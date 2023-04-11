A Wave of Doughnuts Wheels Into Phoenix. Here Are 3 New Shops to Try Soon

A north Scottsdale favorite has expanded its footprint with a new Old Town store, a beloved chain is finally opening its first Arizona location, and a sister duo are selling a sweet, stretchy twist on classic doughnuts in uptown Phoenix.
Here are three new doughnut shops taking the Valley by storm.
Voodoo Doughnut
1324 South Rural Road, TempeWhile it's not open yet, just the mere mention of Voodoo Doughnut coming to Arizona set social media ablaze on Thursday. The Portland-based chain announced that its 19th store is set to open on Rural Road in Tempe. While not many details have yet been released, fans can be sure to expect the signature bright pink building and boxes plus cake and yeast doughnuts ranging in flavors from classic to wacky. The shop, which is known for its voodoo-doll-shaped fried fiends stabbed with a mini pretzel dagger, is set to open in Tempe by the end of 2023. We'll be waiting.
Opening 2023
Chin Up Donuts
Now Open: 7021 East Main Street, ScottsdaleOriginal Location: 7325 East Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, #103, Scottsdale One of the bright spots of the dark days of the pandemic was hand-delivered doughnuts from Alex McEntire. Customers could order online or message Chin Up Donuts on social media, and a few hours later she'd pull up outside with a cheery orange and pink box filled with sweet goodness.
She's a little busy for personal deliveries these days. McEntire just opened the second location of her doughnut shop in Old Town Scottsdale. Much like the first, the shop features bright decor and a few tables to sit and enjoy your order. Pick from sweet treats like the Lavender Fields or the rainbow-sprinkles-topped Birthday Suit or flirt with the savory side of things with the Mac and Cheese Fritter or the Pizza Party, which is topped with pepperoni and melted cheese. The new store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. until noon.
MochiDot Donuts
914 East Camelback Road, #4ALocated along Camelback Road next door to Cherry Blossom Noodle Cafe sits a new doughnut shop with a twist. Sisters Nichole Williscroft and Rebeckah Lee partnered to bring one of their favorite snacks to uptown Phoenix with their new concept MochiDot Donuts. Mochi doughnuts are made with rice flour which creates their signature bouncy, slightly stretchy texture and satisfying bite.
Flavors range from simple to unique with many inspired by the owners' families, which have Korean, Japanese, and Filipino heritage. Some of the rotating options include Cocoa Crunch, Strawberry Pocky, bright-purple ube, and Injeolmi, a slightly-sweet peanut butter flavor. The new shop celebrated its grand opening in late March and is now open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until the scratch-made sweet treats sell out.