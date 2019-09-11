Hidden Gem: Dino's Greek & Italian Grill in Goodyear

This family-owned restaurant is literally nestled among the chains of the suburban city of Goodyear. It’s a well-done hybrid of Greek and Italian dishes, serving those looking to pass the Chipotles and Cracker Barrels for something local. It’s also not a bad place to grab a drink, claiming to have one of the "Greekiest" happy hours in the west Valley. The place? It’s Dino's Greek & Italian Grill & Bar.

Dino’s occupies a plaza suite across from an Einstein Bros. Bagels, part of the strip mall acting as barrier between a Lowe's and the intersection of Dysart and McDowell roads. Around in one way or another since 2007, Dino’s has utilized its tri-fold menu to turn out some pretty decent Greek and Italian starters, mains, and desserts.

Ordering the calamari here just feels right. Lauren Cusimano

The restaurant is more spacious inside than it appears from the parking lot or street. There’s a sectioned bar area, plus a wide-open dining room with booths, tables for large parties, and a mural of seaside scenery. More seats are added to the fold once the weather is nice, as a patio section can accommodate anything from additional parties to intimate dinners.

The menu offers gyro plates, pizzas, calzones, and souvlaki. But an order of calamari just seems right in a place like this, maybe coupled with a quick cocktail from the bar. The calamari are soft and oblong, and there won’t be much left. And the side of tzatziki sauce is like a thick butter cream. You’ll be grateful more is coming if you order a Greek dish like the gyro dinner. Slow-roasted gyro meat is piled high on a so-soft pita, and sided with veggies, rice, and Greek potatoes.

EXPAND Some menu items, like the gyro dinner, can't be ignored. Lauren Cusimano

Now, on to that happy hour, because it is no joke. Food and drink specials run daily, from 2 to 8 p.m. That’s six hours a day, seven days a week. Food specials include bruschetta, falafel, and wings, plus pizza, pasta, and slider deals. And they pour them up to 16 ounces at the bar, as draft beers include Michelob Ultra and Four Peaks Hop Knot, ranging from $2.75 to $3.75. And during happy hour, no martini will run you north of $7.

As a whole, Dino's Greek & Italian Grill & Bar serves the people of Goodyear. This is because offerings are high, as the eatery can accommodate a round of drinks with coworkers to a quiet dinner on a special occasion. Patrons come for a quick lunch salad, or family reunion dinner.

If it's too hot for the patio, try to grab a seat by the seaside mural. Lauren Cusimano

People may not be traveling across town to try the souvlaki, but if you’re in the west Valley, this place is almost certainly on your radar. Because at Dino’s, they’re really not doing anything fancy, but they are doing things right.

Dino's Greek & Italian Grill and Bar.

1550 North Dysart Road, Goodyear; 623-535-8380

11 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily