Miracle Bar and Sippin' Santa Bring Holiday Cheer To Phoenix Bars

Sippin' Santa, a tiki version complete with Santa in sandals and blow-up flamingos, will take over Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour.
Miracle Bar pops up at Floor 13 starting on November 17, with Sippin' Santa starting a few days earlier on November 15.
At the Miracle on Floor 13 pop-up, the 2022 menu brings back favorites from years past including the Christmapolitan made with vodka and spiced cranberry sauce, the Snowball Old-Fashioned which includes gingerbread, and the Jingle Balls Nog.
New additions to the menu include the Christmas Cricket made with tequila, vanilla liqueur, and mole bitters, and the Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex, a comical cocktail made with vodka, orange liqueur, aloe vera, and spiced pomegranate and grapefruit mix. The dinosaur-shaped mugs from former festivities are likely on deck. Mugs and glassware at both pop-ups are available for sale.
New creations are also on the menu, such as the Island of Misfit Toys made with Jamaican rum, chai tea, and pumpkin puree, and the Yule Tide, which features tequila, Applejack, and maple-cranberry syrup. For a jolt of holiday spirit, try the Top Shelf Elf, a shot of spiced rum, falernum, and cinnamon.
Food options will be on offer from the Breadfruit & Rum Bar, another downtown Phoenix restaurant which is currently running out of the Bitter & Twisted kitchen.
Reservations for Miracle Bar can be made on the Floor 13 website. At Bitter & Twisted, the experience is walk-in only and guests will be able to join a Yelp waitlist online.
Floor 13 Rooftop Bar
Starting November 17
15 East Monroe Street
602-343-0006
Bitter & Twisted
Starting November 15
1 West Jefferson Street
602-340-1924