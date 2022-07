Sip and Snack Your Way Through July with These Metro Phoenix Food Events

www.ztejas.com

The Magical World of Afternoon Tea Wednesday, June 20 to Sunday, July 31

whose birthday is also this month, on July 31. The tea room will be transformed into Hogwarts and the potions master will be serving special tea cocktails and mocktails along with a variety of wizarding world treats and sweets. The Full Wizard's Tea is $58 per person while the Muggle's Tea is $40 per person. Visit the website to make a reservation.

Pedal Haus Brewery 's Day Drinker Devil Ride is back for its second year. The 10 mile mountain bike course starts and finishes at the Tempe location of the brewery, taking advantage of the trails at Papago Park. There are two ticket levels available that must be pre-purchased — $5 tickets include a Day Drinker Light Lager at the after party and a hydration station at the halfway point while $15 tickets include both of those plus a commemorative t-shirt. There will also be happy hour specials from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a raffle drawing at 12:30 p.m. Someburros , the family-owned Mexican restaurant chain, is opening its first West Valley location in Goodyear this month. Join the grand opening celebration on July 16 and 17. There will be live music from a mariachi band, piñata prizes including Someburros gift cards, an appearance by the Nacho the burro mascot, good food, and more. The eatery will have be offering both dine-in and drive-thru service. Drink Me! Tea Room is celebrating its second anniversary, and with that comes a special tea party. The Magical World of Afternoon Tea is an ode to Harry Potterwhose birthday is also this month, on July 31. The tea room will be transformed into Hogwarts and the potions master will be serving special tea cocktails and mocktails along with a variety of wizarding world treats and sweets. The Full Wizard's Tea is $58 per person while the Muggle's Tea is $40 per person. Visit the website to make a reservation. LDV Winery owners Peggy and Curt Dunham are taking over both the wine and food duties for this special evening at the LDV Winery Tasting Room. The multi-course dinner will be paired with LDV wines and is limited to just 20 guests. The cost is $140 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity. Call Peggy to register at 480-664-4822 or email [email protected]

It's hot out there right now. Instead of trying to beat the heat at home on the couch, we recommend getting out to try some of these local food-filled events.From a Harry Potter-themed tea party to a retro adult summer camp, a luau, and even an early Christmas celebration, you'll have plenty of distractions from the soaring temperatures. There's a take-home margarita club too that's sure to cool you down.Here are 11 food and drink events to fill your July schedule.Bring Z'Tejas' famous margaritas home with you by joining The Jug Club. Beginning July 1, you can sign up for the weekly membership of 12 gallons for $500 or the annual monthly membership of $2000 for 52 gallons. If you're not ready to fully commit, pick up a gallon for $60. Each gallon serves 10 to 12 margaritas, and each comes with chips and salsa, according to the restaurant. Other fun drinks are available in 16 and 32 ounce options.A juicy watermelon is just perfect in the summer, and you can eat and drink them all month long at these Valley restaurants. Diego Pops will have a refreshing watermelon mint margarita and watermelon cotija salad, while Eat Up Drive In is serving up a watermelon lemonade. Try the watermelon mule at The Montauk and the watermelon fresca at Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill . If you like drinking your cocktails out of a bucket (and who doesn't), get the THC Bucket Chick with watermelon infusions at The Hot Chick Valley Coffee Company and The Painters Lounge are giving you a chance to create an artistic masterpiece over a hot cup of java, a cold beer, or a cocktail while snacking on delicious bites. An instructor will lead you through all the steps for this July Fourth-themed painting. The event costs $39 per person, and you can register online to reserve your spot.Pretend you're a kid again at summer camp at The Hot Chick , well, adult summer camp. There's a full day of activities planned including flip cup, beer pong, a shotgun rally, and a special surprise game. Local DJs will also be playing tunes all day long.Get a head start on your July Fourth celebrations at Lylo Swim Club with a fun luau. There will be a Hawaiian cookout with food including ribs, sides, and barbecue Huli Huli chicken plus tropical cocktails, a DJ, and festive leis. General admission is $50 per person, but you can also spring for a lounge chair or daybeds, perfect for chilling at the pool.We've got another national food celebration this month, and it's all about the french fries. Over at Macayo's , you can get a hearty plate of carne asada fries for $8 instead of the usual $10.59. If you're looking for some other good plates of fries, we suggest Welcome Diner's jackfruit or veggie chili fries, the hand-cut fries and special sauce at The Stand , and the duck fat fries at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co Why wait for December to celebrate Christmas when you can enjoy the festivities now at Queen Creek Olive Mill ? Starting July 14, the Mill will offer daily deals on select products, announced the day before on social media. Queen Creek Olive Mill and Olivespa gift boxes will also be 15 percent off. There's a special holiday menu inspired by the monthly pairing of the Limited Edition Cranberry White Balsamic Reduction and 3 Chile Olive Oil.