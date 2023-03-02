Conversation Starter: New Downtown Coffee Shop and Market Dialog is Now Open

The owners of uptown’s For the People and Kreem Coffee unveiled the “2.0 version” of their business, Dialog, on Roosevelt Row on January 27, and it’s a looker.
Although the new space can be described as a decor store, market, cafe, gallery, and community space devoted to great taste and design, its true purpose, according to co-owner Chad Campbell, is to “dialog with and engage the community.”
Even the QR code on the coffee cups is about having a conversation. Scan it, and it doesn’t open the website, but a secret page that asks a probing question such as, “Tell us something you’re inspired by.” Owners Campbell and Shawn Silberblatt plan to post the answers anonymously on social media or perhaps construct an art project around them.
“We wanted an interactive perspective,” Campbell says. “We’ll change the question regularly.”
Dialog oozes an eye-popping minimalist chic aesthetic, with stark, glossy white floors, white shelving, a jet-black U-shaped coffee bar with pale wood stools, and floor-to-ceiling windows on two walls. White stools line a counter facing Roosevelt Street.
“This might be the coolest coffee shop I’ve ever been in, and I’m from Brooklyn,” customer Lori Hren says. “Everything in here is unique and interesting.”
Dialog uses Stereoscope Coffee from Los Angeles, and coffee manager Mary Rauhause created a list of drinks that aren’t the usual suspects, like a grapefruit espresso tonic. She says the Honey Bee, a double shot with honey, vanilla, and milk, is a “crowd pleaser.”
The Loopy Whisk. They include scones, muffins, and cinnamon rolls, the latter of which are made with Japanese milk bread, a white bread that’s slightly sweet and dense, yet soft and moist.
Dialog also sells loaves of the bread, which are square or rectangular — fitting with the modern aesthetic —and would make a killer French toast or bread pudding, Silberblatt notes.
He adds, “We’ll have a whole Japanese milk bread toast menu coming” served with options including butter, jam, and other spreads.
Currently, a concise collection of locally made goods that appeal to the eye as well as the palate are on the shelves, including Culture Clash Greek yogurt, Shrubwell mocktail mixers, and Workhorse Rye cocktail bitters.
Other local and imported goods and snacks, including crackers, popcorn, salami, nuts, olives, sardines, and olive oil are on hand, too, along with “everyday essentials” like laundry soap and toothpaste. They also sell non-alcoholic drinks like Kimino sparkling juices and Big Marble organic ginger beer and tonic water. Campbell and Silberblatt say they plan to bring in local chocolates, kombucha, and chips and salsa.
Andrew “Augusta” Smith.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, but the coffee bar closes at 3 p.m. for now. The space will stay open later for events like art openings, fashion shows, and performance art. Look for announcements on Dialog’s website or Instagram account.
As Dialog continues to flesh out its food and drink selections, decor brands, and happenings, this new and unique concept in downtown Phoenix will surely give everyone something to talk about.
Dialog
1001 North Central Avenue
602-760-6911
dialogphx.com