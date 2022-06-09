Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Coffee

Organic Bean Cafe in Mesa Expands to Become an Arizona Wine Bar

June 9, 2022 9:00AM

Organic Bean Cafe is cozy, with just a few tables available for seating. Their expansion will add more tables and a dedicated wine bar space.
Organic Bean Cafe is cozy, with just a few tables available for seating. Their expansion will add more tables and a dedicated wine bar space. Allison Trebacz
On Friday, June 3, Organic Bean Cafe in downtown Mesa celebrated its fifth anniversary by expanding its operation from organic, gluten-free coffee cafe to Arizona wine bar.

“We’ve always wanted to do wine here. We thought it would be so lovely,” says Rachael Boontjer, the owner and operator of the small coffee shop. “We also thought it would never happen.”

Everything recently aligned for Boontjer and her partner Ashton Dooley when the retail space behind their shop opened up. That was the sign they were waiting for, she says. Currently, Organic Bean has a coffee counter, stools, and a handful of chairs and tables in addition to an outside patio. The new space will allow the Doontjer and Dooley to expand the cafe and add more tables and retail wine displays to hone in on the wine bar feel.
click to enlarge Organic Bean Cafe currently includes a small coffee shop and outdoor patio. It will soon expand. - ALLISON TREBACZ
Organic Bean Cafe currently includes a small coffee shop and outdoor patio. It will soon expand.
Allison Trebacz

“What I hope to bring is a boutique wine bar experience,” Boontjer says. “You know that before dinner wine, or just something different because it will only be wine, and it will be local Arizona wines.”

Until the space is complete, the coffee shop will lend a hand in getting the wine program started. Wine will be available on Fridays only between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., served by the glass for $12 - $17 or in a flight. Cold brew coffee will also be available just in case you’re craving coffee during wine time, however, the space will not be a full-service coffee shop during that time. 

Organic Bean plans to continue to serve coffee during their regular hours of 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday. They’re closed on Sundays and Mondays.

click to enlarge Organic Bean Cafe (or OBC) is located on Macdonald, in The Greenbelt space in Mesa. It's a one-minute walk away from the heart of Main Street. - ALLISON TREBACZ
Organic Bean Cafe (or OBC) is located on Macdonald, in The Greenbelt space in Mesa. It's a one-minute walk away from the heart of Main Street.
Allison Trebacz
Boontjer is passionate about organic ingredients and sustainability and patrons can expect that attention to detail to extend to the wine selection. Currently, she's serving wine from LDV Winery out of Pearce, AZ, but plans to add more wines through a partnership with Orangewood Distributors and other local wineries. 

As Organic Bean expands its wine operation, the hours will expand to match. Boontjer and Dooley hope to host wine tastings, events with local sommeliers, and eventually bring in food trucks as they get settled into their new space.

In the meantime, customers can enjoy their coffee and the exclusive Friday-only wine tastings.

Organic Bean Cafe

40 N Macdonald, Mesa
480-776-4974
the-organic-bean-cafe.square.site
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 6.09.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation