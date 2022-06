Organic Bean Cafe in Mesa Expands to Become an Arizona Wine Bar

click to enlarge Organic Bean Cafe currently includes a small coffee shop and outdoor patio. It will soon expand. Allison Trebacz

click to enlarge Organic Bean Cafe (or OBC) is located on Macdonald, in The Greenbelt space in Mesa. It's a one-minute walk away from the heart of Main Street. Allison Trebacz

Organic Bean Cafe

40 N Macdonald, Mesa

480-776-4974

the-organic-bean-cafe.square.site

On Friday, June 3, Organic Bean Cafe in downtown Mesa celebrated its fifth anniversary by expanding its operation from organic, gluten-free coffee cafe to Arizona wine bar.“We’ve always wanted to do wine here. We thought it would be so lovely,” says Rachael Boontjer, the owner and operator of the small coffee shop. “We also thought it would never happen.”Everything recently aligned for Boontjer and her partner Ashton Dooley when the retail space behind their shop opened up. That was the sign they were waiting for, she says. Currently, Organic Bean has a coffee counter, stools, and a handful of chairs and tables in addition to an outside patio. The new space will allow the Doontjer and Dooley to expand the cafe and add more tables and retail wine displays to hone in on the wine bar feel.“What I hope to bring is a boutique wine bar experience,” Boontjer says. “You know that before dinner wine, or just something different because it will only be wine, and it will be local Arizona wines.”Until the space is complete, the coffee shop will lend a hand in getting the wine program started. Wine will be available on Fridays only between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., served by the glass for $12 - $17 or in a flight. Cold brew coffee will also be available just in case you’re craving coffee during wine time, however, the space will not be a full-service coffee shop during that time.Organic Bean plans to continue to serve coffee during their regular hours of 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday. They’re closed on Sundays and Mondays.Boontjer is passionate about organic ingredients and sustainability and patrons can expect that attention to detail to extend to the wine selection. Currently, she's serving wine from LDV Winery out of Pearce, AZ, but plans to add more wines through a partnership with Orangewood Distributors and other local wineries.As Organic Bean expands its wine operation, the hours will expand to match. Boontjer and Dooley hope to host wine tastings, events with local sommeliers, and eventually bring in food trucks as they get settled into their new space.In the meantime, customers can enjoy their coffee and the exclusive Friday-only wine tastings.