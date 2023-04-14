From The Top 100: Impress Your Date With These 6 Romantic Phoenix Restaurants

But if you are looking to surprise that special someone or really impress your date, here are six restaurants from the list that scream romance. They are intimate, the lighting is just right, and the food is sure to set sparks flying.
On your next date night, check out one of these six romantic Phoenix restaurants.
Cibo Pizzeria603 North Fifth Avenue
602-441-2697
For a desert town, Phoenix has a surprisingly large number of Italian restaurants. Cibo Pizzeria (it's pronounced CHEE-boh) is one of the best. The downtown restaurant serves fare like signature wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, salads, saltimbocca bread, and fresh limoncello made from a family recipe by Chef Guido Saccone.
But aside from the house-made pasta, killer burrata, and wine list, Cibo also boasts some next-level atmosphere. The lush garden patio is one of the finest in Phoenix — between the lights and the gentle chatter, it literally twinkles — and the 1913 bungalow, with its exposed brick, creaky hardwood floors, and soft glow from the windows, doesn't hurt the vibe, either. Reservations are highly recommended. Would-be weekend walk-ins take note: It's usually all booked up.
FnB7125 East Fifth Avenue, #31, Scottsdale
480-284-4777
We probably don't need to tell you about FnB, the Scottsdale kitchen helmed by culinary sage Charleen Badman. You probably already know she scours local markets for common and arcane ingredients from our state's popular and marginal family farms, about how she plates food braiding gastronomic threads from the Sonoran Desert to South America to the Levant. You might not need us to tell you how into vegetables she is, or how she still cooks in her restaurant kitchen just about every night, more than 10 years after starting in Old Town. And probably, you don't need us to vouch for FnB, because the James Beard Foundation did just that in 2019, honoring Badman with the first award to a local chef in more than a decade.
Maybe, too, you don't even need us to tell you about FnB's drink program. Co-owner and beverage guru Pavle Milic curates one of the more interesting wine lists in town. It kicks with enough Arizona options to give you, in just a few visits, a crash course in the wondrous vintages of fermented grape juice our state has made — and is making. Milic even stocks up-and-coming Arizona beverage artisans, which he knows in the same way Badman knows our state's farms and ranches.
Maybe, too, you don't need us to tell you that the tucked-away FnB bar might be the restaurant's best spot to drink and eat. Maybe you know about FnB's quirks and lore, its layers of greatness. But we're excited to tell you anyway. Reservations are made via Tock.
Progress
702 West Montecito Avenue
602-441-0553
Dining at this compact eatery occupying the eastern-most suite of the historic Wagon Wheel building in the Melrose District feels like a visit to Biosphere II: Loads of plants and greenery mingle with natural wood and light, creating an earthy experience unlike any other in the Valley. Recently, the restaurant underwent a merger with its next-door neighbor The Montecito Wine Shop to become one concept, Progress Restaurant and Wine.
The constantly changing, seasonally driven, five-course tasting menu is still available, with dishes like soy-cured watermelon, scallop crudo, skin-on pork belly rillon, tagliatelle ragu, short rib bourguignon, and rabbit ballotine. But since the restaurant reopened, options are now served individually. So if you just feel like swinging by, grabbing a bottle of wine from next door, and enjoying it over a plate of steak tartare, that's perfectly fine.
Sottise1025 North Second Street
602-254-6378
The quaint white bungalow features hanging string lights and a large porch. If not for the diners noshing on seafood towers and escargot, one could easily mistake it for a family home. But this French eatery serves specialties decidedly more sophisticated than what mom used to make, including a buttery, glossy gray Kaluga caviar that will set you back a cool $150 for 30 grams. Baked brie with Calvados brandy-infused honey and hazelnut vinaigrette, and pesto pasta with crushed pistachios and torn basil, are less of a splurge but equally delicious.
Enjoy the French fare as you dine at marble tables. The bistro’s rustic interior showcases exposed brick, washed wood floors, and green plants that climb the walls. And the vino here is just as good as the fromage. Sottise is the sister to Melrose District’s Progress restaurant and wine shop and boasts plenty of wine from around the world, ranging from a citrusy sparkling rosé to an organic Gamay with notes of raspberry and plum.
Tratto
1505 East Van Buren Street
602-296-7761
The best Italian restaurant in metro Phoenix is Chris Bianco's high-end but rustic trattoria, Tratto. Here, the Bianco team has crafted stunning pastas in shapes like spaghetti alla chitara and tagliatelle, using precise, intelligent local flours suited to the specific noodles at hand. At Tratto, the kitchen can rock out a classic pomodoro or cacio e pepe, sure, but arguably the more bracing, place-rooted gems are those that more completely embrace what Arizona can provide.
Favorites from the rotating menu include the lamb ragu, the al limone (using local lemons), and the pastas entwined with the day's local bounty. Pasta, too, is just one element of Tratto. There are thoughtful starters, like a chickpea fritter or some of the most unsung crudos in town. The drink program is unique and thoughtful and animated by similar ideas as Bianco's food, leading to a beautiful ride not unlike ripping down an Italian coastal highway. We're talking house-made liqueurs from apex local fruit, and some of the most esoteric, incandescent amari Italy has to offer. Talk to your barman, and he will go as deep as you deem necessary.
At Tratto, follow the menu's lead, which is the lead of Bianco and the seasons, and you'll be in for a treat. This is a great spot for any kind of dinner, a great place to share soulful food with people you love. Everything is done with the highest intention, right down to the olive oil and bread, which is so good you could eat it until totally stuffed and go home happy. Tratto has moved to the former Pane Bianco Van Buren spot, which offers a more spacious dining room and patio seating.
Valentine
4130 North Seventh Avenue
602-612-2961
Its Arizona-centric food and drink creations have brought this cozy and sophisticated Melrose District hot spot recognition from Esquire magazine and The New York Times, the latter of which was enamored with Valentine’s soft pretzel crafted from white Sonoran wheat and served with butter blended with Arizona-grown guinea hen fat and a hunk of local honeycomb. At this restaurant, the spotlight shines on ingredients sourced from the Southwest. Dishes include the lauded elote pasta with Hassayampa asiago cheese. For brunch, try the steak & eggs, made with Rovey Farms grass-fed beef and Two Wash Ranch eggs.
At the adjacent speakeasy Bar 1912, sip on cocktails that pay homage to the 48th state. Bone marrow and mesquite smoke distinguish the Cattle drink, while the Cotton boasts pistachio extract, pistachio oil, pistachio milk, and pistachio “cotton candy.” House-made pine liqueur crafted from foraged Arizona pine cones and tips is the base for the Forest. Save room for a bar snack, including nuts, foie gras stuffed olives, and quail ramen eggs pickled with tamari, mirin, piloncillo, and sherry vinegar.
