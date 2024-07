Kroger merger includes selling 101 Arizona stores. Here’s what it means

Why is Kroger selling grocery stores?



Kroger — the parent company of Fry's — set off a panic among shoppers in Arizona on Tuesday when it announced which grocery stores it wants to sell as part of a merger with Albertsons and Safeway.But panicked shoppers on social media, don't worry. Your neighborhood Albertsons and Safeway stores aren't closing.Kroger proposed selling a large portion of its grocery stores to East Coast chain C&S Wholesale Grocers. The sale would include 101 Arizona stores — all Safeway and Albertsons locations.Divesting the stores is part of Kroger's $25 billion merger with Albertsons. But it's not a done deal. Proceedings in a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission to prevent the deal are scheduled to begin on Aug. 26.Kroger wants to sell the stores in order to merge with another grocery company. Basically, it's contracting in order to expand.Kroger wants to buy Albertsons, citing the need to strengthen itself against competitors, including Walmart, Costco, Target and Amazon.Regulators, including the Federal Trade Commission and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, have stood in the way of the merger in efforts to protect consumers. Mayes is concerned about the impact on employees in Arizona, where Kroger and Albertsons employ 35,000 people across 250 stores. The companies are among the Top 10 private employers in the state.The proposed merger was announced in October 2022, but in February, the FTC sued in order to stop the deal. Regulators are concerned that a joined Kroger-Albertsons company would have too large of a share of the grocery market in Arizona and other states. This could lead to diminished grocery store competition and open the door for price fixing.By selling stores in states where the merger would cause almost complete control of the grocery market, Kroger and Albertsons hope to ease regulators' concerns. The other states with the highest number of proposed sales include Washington with 124 stores and Colorado with 91. Nationwide, Kroger plans to sell 579 stores, six distribution centers and one dairy plant.The sale has not yet been approved. So for your local stores, nothing is changing — yet. But if and when the sale does go through, your neighborhood likely won't lose a grocery store.C&S Wholesale Grocers, the potential purchaser, announced plans to continue operating the stores and to retain employees. It is unclear what brand they might become as C&S encompasses Piggly Wiggly, Grand Union Supermarkets and a selection of smaller private brands. But in the "Comprehensive Divestiture Plan" released by Kroger and Albertsons, C&S shared that, "no stores will close as a result of the merger and that all frontline associates will remain employed."Across Arizona, 101 stores are proposed to be sold. They include locations of Safeway and Albertsons from Flagstaff to Tucson. Here's the full list:Safeway — 3185 W. Apache Trail, Apache JunctionSafeway — 1751 Hwy. 95, Bullhead CitySafeway — 1637 N. Trekell Road, Casa GrandeSafeway — 29834 N. Cave Creek Road, Cave CreekAlbertsons — 2935 E. Riggs Road, ChandlerAlbertsons — 4060 W. Ray Road, ChandlerAlbertsons — 3145 S. Alma School Road, ChandlerSafeway — 4970 S. Alma School Road, ChandlerSafeway — 1159 W. Chandler Blvd., ChandlerSafeway — 1060 E. Ray Road, ChandlerSafeway — 1031 N. State Route 89, Chino ValleySafeway — 1635 E. Cottonwood St., CottonwoodSafeway — 1500 E. Cedar Ave., FlagstaffSafeway — 1201 S. Plaza Way, FlagstaffSafeway — 4910 N. U.S. Hwy. 89, FlagstaffSafeway — 3325 N. Hunt