Miracle Bar and Sippin' Santa Bring Holiday Cheer To Phoenix Bars

click to enlarge Miracle at Floor 13 starts on November 17. Miracle

click to enlarge Add a little tiki to your holidays at Sippin' Santa. Bitter & Twisted

Floor 13 Rooftop Bar

Starting November 17

15 East Monroe Street

602-343-0006

Bitter & Twisted

Starting November 15

1 West Jefferson Street

602-340-1924

Christmas is here again at two local cocktail bars. Miracle Bar, a national series of pop-ups that transforms regular bars into holiday wonderlands, is rolling up to Floor 13 Rooftop Bar atop the Hilton Garden Inn. Sippin' Santa, a tiki version complete with Santa in sandals and blow-up flamingos, will take over Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour. Miracle Bar pops up at Floor 13 starting on November 17, with Sippin' Santa starting a few days earlier on November 15.At the Miracle on Floor 13 pop-up, the 2022 menu brings back favorites from years past including the Christmapolitan made with vodka and spiced cranberry sauce, the Snowball Old-Fashioned which includes gingerbread, and the Jingle Balls Nog.New additions to the menu include the Christmas Cricket made with tequila, vanilla liqueur, and mole bitters, and the Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex, a comical cocktail made with vodka, orange liqueur, aloe vera, and spiced pomegranate and grapefruit mix. The dinosaur-shaped mugs from former festivities are likely on deck. Mugs and glassware at both pop-ups are available for sale.At Bitter & Twisted, things will take a decidedly more tropical turn with Sippin' Santa. Returning drinks include the Kris Kringle Kolada made with dark Jamaican rum and allspice liqueur, and the Holiday on Ice made with vodka, cold brew coffee, and spicy chile liqueur.New creations are also on the menu, such as the Island of Misfit Toys made with Jamaican rum, chai tea, and pumpkin puree, and the Yule Tide, which features tequila, Applejack, and maple-cranberry syrup. For a jolt of holiday spirit, try the Top Shelf Elf, a shot of spiced rum, falernum, and cinnamon.Food options will be on offer from the Breadfruit & Rum Bar, another downtown Phoenix restaurant which is currently running out of the Bitter & Twisted kitchen. This year marks the ninth anniversary of the Miracle Bar concept, which started in New York City. The popular pop-up spread around the country and the world, bringing festive drinks and decor to bars far and wide. In 2022, close to 200 bars will transform into Miracle Bars throughout the holiday season, according to a news release. This is the third year that Miracle will take over Floor 13 in Phoenix. Sippin' Santa first took over Bitter & Twisted in 2019.Reservations for Miracle Bar can be made on the Floor 13 website. At Bitter & Twisted , the experience is walk-in only and guests will be able to join a Yelp waitlist online