NovemBEER Tickets Go on Sale Today, August 8

That time of year is approaching when Phoenix New Times' NovemBEER festival will close down a stretch of Phoenix, and fill the streets with people and beer. Washington Street between First and Third avenues will be blocked off for the annual event. This year, the party will run from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 10.
What will this year's NovemBEER event bring?
More than 120 beers will be available for sampling. These will come from up to 50 breweries, including regional standouts like Boulevard Brewing Company, Deschutes Brewery, and Pizza Port Brewing Company. Local Phoenix favorites will also be pouring some of their very best, including Mother Brunch Brewing, SunUp Brewing Company, and relative newcomer State 48 Brewery.
The ticket presale starts today, August 8. (To gain access to the presale, use the presale code BEER.) Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday, August 13, at 10 a.m. General admission tickets start at $25 and secure you up to 30(!) 2-ounce pours, a tasting mug, entertainment, and access to vendors, including food vendors.
VIP tickets, which start at $45, get you in an hour early. They also get you access to special beers, a VIP gift bag, and another 10 pours of frosty beer. (Leave your car keys back at your casa.)
Some of this year's proceeds will go toward Downtown Phoenix Inc., a group that works to attract businesses, residents, and visitors to downtown Phoenix.
