Check out these 14 Phoenix dining deals and food events for July 4 weekend

Whether you're looking to go out on Tuesday or start celebrating the weekend before, Valley events are here to help you enjoy fireworks and food trucks with the family, swim at a luxury hotel with a live DJ, get some all-American barbecue or party it up with some freedom-inspired cocktails. Here are 14 events not to miss.
Land of the free: July 4 dining deals and discounts
BOGO at Frutilandia
Multiple Locations
Locally owned Mexican-style dessert shop Frutilandia is offering a deal of buy one, get one free raspados of any flavor in all locations on Tuesday, July 4. Grab a couple of refreshing shaved ice teats before the stores close at 5 p.m. Raspado flavors include tamarind, mango, strawberry, dulce de leche and pineapple. The deal is two for the price of one, or $6.99 total.
Pedal Haus Hot Dog Deal & Raffle
Multiple Locations
Hot dogs are the unofficial food of July 4 and all locations of Pedal Haus Brewery are serving up Chicago Dog specials starting at 11 am on Tuesday. Enjoy a fully loaded Chicago Dog with onions, tomatoes, pickles, celery salt and relish, a side of tots and a pint of Day Drinker lager for the patriotic price of $17.76. Five lucky winners will receive a Diamondbacks prize pack of two signed baseballs, four tickets to a game, a signed bat and a Pedal Hause baseball tee. All July 4 Chicago Dog eaters will get a pair of Independence Day sunglasses along with their raffle tickets. Non-hot doggers can still enjoy specials of $4 spiked soda pops created with fresh blackberries and $4 Day Drinker lagers all day.
Z'Tejas
Multiple Locations
Cocktail fans can celebrate July 4 at Z'Tejas with a festive Bomb Pop-topped La Bomba for $14. The photogenic drink features a red, white and blue gradient and will be available from July 1 to July 8.
For those staying home on Independence Day, consider a four-serving party box to-go. Also available to enjoy at home, the "Fajitas and 'Ritas" package comes with marinated chicken, beef or combo fajitas, seasonal rice, beans and chips and salsa for $65. Elevate it to a party package with a 32-ounce 6th Street Margarita for a total of $95. Both serve four people.
Pieology Pizza
Multiple Locations
From June 26 to July 4, enjoy a special summer deal at Pieology Pizza. Pieology has unrolled three new cheese bread flavors which are Alfredo Jalapeno, Buffalo and Pesto Feta. Add any cheese bread to an existing order through July 4 for only $4.
Taco Tuesdays & Hoppy Wednesdays
Stone Creek Golf Club
4435 E. Paradise Village Pkwy. S.
On Tuesday, July 4, and every Tuesday this summer, snag some street tacos for $2 each at Stone Creek Golf Club. On summer Wednesdays including July 5, buy two beers and get one free. The club is open to the public and golfers can book a tee time online.
Festivals with food trucks
Royal Palm Park Parade & Celebration
8405 N. 15th Ave.On Tuesday, July 4 from 7 to 9 a.m., head to Phoenix' Royal Palm Park for a family-friendly morning. Some of the activities included will be a bike parade at 8 a.m., a pie eating contest and a firefighters' water spraying experience. Local vendors and sponsors include AZ Pops, Cultivate Coffee, Taco Chisco and Karl's Quality Bakery.
Patriotic PeoriaThose with dogs will be happy to see this free-admission pet-friendly event in Peoria. Head to Centennial Plaza Park on Saturday at 6 p.m. for a night full of entertainment. The fireworks will be displayed on the big screen after a movie showing to prevent dogs from being scared. Entertainment includes a kids' water zone, a screening of the movie "Rumble," family-friendly music, vendor booths, a Pokemon Trading Card station and food trucks. All food trucks will have kids' menus. Some food trucks on the roster include K Star BBQ, Belly's Mexican Food, Elias the Foodie, Arctic Snow, Rebellious Brew, East Coasters, and DGB Fry Bread.
9875 N. 85th Ave., Peoria
Eat, drink and swim: Festive hotel parties
Found:Re Freedom Day Party
1100 N. Central Ave.Check out Found:Re Phoenix Hotel's Freedom Day Party and celebrate July 4 a little early. Admission is free and open to non-hotel guests. There will be a live DJ, barbecue food specials from Match Market and Bar and themed cocktails for purchase. The party is on Saturday, July 1 from noon to 5 p.m., poolside.
Sparkle and Splash Skysill Bash
11 E. Seventh St., TempeMake a splash at the Skysill Rooftop Lounge atop the Westin in Tempe this Independence Day weekend. The Sparkle and Splash event will take place on Saturday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature a special cocktail and hot dog menu and a live DJ. Hotel guests and those who have purchased a day pass in advance may use the pool. Bar and standing room access is free, or $25 per person to secure a pool pass. Reserve a pool lounge chair for $50 each. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
Bars and stripes: Drinking destinations
Red, White & Booze Bar Crawl
Starts at Wasted GrainHit the annual Old Town Scottsdale bar crawl Red, White & Booze on Saturday, July 1. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online. Tickets include access to all the bars on the list, including Wasted Grain, Casa Amigos and Bevvy, along with three penny drink vouchers to use on the crawl.
7295 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
Champagne Campaign at Phoenicia
50 W. Jefferson St. Suite 240BHead to Downtown Phoenix nightclub, Phoenicia Music Lounge on Sunday, July 2 for a pre-July 4 Champagne-popping celebration featuring hip-hop and afrobeat music. Tickets are $20 a person and VIP tables are also available online.
Red, White and Brew Pub Crawl
Starts at Wasted GrainAnother Old Town Scottsdale bar crawl that starts at Wasted Grain, the Red, White and Brew Pub Crawl focuses on those who love cold beer. Start the crawl on Saturday, July 1 to celebrate Independence Day weekend this summer. Tickets range from $8.99 for groups to $16.99 per person and include a welcome shot, a costume contest, food and drink specials, DJs performing at some venues and free entry to all the spots on the bar crawl.
7295 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
Red, White and All-American Dance Party Weekend
Harold's Cave Creek Corral
6895 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave CreekThose looking for a country boot-scootin' spot can celebrate at Harold's Cave Creek Corral from Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4. Harold's will have five nights of festivities peaking on Friday and Saturday with glow stick dance parties and live music. The celebrations start each day at noon with happy hour specials from 2 to 6 p.m. and reverse specials from 9 p.m. until the kitchen closes. Each day has a different special too — July 4 is Taco Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m. featuring $6 Mi Campo tequila shots and 3 Amigos margaritas and half-off street tacos.
July 4 Weekend at Sandbar Mexican Grill
Multiple locations
Sandbar locations in Chandler and Gilbert are getting festive all weekend from July 1 through 4. A special holiday menu includes pulled pork mac 'n' cheese, pasta salad, Sonoran hot dogs, barbecue chicken sandwiches and shrimp ceviche. Specialty cocktails include a red, white and blue margarita and a Bomb Pop shot.