Now Open: Hash Kitchen’s Fourth Location Pops Up in Arcadia

Hash Kitchen has been on a mission, or so it seems, to replace the mimosa with the Bloody Mary as the ultimate breakfast cocktail. The popular brunch chain is armed with a 60-ingredient, build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. And like any mission, the assailant needs boots on the ground, and the fourth pair has landed squarely in Arcadia. As of June 12, Hash Kitchen’s latest location will be open at 44th Street and Indian School Road.

Not to dwell, but the build-your-own Bloody Mary bar will be a sight in the 3,900-square-foot, 100-seat space. Start by choosing flavors for your house-infused vodka, rim salt, and the handmade mix. Then you weigh the drink down with toppings ranging from celery and pickles to fried ravioli and beef jerky.

In case you were having trouble picturing that disco ball thing. Hash Kitchen

That’s not all Arcadia’s Hash Kitchen has to offer in the morning-buzz department. The brunch cocktail program is run by mixologist Sheldon Wiley, who’ll be turning out some madcap concoctions from behind the bar.

They’ll be disco balls filled with spiced rum slushies topped with cotton candy, cereal shooter flights with Fruity Pebbles and Cap’n Crunch, and coffee cocktails. And yes, there will still be mimosas, including an oversized one made with strawberry boba and puree, and prosecco.

The new Arcadia brunch spot offers a chef-driven menu overseen by, appropriately enough, executive chef Joey Maggiore. We’re talking pretzel eggs Benedict with beer-cheese hollandaise, some fun charcuterie options, and the restaurant’s well-known hashes.

EXPAND A pretzel eggs Benedict with beer-cheese hollandaise exists. Hash Kitchen

“The continued growth of our other Hash Kitchen concepts has allowed us the opportunity to serve the Arcadia community with the best brunch in town,” Maggiore said in a press release. “We can’t wait to bring our fun, over-the-top, and completely one-of-a-kind experience to this great neighborhood.”

Maggiore is a co-founder of The Maggiore Group, and the son of Tomaso Maggiore behind Tomaso’s, which has been here for more than 40 years.

Hash Kitchen.

4315 East Indian School Road, 602-612-5580.

7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday