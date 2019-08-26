Labor Day 2019 Dining Deals Celebrating Summer's End in Phoenix

There are signs of summer being over everywhere. Kids are back in school, be they yours or the thousands now coursing through a nearby ASU campus. Football season is upon us. But all that doesn't mean you can't squeeze in a last-minute celebration to gear up for the fall.

Fingers crossed you have Labor Day off to enjoy dining and drink deals across the Valley. Don't worry, we've got you covered — for the plans part, anyway. Check out these Labor Day deals and pick your favorite spot to raise your glass to the end of summer.

Doughbird 4385 East Indian School Road



All day on Monday, September 2, Doughbird is offering 25 percent off your entire bill. You don't have to choose between chicken or pizza — having both is affordable. Be certain to register via email to qualify for the discount. Call 602-345-9161 for more information.

EXPAND There are plenty of food options to complement an all-day happy hour at Keeler's. Chris Malloy

Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse

7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree



Are you in the mood for all-day happy hour prices? On Monday, September 2, enjoy happy hour pricing on food and drinks at Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse. Guests can party down without worrying about the price. Reservations can be made at the Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse website or by calling 602-374-4784.

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse Multiple Locations



Sometimes the weekend gets away from you, but you still want to celebrate some time off. Keep the Labor Day buzz going with all-day happy hour pricing on Monday, September 2, at Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse. Reservations can be made online or by calling. It's 480-278-7044 for seating at the DC Ranch location and 480-595-9930 for seating at the Terravita location.

EXPAND Don't miss your last chance to try seasonal favorites at North Italia. Allison Young

North Italia

Multiple Locations



Dress up in your favorite white garb and celebrate the end of summer at North Italia. It's the last chance to try seasonal favorites like heirloom tomato and burrata, and the seasonal vegetable salad — built with kale, roasted cauliflower, clementine, date, avocado, farro, golden raisin, quinoa, goat cheese, almond and sherry vinaigrette, and strozzapretti. (It's also mixed with chicken, roasted mushroom, cipollini onion, and smoked mozzarella.) Complement your meal with a summer cocktail of Ketel One vodka, smashed cucumber, lime, aloe vera liqueur, and green chartreuse. For more information, visit the North Italia website.

Roaring Fork

4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Beginning at 4 p.m., on Monday, September 2, Roaring Fork offers a buy one, get one free option for its menu options. Choose from wood-fired favorites like steak tenderloin salad, blackened redfish with quinoa, lentils, smoked tomatoes, and chipotle Tabasco lemon butter, boneless buttermilk fried chicken and sugar-cured duck breast with onion jam, sour cherry mustard, and Brussels sprouts For more information, call 480-947-0795.

EXPAND At all Sauce locations, take 25 percent off your bill on Labor Day. Sauce Pizza and Wine

Sauce Pizza & Wine Multiple Locations



You may want to sign up for the Sauce pizza and wine email list. On Monday, September 2, subscribers will receive an offer for 25 percent off their entire bill. The offer is valid for dine-in and takeout at all locations. For more information, visit the Sauce website.

The Vig Multiple Locations



What better way to relax than food and games on Labor Day at The Vig? On Monday, September 2, patrons can enjoy 25 percent off lunch or dinner. Flat breads, salads, short rib tacos, and pad Thai are yours for the taking. And with this generous discount, indulge in two or more entrees.

EXPAND Zinburger is offering guests a discount of 25 percent on their entire bill. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Zinburger Multiple Locations



All day on Monday, September 2, Zinburger is offering guests a discount of 25 percent on their entire bill. If you've been wanting to try a different burger, now is the time to go for it. Be certain to register via email to qualify for savings.

Salty Sow 4801 East Cactus Road



Starting at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 2, guests can buy one entree, get one free at Salty Sow. Selections include slow-roasted beef shoulder with Yukon gold mashed potatoes, glazed root vegetables, and fried egg, blacked rib-eye tacos served with romaine Caesar, chimichurri, pickled red onion, avocado, cotija, beans, and chicken scallopini with orzo, mushroom, crunchy capers, artichoke hearts, and bacon. For reservations, call 602-795-9463.

Kids eat free at Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse for Labor Day weekend. Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse

Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse

825 North 54th Street, Chandler



If you're in the food for high-end cuts of meat like filet mignon and tomahawk cuts, head to Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse — where kids eat free during Labor Day weekend. If you order the Churrasco lunch or dinner from Friday, August 30, through Monday, September 2, kids 5 and under get a children's full Churrasco lunch or dinner on the house. What's the Churrasco meal? Visit the Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse website to find out.