Try Chase Field's New Foods at Diamondbacks Games This Season

Snack on new food options while watching the Diamondbacks play at Chase Field. Lauren Cusimano

A New Round of VS. Dogs

Chef Tilder's Gyros

D-backs BBQ Alley is opening this year inside Chase Field. Arizona Diamondbacks

D-backs BBQ Alley

A footlong Sonoran hot dog is on the menu this year at Chase Field. Arizona Diamondbacks

A Footlong Sonoran Dog

New Health-Focused Fare

The Epic Carnitas Nacho Helmet may be the most fun new food item at Chase Field. Arizona Diamondbacks

Gluten-Free Helmets

The Still by Cutwater in Section 139

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers

Grab your jersey and glove and head to Chase Field because baseball season has hit Phoenix. Thursday, April 6 marks the first home game of 2023 when the Arizona Diamondbacks will welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers for a four-day series.A new balanced schedule introduced this year means the Diamondbacks will play every single other major league team at least once, with upcoming home games including matchups against the San Diego Padres and the Kansas City Royals.Along with the fanfare and peanuts, a host of new food items have hit the stadium this year as well. Level up your ballpark hot dog for a delicious mid-game snack.Here are Chase Field's new food options for the 2023 MLB season.Concession stand Big Dawgs hit a home run with the invention of its popular "VS. Dogs." The hot dogs feature toppings that change with each game, lining up with the cities of the opposing teams. Think Chicago dogs when the Cubs are in town. The Arizona Diamondbacks Dog, available at every game, is topped with Hatch green chile queso, chorizo, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and "venom sauce."Each homestand series will feature a new VS. Dog throughout the season. For Opening Weekend, the LA Street Dog is a bacon-wrapped hot dog with onions, bell peppers, and jalapenos. For the next round of games, running April 10 through 12, the Brewers Dog is a cheese-lovers dream, and comes topped with cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy fried cheese curds, and scallions.Located at Section 129, a new Greek food station will serve its Authentic Greek Gyro in a pita topped with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce, and optional feta cheese. Greek Gyro Bowls include all the fixings minus the bread, with greens, gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, olives, tzatziki, feta, and red wine vinaigrette.A new barbecue joint is taking over the Doubleheaders concession stand at Section 114. Sandwich options will include pulled pork or chicken on a potato bun with beer-pickled onions, pickles, jalapenos, and barbecue sauce served with a side of coleslaw. Add a little Southwest flair to your barbecue, with nachos topped with pulled chicken or pork. A plant-based sausage served in a bun with barbecue sauce and coleslaw provides a meat-free option.The Taste of Chase stand located at Section 130 has a new, locally-inspired item on the menu this year. The Sonoran-Style Hot Dog gets wrapped in bacon and topped with pinto beans, pico de gallo, mayo, and mustard.A few new salads and gluten-free options have been added to the menu at The Still by Cutwater, located at Section 139. Cool off with a fresh Chopped Vegetable Salad, or spice things up with a Chicken Posole Salad made with hominy corn, goat cheese, chicken, and Cutino Sauce Co.-infused salsa verde dressing.Perhaps the items with the most fun names this year are the Epic Carnitas Nacho Helmet and the Epic Carnitas Fry Helmet. Both are served inside uber-cute little plastic baseball helmets and come topped with jack cheese sauce, pork carnitas, pinto beans, pico, crema, jalapenos, cilantro, and lime. Find them atAlong with new items served at Chase Field's concession stands, this will also be the first year that fans can watch the game from Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers. The restaurant replaced Friday's Front Row which closed temporarily during the pandemic before shutting down permanently in 2021.Fans had been able to sit and the restaurant and watch the game since 1998, when both Chase Field and Friday's opened. Now, fans have that option once again. Attendees can buy special game tickets that include seats in the restaurant along with a $40 food and drink credit to spend on, you guessed it, cold beers and cheeseburgers.