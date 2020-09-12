All the New Breweries and Bottle Shops Coming to Metro Phoenix

Beer drinkers of the Valley have much to be thankful for lately.

One recent exciting announcement: Roses by the Stairs Brewing will take over the old Easley's Fun Shop at McDowell Road and Fifth Avenue. Owner Jordan Ham of Scottsdale plans to open the brewery — named for the Blink 182 single "All the Small Things" — in early 2021.

There will be 16 beers on tap, as well as cans and bottles to-go. Little O’s

There will be repurposed wood for tables, lots of local collaboration, and of course, Arizona craft beer at the ready.

Literally neighboring Roses, in the former Zoe’s Kitchen spot at 521 West McDowell Road, will soon be Little O’s — a stripped-down version of O.H.S.O Brewery that's scheduled to open by September 28.

Little O's will offer a condensed menu with flatbread pizzas and popular O.H.S.O. menu items like burgers. All will be available grab-and-go style. There'll be 16 beers on tap, from O.H.S.O., Arizona breweries, and national breweries, and somewhere between 12 and 18 canned and bottled beers will be available to-go. And (of course), there will be a dog-friendly patio.

A little further north, Roosevelt Row is coming into its own as a brewery-hopper's destination, with joints like Arizona Wilderness DTPHX and The Theodore, both of which opened in 2019, and the brand-new Greenwood Brewing. Joining them soon will be Safe Haven Brewery, which is now under construction at Roosevelt and Fourth streets.

Safe Haven will be overseen by Gus Fowler and his dad, Rykert Fowler. The former Fowler is an experienced beer man, having worked at The Shop Beer Co. in Tempe, as well as Pedal Haus, and downtown Chandler’s SanTan Brewing. The new Roosevelt Row brewery is set to open in spring 2021.

Then there's Tukee Tap & Bottle, which will offer grab-and-go options in southeastern Phoenix. At the moment, the plan is for Tukee to set up shop inside the Fry's Marketplace at 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard. However, owner Marcel Routhier says the shop is on hold due to some zoning issues. More on that as we get details.

EXPAND Rift Wine + Tap's lounge area. Lauren Cusimano

Hooking into south Scottsdale, Rift Wine + Tap, brought to us by Damien Kanser and Jonathan Coppins, is a neat new bottle shop serving craft beer and boutique wines from 25 taps (not to mention tons of bottled and canned offerings for pickup).

Kanser says the idea behind Rift, which directly neighbors the much-missed Rogue Bar, is to offer top-notch beer and wine selections all in one place. He says beer shops often have so-so wine lists, and wine bars offer just okay-beer menus. Rift aims to provide the best of both.

Finally, as we reported the other week, The Michael Waltrip Brewing Company, a taproom named for former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip, is set to open in a few months in north Phoenix.