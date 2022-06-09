Organic Bean Cafe in Mesa Expands to Become an Arizona Wine Bar

“We’ve always wanted to do wine here. We thought it would be so lovely,” says Rachael Boontjer, the owner and operator of the small coffee shop. “We also thought it would never happen.”
Everything recently aligned for Boontjer and her partner Ashton Dooley when the retail space behind their shop opened up. That was the sign they were waiting for, she says. Currently, Organic Bean has a coffee counter, stools, and a handful of chairs and tables in addition to an outside patio. The new space will allow the Doontjer and Dooley to expand the cafe and add more tables and retail wine displays to hone in on the wine bar feel.
“What I hope to bring is a boutique wine bar experience,” Boontjer says. “You know that before dinner wine, or just something different because it will only be wine, and it will be local Arizona wines.”
Until the space is complete, the coffee shop will lend a hand in getting the wine program started. Wine will be available on Fridays only between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., served by the glass for $12 - $17 or in a flight. Cold brew coffee will also be available just in case you’re craving coffee during wine time, however, the space will not be a full-service coffee shop during that time.
Organic Bean plans to continue to serve coffee during their regular hours of 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday. They’re closed on Sundays and Mondays.
As Organic Bean expands its wine operation, the hours will expand to match. Boontjer and Dooley hope to host wine tastings, events with local sommeliers, and eventually bring in food trucks as they get settled into their new space.
In the meantime, customers can enjoy their coffee and the exclusive Friday-only wine tastings.
Organic Bean Cafe
40 N Macdonald, Mesa
480-776-4974
the-organic-bean-cafe.square.site