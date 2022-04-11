Celebrate Passover With Specials From Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Grocery Stores

Passover, also known as Pesach, is a Jewish holiday that celebrates the exodus of the Israeli slaves from Egypt. This year, it begins at sundown on Friday, April 15, and ends the evening of Saturday, April 23. It's traditional to have a seder, or ceremonial dinner, the first two nights of the holiday with family and friends, and many people also eat matzoh during the week instead of leavened bread, along with other special dishes. Whether you're hosting a seder and stocking up, attending one and need a dish to bring, or just want to share in eating the classic holiday foods, we've got you covered. Check out our list of participating Valley eateries and stores below. Chag sameach!
Multiple Locations
Multiple Locations
Stop in to Chompie's on April 15 for Passover dinner. It's $29.99 per adult and $14.95 per child (10 and under) and includes a starter, soup, entree, potato, vegetable, and dessert, with dine-in and curbside pick-up available. If you're looking to make dinner at home, stock up on à la carte items like matzoh ball soup and gefilte fish, or order a full traditional meal at $279 or the basic meal at $235. Each package serves eight people.
Goldman's Deli
6929 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale
480-367-9477
Goldman's Deli is the place to find everything you need for Passover. Choose a main entree of beef brisket or half a roast chicken; sides are egg salad, potato kugel, stewed vegetables and fruit, and more. Matzoh ball soup is on the menu, too, of course. Call 480-367-9477 to place your order a minimum of three days before the holiday.
737 East Glendale Avenue
602-285-6999
Imperial Market & Deli is known to have the largest Passover selection in the state, and we can definitely see why. Dinner items such as short ribs, salmon, and roasted chicken are available for pre-order, along with a variety of sides and even a full Passover seder plate. Get your orders in by April 12. In the market section of the store, you can purchase all the kosher-for-Passover products you need.
4433 North 16th Street
602-776-0992
Celebrating Passover but don't want to cook? Head to Miracle Mile Deli for all your holiday needs, from a family feast for four at $95, brisket of beef by the pound, matzoh ball soup, and more. Call 602-776-0992 to order for pickup or catering.
New York Bagels ’N BialysMultiple Locations
480-991-3034
Place your orders now for a full Passover feast at New York Bagels ’N Bialys. It's $28.99 per person for charoset, chopped liver, matzoh ball soup, and a choice of roasted chicken or brisket of beef with sides and veggies. Orders must be placed 72 hours in advance and picked up by 1 p.m.
Veneto Trattoria
6137 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-948-9928
Veneto Trattoria is known for celebrating Passover with a special dinner, and it's happening this year on April 15 and 16. Reservations are recommended for the $55 per person meal that includes matzoh with honey nut marmalade; matzoh ball soup in a homemade Venetian-style chicken broth; a choice of brisket, Petrale sole, or chicken breast for an entree; and almond cake with chocolate sauce for dessert. Reserve your spot by calling 480-948-9928.