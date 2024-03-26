After threat of lawsuit, downtown Phoenix dumpling shop debuts new name

The shop, which serves meals of dumplings paired with rice, noodles or salad and topped with citrusy, umami and spicy sauces for $12, was forced to update its name after the furniture company Lovesac threatened a lawsuit.
“I think the most frustrating part is I did my due diligence,” owner Angel Gould told Phoenix New Times in February, noting she sought legal counsel before deciding on the name. “It’s frustrating that a big corporation can just have more money than you, and even if you’re on the right side of the law they can keep litigating against you.”
After opening its doors, Gould quickly received a letter from the company. She posted pink signs around the shop asking for customers’ help to come up with a new name.
“We are being sued / Yes by the furniture company Lovesac / Leave your name suggestions here!” the signs read.
“We’ve had so many cool suggestions,” Gould said. “We’ve had a lot that keep the ‘love.’”
The team announced the name change on its Instagram on Saturday, posting a video showing someone spraypainting a red line through “sack” and replacing it with “bite.”
“Silly little pivot inspired by Lovesac furniture corp pressing on us until we changed our name,” the post read in part.
Gould, who grew up in Manchester, England, opened the shop on Feb. 24 with the aim of providing an affordable, fast and late-night food option downtown.
“There isn’t a lot of food available at that time, and that was my favorite part of going out in England… getting a kebab with my friends at the end of the night,” Gould shared last month. “I love that sense of community but also having food available is going to be a game changer for downtown.”
Lovebite Dumpling
116 E. Roosevelt St.