January Food Events: A Fried Chicken and Wings Festival, Jamaican Brunch, and Cowboy Cookouts

Here's a quick guide to exactly what you need to start 2021 right — food-focused events happening throughout greater Phoenix.

Cowboy Cookouts Fridays and Saturdays, January 1, 2, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30

MacDonald's Ranch

26540 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



There's a cowboy cookout happening all month at MacDonald's Ranch. First, decide if you want a horseback ride or a hayride upon arrival. That Old West fun is followed by dinner with offerings like steak, chicken breast, and stuffed peppers with wild rice, zucchini, and cheese. Hearty sides include garlic mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Cost starts at $90. Reservations are required, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

EXPAND FOUND:RE's Passport Series continues with a trip to the Yucatán Peninsula. Lynn Trimble

Passport Series Saturday, January 16

Match Market and Bar at FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel

1100 North Central Avenue



FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel's Passport Series continues with a trip to Mexico. Journey to the Yucatán Peninsula and experience regional cuisine and cocktail specials provided by Match Market and Bar. There will also be themed décor on the pool deck to really get you in the spirit. It's free to attend but tickets are required. The event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Chef Marcellino will lead guests through an Italian cooking class. Marcellino Ristorante

Cooking Class with Chef Marcellino Saturday, January 18

Marcellino Ristorante

7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale



Chef Marcellino of Marcellino Ristorante is gearing up to teach you how to make minestrone with crostini. The Italian classic is a hearty winter soup with fresh vegetables, toasted Italian bread points, and Parmigiano. After the class, participants can try the soup paired with an organic salad and Chef Marcellino’s biscotti. Cost is $50 per person. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. Set yourself up by calling 480-990-9500.

EXPAND It's the Rum Punch and Brunch at the Ocho Rios Jerk Spot. Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

Rum Punch and Brunch Sunday, January 17

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

4220 West Northern Avenue, #104



Look no further than Ocho Rios Jerk Spot for a Sunday brunch apart from the rest. There will be music by DJ Skoolboi and a traditional Jamaican breakfast with dishes like island fried chicken and waffles, ackee fruit and saltfish, and porridge with hominy, banana, and peanut. Vegan and vegetarian chicken and waffles are also available. And don't forget the rum punch. Stop by from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 623-248-5131 for more details.

EXPAND Is your mouth watering yet? Big Dill Public Relations & Marketing

Arizona Fried Chicken and Wings Festival Saturday, January 30

The Pressroom

441 West Madison Street

The second annual Arizona Fried Chicken and Wings Festival is back at The Pressroom in downtown Phoenix. There will be 10 local fried chicken businesses presenting different fried chicken dishes — everything from Korean to Nashville Hot. The indoor-outdoor event will also have cold beer, cocktails, boba tea, and desserts. General admission is $10. The festival runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.