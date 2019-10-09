Here's a Quick Guide to the 2019 Best of Phoenix A'Fare

The 20th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare will have food and drink samples from more than 40 local restaurants.

The 20th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare will be held Saturday, October 12, from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Arizona Science Center. But before you gear up to party at Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix, here’s what you may need to know before you go.

Who’s going to be there?

Many people associated with the Phoenix New Times, your beloved alt weekly newspaper, plus members of the public ready to party.

What’s there to eat and drink?

There will be approximately 40 restaurants from all over the Valley, along with cocktails, beer, and wine. We’re talking about Bao Chow, SoSoBa, Los Sombreros, El Chullo, Joe’s Diner, Bosa Donuts, and so many more.

What should I wear?

Dress for this event is cocktail attire.

I still need tickets.

Here you go. General admission tickets are $45 till October 11. If you need assistance purchasing a ticket, please contact Eventbrite.

What is included with each ticket price?

General admission tickets include an 8 p.m. entry, food samples from participating restaurants, cocktails, wine, beer, and entertainment.

Can I still get VIP tickets?

Here you go. VIP tickets Include a 7 p.m. entry, a VIP gift bag, food samples from participating restaurants, cocktails, wine, beer, and entertainment.

Are there group sales?

Yep. Check out the details.

Eh, I don’t feel like going anymore. Can I get a refund?

No, sorry. All ticket sales are final. Refunds will not be issued.

May I bring my little cousin?

No. This event is 21 and over, and no one without a valid, government-issued photo ID will be admitted into the event.

Wait, where is it again?

The Arizona Science Center is located between Fifth and Seventh streets on Washington Street in Heritage Square. The entrance is accessible from Heritage Square, facing Monroe Street.

Where do I even park?

Please park in the Heritage and Science Park Garage conveniently on Fifth and Monroe streets. Arizona Science Center offers parking validation, which discounts the cost to park. Please bring your Heritage Garage parking ticket with you. Parking validation is available at the Information Zone, Ticket Counter, and Membership Zone. Parking validation and discounted rates are not offered for Phoenix Convention Center garages.

But I'm not driving.

Good idea. Your Valley Metro Rail stop will be the Third and Washington streets station. And if you’re using Lyft, take advantage of these discount codes. First, new users get $5 off their first four rides with code PHXAFARE. However, all Lyft users will get 10 percent off two rides, to and from the event, with code PHXAFARE19.

I purchased tickets a while ago, but now I can’t find my confirmation email or tickets.

You can log back into Eventbrite to reprint your tickets, or you can contact customer support at 855-872-1525.

For all other information, please visit the Best of Phoenix A'Fare website.