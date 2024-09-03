The lasting legacy of La Purisima Bakery

For many, La Purisima provides instant nostalgia in the form of a delicious treat. A family-owned and operated business, La Purisima was established in 1983 by Juan and Marcella Arellano in Glendale.
Their daughter-in-law, Irma Arellano, is now the general manager and part of the driving force behind this Valley staple. She greets customers in line by name before walking back to the huge, buzzing kitchen. The original location in Glendale is the production facility for all three of La Purisima's Valley locations and all of the traditional Mexican pastries are made in-house, from scratch.
"You have to bake everything with love," Irma says.
This notion has been passed down from her in-laws, who she says are semi-retired. Now, it is up to Irma's generation to keep the family legacy alive.
Sometimes, that's a tall task. Irma reflects on keeping the longstanding business afloat during the pandemic. While so many food establishments were forced to close, La Purisima survived and eventually expanded.
"We gave to those in the community who needed it, and in turn they wanted to support us," she says. During the pandemic, the bakery supplied gallons of milk to those in the area facing hardship.
"We also never turn anyone away for food," she says, as they often encounter those who are hungry or experiencing homelessness looking for a bite to eat. Now, La Purisima is a registered Hydration Station for the Maricopa County Heat Relief Network, which seeks to aid vulnerable populations by preventing heat-related illnesses and deaths.
One outcome of this was that the vegetable shortening, which gives La Purisima pastries their desired texture and longevity, was greatly altered.
"The shortening changed," Irma says.
Though the bakers made adjustments to maintain the high quality and fresh taste of their pastries, this necessitated a more rigorous production schedule to keep up with the pastries' decreased shelf life. Additionally, the piloncillo from Mexico they relied on to give their marranitos (Mexican pig-shaped cookies reminiscent of gingerbread) their distinctive flavor became unavailable.
"We try to maintain our high quality," Irma says, "so we avoid changing brands."
However, because they could no longer procure this staple, they were forced to source from elsewhere. La Purisima has also experienced increasing utility costs, but according to Irma, they try to avoid passing these costs on to customers, noting they "have not increased prices in over a year."
With the next generation of Arellanos at the helm, La Purisima now has three locations in the Valley. Looking to the future, Irma hopes to strengthen the family's connection and ensure the bakery lives on for generations to come.
"We want to own all of our stores," she says, explaining that the family owns their original Glendale bakery but the other two retail outlets in Phoenix are leased. With a family legacy of community involvement and quality Mexican pastries, this family-owned Phoenix staple is a legacy worth protecting.
La Purisima Bakery
4533 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale
2318 E. Indian School Road
602 W. Union Hills Drive