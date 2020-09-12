 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Inside Roses by the Stairs Brewing, a.k.a. the old Easley's Fun Shop.EXPAND
Inside Roses by the Stairs Brewing, a.k.a. the old Easley's Fun Shop.
Roses by the Stairs Brewing

All the New Breweries and Bottle Shops Coming to Metro Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | September 12, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Beer drinkers of the Valley have much to be thankful for lately. 

One recent exciting announcement: Roses by the Stairs Brewing will take over the old Easley's Fun Shop at McDowell Road and Fifth Avenue. Owner Jordan Ham of Scottsdale plans to open the brewery — named for the Blink 182 single "All the Small Things" — in early 2021.

Related Stories

There will be repurposed wood for tables, lots of local collaboration, and of course, Arizona craft beer at the ready.

Literally neighboring Roses, in the former Zoe’s Kitchen spot at 521 West McDowell Road, will soon be Little O’s — a stripped-down version of O.H.S.O Brewery that's scheduled to open by September 28.

Little O's will offer a condensed menu with flatbread pizzas and popular O.H.S.O. menu items like burgers. All will be available grab-and-go style. There'll be 16 beers on tap, from O.H.S.O., Arizona breweries, and national breweries, and somewhere between 12 and 18 canned and bottled beers will be available to-go. And (of course), there will be a dog-friendly patio.

A little further north, Roosevelt Row is coming into its own as a brewery-hopper's destination, with joints like Arizona Wilderness DTPHX and The Theodore, both of which opened in 2019, and the brand-new Greenwood Brewing. Joining them soon will be Safe Haven Brewery, which is now under construction at Roosevelt and Fourth streets.

Safe Haven will be overseen by Gus Fowler and his dad, Rykert Fowler. The former Fowler is an experienced beer man, having worked at The Shop Beer Co. in Tempe, as well as Pedal Haus, and downtown Chandler’s SanTan Brewing. The new Roosevelt Row brewery is set to open in spring 2021.

Then there's Tukee Tap & Bottle, which will offer grab-and-go options in southeastern Phoenix. At the moment, the plan is for Tukee to set up shop inside the Fry's Marketplace at 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard. However, owner Marcel Routhier says the shop is on hold due to some zoning issues. More on that as we get details.

Rift Wine + Tap's lounge area.EXPAND
Rift Wine + Tap's lounge area.
Lauren Cusimano

Hooking into south Scottsdale, Rift Wine + Tap, brought to us by Damien Kanser and Jonathan Coppins, is a neat new bottle shop serving craft beer and boutique wines from 25 taps (not to mention tons of bottled and canned offerings for pickup).

Kanser says the idea behind Rift, which directly neighbors the much-missed Rogue Bar, is to offer top-notch beer and wine selections all in one place. He says beer shops often have so-so wine lists, and wine bars offer just okay-beer menus. Rift aims to provide the best of both.

Finally, as we reported the other week, The Michael Waltrip Brewing Company, a taproom named for former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip, is set to open in a few months in north Phoenix.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.