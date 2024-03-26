 New Phoenix restaurant Lovesack Dumpling is now Lovebite. Here's why | Phoenix New Times
After threat of lawsuit, downtown Phoenix dumpling shop debuts new name

Facing pressure from the furniture company Lovesac, the Roosevelt Row dumpling house changed its name.
March 26, 2024
Lovesack Dumpling, which opened on Roosevelt Row on Feb. 24, has changed its name. Facing a lawsuit from Lovesac, the eatery changed its name to Lovebite Dumpling.
Just over a month since it opened on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix, Lovesack Dumpling has changed its name to Lovebite Dumpling.

The shop, which serves meals of dumplings paired with rice, noodles or salad and topped with citrusy, umami and spicy sauces for $12, was forced to update its name after the furniture company Lovesac threatened a lawsuit.

“I think the most frustrating part is I did my due diligence,” owner Angel Gould told Phoenix New Times in February, noting she sought legal counsel before deciding on the name. “It’s frustrating that a big corporation can just have more money than you, and even if you’re on the right side of the law they can keep litigating against you.”

After opening its doors, Gould quickly received a letter from the company. She posted pink signs around the shop asking for customers’ help to come up with a new name.

“We are being sued / Yes by the furniture company Lovesac / Leave your name suggestions here!” the signs read.

“We’ve had so many cool suggestions,” Gould said. “We’ve had a lot that keep the ‘love.’”
click to enlarge Lovebite Dumpling window with sign.
Before changing its name, Lovebite Dumpling posted signs asking for customers' help with renaming the restaurant.
Sara Crocker

The team announced the name change on its Instagram on Saturday, posting a video showing someone spraypainting a red line through “sack” and replacing it with “bite.”

“Silly little pivot inspired by Lovesac furniture corp pressing on us until we changed our name,” the post read in part.

Gould, who grew up in Manchester, England, opened the shop on Feb. 24 with the aim of providing an affordable, fast and late-night food option downtown.

“There isn’t a lot of food available at that time, and that was my favorite part of going out in England… getting a kebab with my friends at the end of the night,” Gould shared last month. “I love that sense of community but also having food available is going to be a game changer for downtown.”

Lovebite Dumpling

116 E. Roosevelt St.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
