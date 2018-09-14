NovemBEER Tickets on Sale AND New Breweries Announced

Phoenix New Times' rollicking NovemBEER Festival will be going down at 100 West Washington Street on Saturday, November 10. And even more breweries have just been added to the mix.

Recent additions to the lineup include some bangers. Local favorites Huss and Four Peaks have been added to the festivities. San Francisco-based 21st Amendment, which recently started distributing to Phoenix, has been put on the already-hot ticket.

The list of out-of-state breweries is pretty stellar this year, featuring heavy hitters like Boulevard, Pizza Port, La Cumbre, Stone, Rogue, Victory, and plenty others.

All said, there will be more than 120 beers to choose from. There will be games, live entertainment, and a tasty array of food trucks to help you build your thirst.

General admission tickets cost $25 (when bought in advance) and score you 30 samples, 2 ounces each, which is a lot of good beer to taste. VIP tickets get you in the door an hour early and get you another 10 samples, as well as other perks. Designated drivers get in for $10.

If you're interested, you should grab tickets soon. Prices increase tomorrow, Saturday, September 15.