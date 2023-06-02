Food and drinks events happening around Phoenix this June

June ushers in the summer along with tons of food and drink events to help beat the heat. This month, boogie to Rihanna and emo rock at brunch, learn how to make fresh pasta, bike for a good cause, and more throughout metro Phoenix. Here are all of the can't-miss food-filled festivities happening around the Valley this June.
All month
4433 N. 16th St.
602-776-0992
June is Burger Month at Miracle Mile Deli, with each week bringing a different burger, fries and a pickle for $12. From June 5 through 10, the special is the Uptown Burger which comes with pepper jack cheese, avocado, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo. Get the Ellis Island Burger from June 12 through 17. It has lettuce, tomato, red onion and a choice of cheese. The Jack and Patty Melt will be served from June 19 to 24 and comes with grilled onions, pepper jack cheese and Miracle Mile dressing and is served on grilled rye. Lastly, June 26 to 30 brings the Broadway Burger which is topped with aged cheddar, crispy bacon, tomato, red onion, lettuce and Miracle Mile dressing.
Friday, June 2
16405 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-333-4100
Get a unique cooking lesson from Maggiano's Executive Chef Shawn Denny. Attendees will learn the art of pasta making while enjoying some wine and appetizers. Tickets cost $190 plus fees per person and include recipes to take home and a meal prepared by the class.
Arizona Humane Society Fundraiser at Modern Market Eatery
Friday, June 2
4901 E. Ray Road, #100
602-610-2833
Stop by the Ahwatukee location of Modern Market Eatery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and help out some worthy pets. On June 2, 30 percent of the proceeds from all dine-in and takeout meals will be donated to the Arizona Humane Society. Mention AHS if eating in or putting in a takeout order. If ordering online, use the promo code "giveback024."
Saturday, June 3
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel and Match Market and Bar
1100 N. Central Ave.
602-875-8000
Shop, sip, eat, get permanent jewelry and more at Found:RE Phoenix Hotel's Summer Sip and Shop Pop-Up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local vendors will be selling their goods and Match Market and Bar will have live music and food and drink specials. The event is free to attend, but spots can be reserved.
Saturday, June 3
Pedal Haus Brewery
730 S. Mill Ave. #102
480-314-2337
Pedal Haus Brewery's Day Drinker Devil Ride is back for its third year. There are two ride options to choose from at Papago Park, and new this year is a scavenger hunt with raffle tickets. Once you've completed either the 10-mile mountain biking course or the less technical 10-mile gravel ride, ($5 plus fees), stop by Pedal Haus for the after-party. A Day Drinker light lager is included in the price of the ride ticket, and happy hour pricing will be on offer from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m There will also be a breakfast plate available for $10. All ticket proceeds and raffle sales will also go to the Rob Dollar Foundation, a non-profit that looks out for the safety of road cyclists.
Boogie Down Brunch Saturdays at The Hot Chick
Saturdays, June 3 and 17
4363 N. 75th St., Scottsdale
480-550-7507
Brunch is better with a good musical soundtrack, and The Hot Chick is celebrating Rihanna and emo rock for its two Saturday brunches in June. A DJ will spin the tunes and guests can sip on $5 bottles of Champagne with the purchase of an entree from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be specialty cocktails inspired by the artists. Brunch is served until 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
4205 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-686-9077
It seems like everyone has been watching "Vanderpump Rules" lately (Scandoval anyone?), and Wine Girl is commemorating the third and final episode of the season 10 reunion with a watch party. There will be specialty cocktails, trivia, prizes and Vanderpump Rosé. Make a reservation online or by phone.
Wednesday, June 7
34522 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, #180
480-595-9930
Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse's Scottsdale Road location is coming together with Wren House Brewing Co. for an epic five-course beer pairing dinner. The first course is a beer-battered fish and chips with fried pickles and slaw followed by barbacoa tacos with blue corn tortillas, ceviche with a blue corn tostada, smoked brisket mole with bean puree and triple chocolate cake with vanilla gelato and chocolate sauce. The dinner costs $65 per person, not including tax and gratuity, and reservations can be made by phone.
Thursdays, June 8 and June 22
LDV Winery Tasting Room
7134 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, Suite B110
480-664-4822
Le Nez du Vin or "the nose of wine" is a way to learn about wine using all of the senses. LDV Winery Tasting Room will be offering two sessions on this process. The 90-minute interactive course will include a tasting with chocolate pairings and other nibbles. The cost is $65 per person, plus a 25 percent gratuity. Register by phone.
Saturday, June 10
Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa
5700 E. McDonald Road, Paradise Valley
855-421-3522
The premier tasting event Whiskies of the World is coming to Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa for the first time this June. Taste whiskey from all over the world, attend masterclasses with experts and enjoy food pairings. General admission is $125 while VIP tickets cost $175 and provide a 45-minute head start plus other perks.
Saturday, June 17
25062 S. Meridian Road
480-888-9290
The Queen Creek Olive Mill is celebrating all things corn in mid-June at its summer corn roast. There will be corn on the cob plus special menus from the on-site Del Piero Kitchen and Di Oliva Italian Bistro and Bar. There will also be live music and games in the grove.