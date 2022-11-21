Support Us

Let These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Do The Cooking This Thanksgiving

November 21, 2022 6:30AM

Whether customers are looking for dine-in or takeout, there are plenty of options in the Valley to skip cooking this Thanksgiving.
We are midway through November and that means family, friends, and of course, Thanksgiving. Get ready to sit back, relax, and let Phoenix restaurants take care of your dining needs. Check out these 10 Thanksgiving Phoenix restaurant deals.

CIELO

13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale
480-333-1880
Want to spend Thanksgiving enjoying panoramic views while feasting on your favorite foods? CIELO at Adero Scottsdale will serve a prix fixe menu on Thursday, November 24, from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. with selections including artichoke soup, a choice of bison or heirloom tomato carpaccio, and a choice between turkey roulade, braised ribs, or roasted acorn squash. Dessert includes either an apple crisp or pumpkin panna cotta. The price is $115 per adult and or free for children under 12. To make reservations, visit Open Table.

Dougbird will donate a portion of sales to St.Vincent de Paul.
Doughbird

Doughbird

4385 East Indian School Road
602-345-9161
Give back to the community with Doughbird this Thanksgiving. A portion of the sales will be donated to St.Vincent de Paul. The "Grateful Plateful" menu includes a half rotisserie chicken, roasted Brussels sprouts and winter squash, rosemary stuffing with gravy, and cranberry sauce. This option is available for dine-in and takeout and costs $20. Other choices include a $38 family meal which is take-out only and features a rotisserie whole bird with the above-mentioned fixings. Orders can be placed by phone. Pick-up is required prior to Thanksgiving Day.
Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse will offer a three-course menu on Thanksgiving.
Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse

Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse

7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree
 602-374-4784
On Thanksgiving Day from noon to 7 p.m., Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse will offer a three-course menu. Starters will include salads, soups, and bisques followed by a traditional turkey dinner with a choice of slow-roasted prime rib or steelhead salmon. Dessert will include a choice of peach cobbler, pumpkin cheesecake, or chocolate cake. The cost is $70 per person or individual pricing is available per course. A children's menu is also available. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling.

There will be afternoon and evening seatings at Match Market & Bar.
Match Market & Bar

Match Market & Bar

1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8080
A three-course feast is on deck for the holiday at Match Market & Bar priced at $65 per person. The first course includes a choice between squash salad or apple and sweet potato bisque. The second course features turkey roulade or marinated tofu, and the third course is a selection between apple and cream cheese bread pudding or vegan chocolate mousse. Match Market & Bar will have two seatings, one at 3:30 p.m. and a second at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 24. This menu is also available for those who want takeout. To-go orders and reservations can be made by phone.

There are plenty of catering options at Miracle Mile Deli.
Miracle Mile Deli

Miracle Mile Deli

4413 North 16th Street
602-776-0992
Miracle Mile Deli will definitely grant all of your to-go menu wishes. From Tuesday, November 1 to Wednesday, November 24, customers can pre-order entrees, sides, and desserts for pick up. Highlights include a family feast that serves up to eight people and costs $225. Items featured include three pounds of oven-roasted turkey breast, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy and stuffing, cranberry sauce, coleslaw, rolls, and a pie. Various sides are available for individual purchase. Call to place your order.

STK Steakhouse is offering takeout and dine-in options for Thanksgiving.
STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse

7134 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-581-5171
For Thanksgiving, STK Steakhouse is offering both takeout and dine-in options. For your crew at home, the meal will include roasted free-range turkey, cornbread and sage stuffing, shallot and thyme confit thighs, sautéed green beans with shallots, maple-baked sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes with a parmesan crust, classic gravy, and cranberry orange chutney. The cost for takeout and dine-in is $64 per person. For children under 12, the price is $29.
Chef Mark Ventura's menu features soup, duck confit, and pumpkin gnocchi.
Terra Tempe

Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits

11 East 7th Street, Tempe
480-968-8885
Executive Chef Mark Ventura will serve a three-course menu at Terre Tempe Kitchen & Spirits from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 24. The menu features butternut squash soup with citrus crema fresca, candied pepitas, tempura pickled jalapeños and cilantro for $14 and pumpkin gnocchi with duck confit, root vegetable hash, and apple corn bread crumble for $18. For those who crave a traditional meal, options include turkey breast, turkey leg porchetta, yam puree, apple cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and brown butter giblet gravy for $35. If you're in the mood for something different, there is also a rosemary smoked ribeye with shishito peppers, baby squash, fingerling potatoes, and lingonberry demi for $48. Dessert will be a pumpkin cheesecake with toasted pepita praline and mesquite gingersnap crust for $12. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling the restaurant.

Turkey and all the fixings will be available at Z'Tejas Southwest Grill.
Z'Tejas Southwest Grill

Z’Tejas Southwestern Grill

Multiple Locations
If you're hosting the family at home and want to skip the dine-in meal,  order to-go from Z'Tejas Southwestern Grill. Highlights on the menu include pineapple and chipotle roasted turkey, cheesy roasted poblano mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, seasonal veggies, chipotle roasted turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce. This meal feeds four to six people and costs $125. Pre-orders are highly recommended and can be picked up on Tuesday, November 22, or Wednesday, November 23. Call 480-893-7550 for the Chandler location and 602-767-4790 for the Scottsdale restaurant.

 
