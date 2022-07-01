Sip and Snack Your Way Through July with These Metro Phoenix Food Events

It's hot out there right now. Instead of trying to beat the heat at home on the couch, we recommend getting out to try some of these local food-filled events.
From a Harry Potter-themed tea party to a retro adult summer camp, a luau, and even an early Christmas celebration, you'll have plenty of distractions from the soaring temperatures. There's a take-home margarita club too that's sure to cool you down.
Here are 11 food and drink events to fill your July schedule.
The Jug Club
Starting Friday, July 1
Z'Tejas
Multiple Locations
Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 31
Multiple Locations
A juicy watermelon is just perfect in the summer, and you can eat and drink them all month long at these Valley restaurants. Diego Pops will have a refreshing watermelon mint margarita and watermelon cotija salad, while Eat Up Drive In is serving up a watermelon lemonade. Try the watermelon mule at The Montauk and the watermelon fresca at Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill. If you like drinking your cocktails out of a bucket (and who doesn't), get the THC Bucket Chick with watermelon infusions at The Hot Chick.
Saturday, July 2
Saturday, July 2
The Hot Chick
4363 North 75th Street, Scottsdale
Sunday, July 3
Lylo Swim Club
400 West Camelback Road
Wednesday, July 13
Multiple Locations
We've got another national food celebration this month, and it's all about the french fries. Over at Macayo's, you can get a hearty plate of carne asada fries for $8 instead of the usual $10.59. If you're looking for some other good plates of fries, we suggest Welcome Diner's jackfruit or veggie chili fries, the hand-cut fries and special sauce at The Stand, and the duck fat fries at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.
Thursday, July 14 to Monday, July 25
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
480-361-9860
www.queencreekolivemill.com
Why wait for December to celebrate Christmas when you can enjoy the festivities now at Queen Creek Olive Mill? Starting July 14, the Mill will offer daily deals on select products, announced the day before on social media. Queen Creek Olive Mill and Olivespa gift boxes will also be 15 percent off. There's a special holiday menu inspired by the monthly pairing of the Limited Edition Cranberry White Balsamic Reduction and 3 Chile Olive Oil.
Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17
Someburros
Day Drinker Devil Ride
Saturday, July 30
Pedal Haus Brewery
Saturday, July 30
Pedal Haus Brewery
730 South Mill Avenue,Tempe
480-314-2337
www.pedalhausbrewery.com
Pedal Haus Brewery's Day Drinker Devil Ride is back for its second year. The 10 mile mountain bike course starts and finishes at the Tempe location of the brewery, taking advantage of the trails at Papago Park. There are two ticket levels available that must be pre-purchased — $5 tickets include a Day Drinker Light Lager at the after party and a hydration station at the halfway point while $15 tickets include both of those plus a commemorative t-shirt. There will also be happy hour specials from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a raffle drawing at 12:30 p.m.