Hwy., FlorenceSafeway — 13733 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain HillsSafeway — 4823 S. Hwy. 95, Ft. MohaveAlbertsons — 861 E. Warner Road, GilbertSafeway — 90 S. Val Vista Drive, GilbertSafeway — 5137 E. Baseline Road, GilbertAlbertsons — 5040 W. Cactus Road, GlendaleSafeway — 20205 N. 67th Ave. #100, GlendaleSafeway — 3800 W. Happy Valley Road, #107, GlendaleSafeway — 240 S. Hill St., GlobeSafeway — 14175 W. Indian School Road, GoodyearSafeway — 440 N. Estrella Pkwy., GoodyearSafeway — 9890 S. Estrella Pkwy., GoodyearSafeway — 1305 W. Duval Mine Road, Green ValleySafeway — 3970 Stockton Hill Road, KingmanSafeway — 3125 N. Stockton Hill Road, KingmanSafeway — 1650 McCulloch Blvd. N., Lake Havasu CityAlbertsons — 1980 McCulloch Blvd. N., Lake Havasu CityAlbertsons — 12970 W. Indian School Road, Litchfield ParkAlbertsons — 9243 E. Baseline Road, MesaAlbertsons — 441 N. Val Vista Drive, MesaAlbertsons — 2727 N. Power Road, MesaAlbertsons — 325 S. Power Road, MesaAlbertsons — 1951 W. Baseline Road, MesaSafeway — 3622 E. Southern Ave., MesaSafeway — 1902 W. Main St., MesaSafeway — 1225 W. Guadalupe Road, MesaSafeway — 1855 N. Power Road, MesaSafeway — 4316 S. Signal Butte Road, MesaSafeway — 12122 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., Oro ValleyAlbertsons — 8950 W. Bell Road, PeoriaAlbertsons — 8240 W. Deer Valley Road, PeoriaSafeway — 10641 W. Olive Ave., PeoriaSafeway — 12320 N. 83rd Ave., PeoriaSafeway — 28455 N. Vistancia Blvd., PeoriaAlbertsons — 3130 W. Carefree Hwy., PhoenixAlbertsons — 8035 N. 19th Ave., PhoenixAlbertsons — 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. #76, PhoenixAlbertsons — 18411 N. Cave Creek Road, PhoenixSafeway — 3655 W. Anthem Way, PhoenixSafeway — 4005 E. Chandler Blvd., PhoenixSafeway — 6202 S. 16th St., PhoenixSafeway — 4811 N. 83rd Ave., PhoenixSafeway — 1334 E. Chandler Blvd., PhoenixSafeway — 5035 W. Baseline Road, PhoenixSafeway — 4747 E. Elliot Road, #22, PhoenixSafeway — 520 W. Osborn Road, PhoenixSafeway — 3132 E. Camelback Road, PhoenixSafeway — 3450 W. Bell Road, PhoenixSafeway — 340 E. McDowell Road, PhoenixSafeway — 810 E. Glendale Ave., PhoenixSafeway — 13440 N. Seventh St., PhoenixSafeway — 4747 E. Greenway Road, PhoenixSafeway — 4750 E. Indian School Road, PhoenixSafeway — 550 E. Bell Road, PhoenixSafeway — 1044 Willow Creek Road, PrescottSafeway — 450 White Spar Road, PrescottSafeway — 7720 E. Hwy. 69, Prescott ValleySafeway — 18495 E. Queen Creek Road, Queen CreekSafeway — 40950 N. Ironwood Drive, San Tan ValleyAlbertsons — 11475 E. Via Linda, ScottsdaleAlbertsons — 2785 N. Scottsdale Road, ScottsdaleAlbertsons — 6965 N. Hayden Road, ScottsdaleSafeway — 23565 N. Scottsdale Road, ScottsdaleSafeway — 7920 E. Chaparral Road, ScottsdaleSafeway — 14696 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., ScottsdaleSafeway — 20901 N. Pima Road, ScottsdaleSafeway — 6501 E. Greenway Pkwy. #4, ScottsdaleSafeway — 32551 N. Scottsdale Road, ScottsdaleSafeway — 10773 N. Scottsdale Road, ScottsdaleSafeway — 2190 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra VistaSafeway — 10926 W. Bell Road, Sun CitySafeway — 13503 W. Camino Del Sol, Sun City WestAlbertsons — 14551 W. Grand Ave., SurpriseSafeway — 17049 W. Bell Road, SurpriseSafeway — 13828 W. Waddell Road, SurpriseSafeway — 1515 E. Elliot Road, TempeSafeway — 926 E. Broadway Road, TempeAlbertsons — 1350 N. Silverbell Road, TucsonAlbertsons — 9595 E. Broadway Blvd., TucsonAlbertsons — 7300 N. La Cholla Blvd., TucsonSafeway — 6360 E. Golf Links, TucsonSafeway — 9050 E. Valencia Road, TucsonSafeway — 9460 E. Golf Links Road, TucsonSafeway — 9100 N. Silverbell, TucsonSafeway — 13380 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail