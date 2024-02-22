The Laveen BBQ celebrates its 72nd annual event this weekend

AZ Barbecue and Catering, Saucy Luke's and Young's Smoke and Barbecue make up a few of the 100 food and drink, business, retail and organization vendors that will be in attendance.
The decades-old event carries a history and tradition of volunteerism, according to Stephanie Hurd, Laveen Community Council Director and part of the Laveen BBQ team.
"In 1952, the Laveen Cowbelles started the event as a community celebration to raise money for March of Dimes," Hurd says. The Laveen Cowbelles were established in 1946 and were rancher women from dairy families who worked to spread the word regarding the beef industry. The March of Dimes helped support women's and children's health and combated polio.
"LCC is a non-profit community group," Hurd explains. "All profits go back to the Laveen community in the form of funding for school, sport and youth groups, scholarships for Laveen graduates and community events such as the Laveen Turkey Trot, the Laveen BBQ and the Laveen egg hunt."
Community members who volunteer at the event include high schoolers, LCC members, Girl Scouts and business and organization representatives.
This thread of volunteerism and community is important to Manuel Burboa, the current president of the Laveen Community Council.
"I can tell you that the annual Laveen BBQ has allowed me to connect to the Laveen Community on a personal level," Burboa says.
He acknowledges that the barbecue is about more than just food and drink.
"This annual event is a reminder of how close a community can remain despite the continued development and growth," Burboa adds, and "that this is proof that the Laveen Village community endures."
The rich tradition lives on in part because the event has continued to evolve since 1952. Cesar Chavez Park hasn't always provided the space for the event.
"About 10 years ago, at the original location of 51st Avenue and Dobbins Road, buildings were torn down along with the kitchen," Hurd explains, and "those with deep roots in the barbecue world were not happy, but they were left with no choice."
This meant the Laveen BBQ team had to begin a new search for a location. For the next few months, Fairfax High School became the planned location. However, this was short-lived, since the open space was used to erect another building.
"That didn't deter the team," Hurd says. They started scouting for another place. The event was held at Corona Ranch for three years until it moved to the grounds of Cesar Chavez Park in 2018. The park features a newly built amphitheater, but more importantly, Hurd says, "it has a plethora of space for expansion."
Space is key due to the ever-growing crowd of attendees, something Hurd says is a reflection of the city's growth.
"Laveen had less than 10,000 people over 20 years ago. Today there are around 60,000. And Laveen still has a lot of growth waiting to happen," Hurd says.
Burboa understands the draw to the annual event.
"It showcases the cultural collection of people from various backgrounds which introduces you to a plethora of homemade items and foods you can try. Besides the food, you are exposed to local performers displaying their musical and dancing talents in front of large crowd," Burboa says.
The event also will feature a variety of craft, business and information vendors, a fun zone, yard games and axe throwing.
"It reflects the rich tradition of bringing family, friends and neighbors together one day each year to share their experiences and what they have to offer," Burboa says.
Laveen BBQ
Cesar Chavez Park
7858 S. 35th Ave., Laveen