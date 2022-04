Celebrate Passover With Specials From Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Grocery Stores

click to enlarge Everything your Passover table needs can be found at AJ's Fine Foods. Jackie Mercandetti

kugel (a type of casserole), matzoh ball soup, and potato pancakes to your cart (check with your local AJ's for availability of each item).

Enjoy a home-cooked meal from Chompie's for your Passover celebrations. Chompie's The bistro at AJ's Fine Foods is offering Passover dinners for purchase from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 15. Selections include roasted pistachio-crusted chicken breast with a rustic apple compote ($16.99 per person), tender braised beef brisket with natural root vegetables au jus ($18.99 per person), and grilled salmon served with an herb carrot orange zest ($22.99 per person). Orders of six or more need to be reserved by April 12. Meanwhile, center-cut beef brisket can be purchased at the butcher's corner, while you can add charoset (a fruit and nut mixture),

480-367-9477 to place your order a minimum of three days before the holiday.



Shelves are stocked with all the Passover treats and products you can think of at Imperial Market & Deli. Imperial Market & Deli/Facebook

available for pre-order, along with a variety of sides and even a full Passover seder plate. Get your orders in by April 12. In the market section of the store, you can purchase all the kosher-for-Passover products you need.

Passover, also known as Pesach, is a Jewish holiday that celebrates the exodus of the Israeli slaves from Egypt. This year, it begins at sundown on Friday, April 15, and ends the evening of Saturday, April 23. It's traditional to have a seder, or ceremonial dinner, the first two nights of the holiday with family and friends, and many people also eat matzoh during the week instead of leavened bread, along with other special dishes. Whether you're hosting a seder and stocking up, attending one and need a dish to bring, or just want to share in eating the classic holiday foods, we've got you covered. Check out our list of participating Valley eateries and stores below. Chag sameach!Stop in to Chompie's on April 15 for Passover dinner. It's $29.99 per adult and $14.95 per child (10 and under) and includes a starter, soup, entree, potato, vegetable, and dessert, with dine-in and curbside pick-up available. If you're looking to make dinner at home, stock up on à la carte items like matzoh ball soup and gefilte fish, or order a full traditional meal at $279 or the basic meal at $235. Each package serves eight people. Goldman's Deli is the place to find everything you need for Passover. Choose a main entree of beef brisket or half a roast chicken; sides are egg salad, potato kugel, stewed vegetables and fruit, and more. Matzoh ball soup is on the menu, too, of course. Call Imperial Market & Deli is known to have the largest Passover selection in the state, and we can definitely see why. Dinner items such as short ribs, salmon, and roasted chicken are