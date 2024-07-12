 Phoenix coffee shops to try along McDowell's Miracle Mile | Phoenix New Times
Bean boom: Coffee shops bring the buzz to McDowell's Miracle Mile

McDowell Road’s historic Miracle Mile is becoming a destination for great coffee in Phoenix.
July 12, 2024
The pistachio rose scone pairs perfectly with an iced pistachio latte at Froth Coffee Roasters, one of the many coffee shops along McDowell's Miracle Mile.
The pistachio rose scone pairs perfectly with an iced pistachio latte at Froth Coffee Roasters, one of the many coffee shops along McDowell's Miracle Mile. Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
The stretch of McDowell Road, from Seventh Street to State Route 51, often referred to as the Miracle Mile, is experiencing a coffee shop renaissance. With tenured favorites like Ollie Vaughn’s and a roster of new shops moving in, the local coffee scene is buzzing.

“We have a ton of great coffee shops,” says Ed Drummond, president of the Miracle Mile Merchants Association, an organization created to support the small businesses along the Mile.

Drummond attributes the Mile’s recent success to its historic charm, proximity to the nearby Coronado neighborhood and the area’s affordable business units.

“When you look at the viability of this corridor, it’s a strong one,” he says.

But it’s not all sunshine and rose lattes for the merchants along the Mile. Shared struggles such as limited parking options, dangerously fast traffic zipping through the corridor, and low walkability are pain points for the Mile’s small businesses — and their customers.

Today, The Miracle Mile Merchants Association and the local community are pushing for changes that would slow down traffic and make the area more walkable. And they’re moving the needle.

“Phoenix is paying attention,” Drummond says.

As of June 2024, The Phoenix Street Transportation Department is in the study phase of a revitalization project set to bring community-supported aesthetic improvements and safety changes to the Mile.

“The idea is to keep it cool, keep it small, keep it local,” Drummond notes.

The Mile's coffee shops are doing just that. Belly up to the counter at Crete or hit the Froth drive-thru window for your fix. Here are five of the buzziest coffee shops along the Miracle Mile.
click to enlarge
Who says you can't have key lime pie for breakfast? At Ollie Vaughn's, you can have your have pancakes and eat pie, too.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

Ollie Vaughn’s

1526 E. McDowell Road
This blink-and-you’ll-miss-it kitchen and bakery has been serving warm flaky biscuits, heaping sandwiches and classic breakfast staples, like the two-egg breakfast served with bacon and a hunk of rustic sourdough bread, since debuting on McDowell Road in 2013. Squeeze into the line of patrons ogling the pastry case stocked with the cafe’s daily selection of quiche, Bagelfeld’s bagels, and other gluten-filled goodies and pay tribute to one of Arizona’s Five C’s with a Grapefruit Espresso Tonic, one of Ollie Vaughn’s signature drinks. The seltzer-sipper is made with house syrup, sparkling Mineragua and citrusy grapefruit bitters. It’s the perfect remedy to beat the Phoenix heat.
click to enlarge
The Roastery by Firecreek Coffee Co. is the latest coffee shop to debut on the Mile.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

The Roastery by Firecreek Coffee Co.

1618 E. McDowell Road
Firecreek Coffee Co. recently opened its fifth Arizona location inside a former bi-level department store space along The Mile with The Roastery. While the fur coats and Lincoln’s are long gone, the building's history is preserved via its refinished wood floors and old fashioned crank windows. Additions like the massive Frankensteined French roaster on view for everyone to see, a leafy coffee tree near the front entrance and a luxe espresso machine contribute to the space’s new, renovated look. But this spot doesn’t just play dress up with the coffee shop aesthetic. The Roastery will soon offer an educational component, a sort of barista academy that’s accredited by the Speciality Coffee Association, where coffee industry folks can experiment with milks, espresso and more over the span of five in-depth courses. For now, coffee fans can fuel up with lattes, cold brew, matcha, espresso and a selection of snacks from Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions including sprinkle-flecked cookies and other light noshes.
click to enlarge
Crete Tea Room has a menu stacked with Vietnamese coffee drinks, all types of teas and iced-down beverages.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

Crete Tea Room

1906 E. McDowell Road
If you’ve been charged with picking the spot for your next coffee date or if you’re just really into tea and Vietnamese coffee, Crete should be at the top of your list. This minimalist, concrete-clad tea and coffee shop offers a lineup of expertly-crafted drinks and an unmatched ambiance. Crete’s best-seller, a layered pink and green Strawberry Matcha over ice with oat milk, is an absolute must-order for even the most passionate coffee devotees. If you just have to have your coffee — we hear you. Crete has you covered with sips like cold brew, finely-measured pour overs, and the absolutely unmissable sea salt Cà Phê with what’s probably the silkiest cold foam you’ve ever tasted.
click to enlarge
Spce Coffee is splashed with a cutesy pastel palette and features a collection of merch and artisan-made goods on its shelves.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

Spce Coffee

1736 E. McDowell Road
Before the neon lights and pastel pink tile went up inside its current location along The Mile, Spce Coffee was a farmers market favorite. Early risers with their produce-stuffed totes in tow queued up at the mobile espresso cart for floral-infused drinks garnished with dehydrated rose petals and pink-hued heart-shaped straws. Today, Spce’s all-pink-everything vibe endures and the floral-flavored drinks do, too. The Rosie Girl, a double shot rose latte with notes of vanilla poured over oat milk, is the perfect amount of sweet. And the fruity Strawberry Dream, made with ceremonial grade matcha, strawberries and macadamia milk, basically doubles as dessert.
click to enlarge
Froth has a homey vintage vibe inside. Hit the drive-thru if you're in a rush.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

Froth Coffee Roasters

1447 E. McDowell Road
Entering Froth Coffee Roasters is like walking into your grandma’s house, if your grandma had an espresso machine and a mid-size coffee roaster in her living room. The shop dog, Evie, is likely splayed out on the cool floor patiently waiting to greet her next customer, and the vintage decor give this popular spot a homey feel. Bags of house-roasted coffee beans are for sale and a shortlist of seasonal baked goods are, too, including locally-made maple cream cheese rolls and fancy pistachio rose scones. Froth has you covered if you’re into blended drinks, the classics, or if you’re here because your sweet tooth is screaming — try the Date Shake Latte with four shots of espresso, Medjool dates and ice cream. There’s even a convenient drive-thru, so you can skip the big green chain when it’s time for your next coffee run.
