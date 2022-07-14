Support Us

Mesa Food Hub Mekong Plaza Breaks Ground on Expansion for New Restaurants

July 14, 2022 11:48AM

A sign inside Mekong Plaza advertises available space for new restaurants and stores.
Mekong Plaza, an old shopping center in Mesa converted into a food and drink wonderland, is growing.

On July 13, Mekong Real Estate Investment Group broke ground on a new $10 million, 35,000-square-foot expansion that will add new stores and restaurants to the community hub.

Currently, the 100,000-square-foot plaza is anchored by Mekong Palace, one of the Valley's most celebrated dim sum restaurants, and Mekong Supermarket, a large Asian grocery store. The complex also includes a gift shop, a salon, multiple tea and dessert shops, and a mall-style food court that serves food from around the world.

click to enlarge A rendering of the completed Mekong Plaza expansion. - COURTESY OF THE CITY OF MESA
A rendering of the completed Mekong Plaza expansion.
The new expansion will also be food-focused, developers say.

"With Mekong Plaza at the heart of the Asian District, we are seeing tremendous demand for new and exciting Asian restaurants and businesses," Drew Burtoni, Development Manager for Mekong Real Estate Investment Group, said in a press release. "Our focus will be Asian-centric and Asian-fusion eating and drinking establishments that attract a younger demographic looking for a vibrant dining and night-life experience."

click to enlarge Drew Burtoni, Development Manager for Mekong Real Estate Investment Group, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony on July 13. - COURTESY OF THE CITY OF MESA
Drew Burtoni, Development Manager for Mekong Real Estate Investment Group, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony on July 13.
Mekong Plaza is part of Mesa's Asian District, which was designated in 2019. The area includes fellow supermarket and restaurant plaza, H Mart, located across Dobson Road from Mekong Plaza.

"I'm inspired to see Mekong Plaza expanding in our thriving Asian District," Mesa Mayor John Giles said in the release. "This part of our city is both a significant economic driver and the best place to experience Asian culture, food, and traditions without leaving town."

The new development at Mekong Plaza is scheduled for completion in July 2023.
