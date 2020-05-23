6 Memorial Day Weekend Dining Deals in Greater Phoenix

Memorial Day 2020 is certainly shaping up to be one of the weirder holiday weekends in recent memory. But good times are very much still possible. Several Valley restaurants have rolled out dining and drink specials, including backyard barbecue packs, make-at-home cocktail kits, and a clambake for those itching to get out of the house. Below, six picks for making the most of the next few days.

ZuZu Restaurant 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



ZuZu is serving up takeout cocktail kits for drinks like the Old Man and The Five Cs, Bed Thyme, and Palabra Ultimo. These to-go cocktails are available for $14 and come with instructions; they're available for curbside pick-up from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Call 480-421-7997 for details or to order.

CRUjiente Tacos 3961 East Camelback Road



From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 25, CRUjiente Tacos will offer curbside pickup for pre-orders on meal packs. These something-for-everyone orders include eight beef tacos, house-made salsa and guacamole, and three bags of white-corn tortilla chips for $49. You can also add on beverages like margaritas and draft beer. All pre-orders must be made by 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, for pick-up on Memorial Day. Call 602-687-7777 for more information.

EXPAND Several meal packages are available at Island Fine Burgers & Drinks. Island Fine Burgers & Drinks

Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks Multiple Locations



Whether you're craving burgers, fish, or tacos, Islands Fine Burger & Drinks is here for you. Several meal packages are up for grabs. The family burger meal includes two Big Wave burgers and junior burgers with all of the fixings, while the family Tiki Tenders meal offers 12 chicken tenders with dipping sauce. Other packages offer eight pieces of fried fish and the accompanying condiments so you may assemble your own tacos at home. Last, the chicken club wrap package includes six half wraps filled with chicken, bacon, avocado, cheese, and ranch dressing. Go wild.

Sandbar Mexican Grill Multiple Locations

Clambake, anyone? Sandbar Mexican Grill is hosting its annual Memorial Day clambake from Saturday, May 23, to Monday, May 25. It includes lobster, crabs, mussels, corn and potatoes in one glorious pot. The cost is $17, and it's available for dine in and take out. The deal is available at all Sandbar locations.

Get your burger and brat party on courtesy of Pedal Haus. Pedal Haus Brewery

Pedal Haus Brewery Multiple Locations



Pedal Haus Brewery has two specials going for a classic backyard barbecue. First is the burger and brat party, which feeds four to six people with burger patties, buns, plus all the condiments. Sides include potato chips, baked beans, and coleslaw. Drinks like the Haus and watermelon margarita are also included. The second special is everything wings. You'll get five pounds of smoked wings, choice of five sauces, sides of ranch, and bundles of carrots, celery, and watermelon. Both packages are $89, and all online takeout orders get a 25 percent discount. Orders can be placed online, in person, or by calling either the Tempe location at 480-314-2337 or the Chandler location at 480-656-1639.

Zinqué 4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, Scottsdale

Bottomless mimosas are on deck at Zinqué. And from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 25, patrons can pair their drinks with a Parisian brunch. Highlights on the menu include baked eggs, French toast, steak frites, and grilled whole branzino. Single mimosas are $12 (with $7 refills), and a bottomless mimosa option is available for $22. Call 623-745-9616 for reservations.