Let These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Do The Cooking This Thanksgiving

CIELO
13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale
480-333-1880Want to spend Thanksgiving enjoying panoramic views while feasting on your favorite foods? CIELO at Adero Scottsdale will serve a prix fixe menu on Thursday, November 24, from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. with selections including artichoke soup, a choice of bison or heirloom tomato carpaccio, and a choice between turkey roulade, braised ribs, or roasted acorn squash. Dessert includes either an apple crisp or pumpkin panna cotta. The price is $115 per adult and or free for children under 12. To make reservations, visit Open Table.
Doughbird
4385 East Indian School Road
602-345-9161Give back to the community with Doughbird this Thanksgiving. A portion of the sales will be donated to St.Vincent de Paul. The "Grateful Plateful" menu includes a half rotisserie chicken, roasted Brussels sprouts and winter squash, rosemary stuffing with gravy, and cranberry sauce. This option is available for dine-in and takeout and costs $20. Other choices include a $38 family meal which is take-out only and features a rotisserie whole bird with the above-mentioned fixings. Orders can be placed by phone. Pick-up is required prior to Thanksgiving Day.
Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse
7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree
602-374-4784On Thanksgiving Day from noon to 7 p.m., Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse will offer a three-course menu. Starters will include salads, soups, and bisques followed by a traditional turkey dinner with a choice of slow-roasted prime rib or steelhead salmon. Dessert will include a choice of peach cobbler, pumpkin cheesecake, or chocolate cake. The cost is $70 per person or individual pricing is available per course. A children's menu is also available. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling.
Match Market & Bar
1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8080 A three-course feast is on deck for the holiday at Match Market & Bar priced at $65 per person. The first course includes a choice between squash salad or apple and sweet potato bisque. The second course features turkey roulade or marinated tofu, and the third course is a selection between apple and cream cheese bread pudding or vegan chocolate mousse. Match Market & Bar will have two seatings, one at 3:30 p.m. and a second at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 24. This menu is also available for those who want takeout. To-go orders and reservations can be made by phone.
Miracle Mile Deli
4413 North 16th Street
602-776-0992Miracle Mile Deli will definitely grant all of your to-go menu wishes. From Tuesday, November 1 to Wednesday, November 24, customers can pre-order entrees, sides, and desserts for pick up. Highlights include a family feast that serves up to eight people and costs $225. Items featured include three pounds of oven-roasted turkey breast, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy and stuffing, cranberry sauce, coleslaw, rolls, and a pie. Various sides are available for individual purchase. Call to place your order.
STK Steakhouse
7134 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-581-5171 For Thanksgiving, STK Steakhouse is offering both takeout and dine-in options. For your crew at home, the meal will include roasted free-range turkey, cornbread and sage stuffing, shallot and thyme confit thighs, sautéed green beans with shallots, maple-baked sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes with a parmesan crust, classic gravy, and cranberry orange chutney. The cost for takeout and dine-in is $64 per person. For children under 12, the price is $29.
Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits
11 East 7th Street, Tempe
480-968-8885Executive Chef Mark Ventura will serve a three-course menu at Terre Tempe Kitchen & Spirits from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 24. The menu features butternut squash soup with citrus crema fresca, candied pepitas, tempura pickled jalapeños and cilantro for $14 and pumpkin gnocchi with duck confit, root vegetable hash, and apple corn bread crumble for $18. For those who crave a traditional meal, options include turkey breast, turkey leg porchetta, yam puree, apple cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and brown butter giblet gravy for $35. If you're in the mood for something different, there is also a rosemary smoked ribeye with shishito peppers, baby squash, fingerling potatoes, and lingonberry demi for $48. Dessert will be a pumpkin cheesecake with toasted pepita praline and mesquite gingersnap crust for $12. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling the restaurant.