Bean boom: Coffee shops bring the buzz to McDowell's Miracle Mile

“We have a ton of great coffee shops,” says Ed Drummond, president of the Miracle Mile Merchants Association, an organization created to support the small businesses along the Mile.
Drummond attributes the Mile’s recent success to its historic charm, proximity to the nearby Coronado neighborhood and the area’s affordable business units.
“When you look at the viability of this corridor, it’s a strong one,” he says.
But it’s not all sunshine and rose lattes for the merchants along the Mile. Shared struggles such as limited parking options, dangerously fast traffic zipping through the corridor, and low walkability are pain points for the Mile’s small businesses — and their customers.
Today, The Miracle Mile Merchants Association and the local community are pushing for changes that would slow down traffic and make the area more walkable. And they’re moving the needle.
“Phoenix is paying attention,” Drummond says.
As of June 2024, The Phoenix Street Transportation Department is in the study phase of a revitalization project set to bring community-supported aesthetic improvements and safety changes to the Mile.
“The idea is to keep it cool, keep it small, keep it local,” Drummond notes.
The Mile's coffee shops are doing just that. Belly up to the counter at Crete or hit the Froth drive-thru window for your fix. Here are five of the buzziest coffee shops along the Miracle Mile.