refund?

No, sorry. All ticket sales are final.

Does my official NovemBEER shirt grant me access to the festival??

Yes, if you are wearing your official NovemBEER shirt to the festival, you will receive one free general admission ticket into the festival. You can also upgrade your general admission ticket to VIP for $20 at the door.

I’m having trouble purchasing tickets online. What do I do?

Please call customer support at 1-855-872-1525.

EXPAND Helton Brewing Company will be pouring at NovemBEER. Chris Malloy

I purchased tickets a while ago, but now I can’t find my confirmation email. What do I do?

You can log back into Eventbrite.com to reprint your tickets, or you can contact customer support at 1-855-872-1525.

May I bring my little cousin?

No, this is a 21-and-over event.

Is NovemBEER a pet-friendly event?

Nope.

Where do I even park at the Arizona Center?

Here's the parking information for the Arizona Center.

But I'm not driving.

Good idea. Your Valley Metro Rail stop will be the Third and Washington streets station.

For all other information, please visit the NovemBEER website.