Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Coffee

Conversation Starter: New Downtown Coffee Shop and Market Dialog is Now Open

March 2, 2023 6:30AM

Dialog beckons to pedestrians along Roosevelt Row.
Dialog beckons to pedestrians along Roosevelt Row. Geri Koeppel
The owners of uptown’s For the People and Kreem Coffee unveiled the “2.0 version” of their business, Dialog, on Roosevelt Row on January 27, and it’s a looker.

Although the new space can be described as a decor store, market, cafe, gallery, and community space devoted to great taste and design, its true purpose, according to co-owner Chad Campbell, is to “dialog with and engage the community.”

Even the QR code on the coffee cups is about having a conversation. Scan it, and it doesn’t open the website, but a secret page that asks a probing question such as, “Tell us something you’re inspired by.” Owners Campbell and Shawn Silberblatt plan to post the answers anonymously on social media or perhaps construct an art project around them.

“We wanted an interactive perspective,” Campbell says. “We’ll change the question regularly.”

click to enlarge
Chad Campbell, co-owner of Dialog, stocks the market shelves.
Geri Koeppel
As for the space itself, architect Wendell Burnett brought the owners’ vision to life in the southeast corner of 1001 North Central Avenue, a building that is also home to restaurants Rough Rider and Teddy's Preserve, and stores Bunky Boutique and Now or Never.

Dialog oozes an eye-popping minimalist chic aesthetic, with stark, glossy white floors, white shelving, a jet-black U-shaped coffee bar with pale wood stools, and floor-to-ceiling windows on two walls. White stools line a counter facing Roosevelt Street.

click to enlarge
Dialog shares a glass-enclosed lobby with Teddy's Preserve.
Geri Koeppel
Like For the People, Dialog functions as a community living room or office, where patrons tap on laptops. But contrary to its uptown sibling, it has more of a social vibe. The space — including a lobby shared with Teddy’s Preserve — can seat 30, and on a recent visit, a group including Chadwick Price of Valentine chatted near the coffee bar while shoppers perused the merchandise.

“This might be the coolest coffee shop I’ve ever been in, and I’m from Brooklyn,” customer Lori Hren says. “Everything in here is unique and interesting.”

Dialog uses Stereoscope Coffee from Los Angeles, and coffee manager Mary Rauhause created a list of drinks that aren’t the usual suspects, like a grapefruit espresso tonic. She says the Honey Bee, a double shot with honey, vanilla, and milk, is a “crowd pleaser.”

click to enlarge
A Honey Bee espresso and Loopy Whisk cinnamon roll are crowd-pleasers at Dialog's coffee bar.
Geri Koeppel
Silberblatt says grab-and-go lunches — possibly bento boxes, an Italian plate, or sandwiches — are in the works, but so far, the only food is a selection of tempting pastries crafted by local bakery The Loopy Whisk. They include scones, muffins, and cinnamon rolls, the latter of which are made with Japanese milk bread, a white bread that’s slightly sweet and dense, yet soft and moist.

Dialog also sells loaves of the bread, which are square or rectangular — fitting with the modern aesthetic —and would make a killer French toast or bread pudding, Silberblatt notes.

He adds, “We’ll have a whole Japanese milk bread toast menu coming” served with options including butter, jam, and other spreads.

click to enlarge
Shawn Silberblatt, co-owner of Dialog, shows off a half loaf of Loopy Whisk's Japanese milk bread, which is sold there exclusively.
Geri Koeppel
An extensive menu of organic, ceremonial-grade matcha imported from Japan is planned, too, including types that aren’t typically seen in the U.S., and an assortment of loose-leaf teas.

Currently, a concise collection of locally made goods that appeal to the eye as well as the palate are on the shelves, including Culture Clash Greek yogurt, Shrubwell mocktail mixers, and Workhorse Rye cocktail bitters.

Other local and imported goods and snacks, including crackers, popcorn, salami, nuts, olives, sardines, and olive oil are on hand, too, along with “everyday essentials” like laundry soap and toothpaste. They also sell non-alcoholic drinks like Kimino sparkling juices and Big Marble organic ginger beer and tonic water. Campbell and Silberblatt say they plan to bring in local chocolates, kombucha, and chips and salsa.

click to enlarge
Dialog's food selection includes crackers, salami, sardines, mustard, popcorn, and more.
Geri Koeppel
Along with the food and drinks, Dialog, like its sister shop, includes a Taschen architecture bookstore, furniture brands like Blu Dot and Tom Dixon, and finds like Stelton coffee pour-overs, Render dish towels, and local art. It’ll join in on First Fridays, too, with March 3 featuring ceramics by Andrew “Augusta” Smith.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, but the coffee bar closes at 3 p.m. for now. The space will stay open later for events like art openings, fashion shows, and performance art. Look for announcements on Dialog’s website or Instagram account.

As Dialog continues to flesh out its food and drink selections, decor brands, and happenings, this new and unique concept in downtown Phoenix will surely give everyone something to talk about.

Dialog

1001 North Central Avenue
602-760-6911
dialogphx.com
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Geri Koeppel is a professional writer, voracious reader, devoted traveler, and an amateur cook, wine drinker, birder and tennis player. She's lived and worked in Detroit, San Francisco, and Phoenix.
Contact: Geri Koeppel

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation