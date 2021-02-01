February Is For Food Lovers: 11 At-Home and In-Person Events in Greater Phoenix

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

That fresh calendar page is aching for some Sharpied-on food events.

This month brings Valentine's, Galentine's events, and other food-related at-home happenings. Though serious social distancing measures will be in place, the Valley is also offering some chefs' dinners and even a yoga and brunch combo.

Here's what February 2021 has going on.

Al Fresco off Main All of February

Downtown Mesa



The outdoor pop-up, Al Fresco off Main, is set up in Downtown Mesa between Macdonald and Main streets. The space is accessible to guests of several restaurants including Tacos Chiwas, Chupacabra Taproom, Mango's Mexican Cafe, Nunthaporn's Thai Cuisine, and the Nile Coffee Shop. The takeout options allow diners to continue to do business and be mindful of social distancing. The space will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout February.

EXPAND Be sure to sign up soon for the Chefs’ Carte Blanche Dinner. Cuisine and Wine Bistro

Chefs’ Carte Blanche Dinner Monday, February 1

Cuisine and Wine Bistro

4991 South Alma School Road, #101, Chandler



First: The last chefs' dinner at Cuisine and Wine Bistro sold out, so make sure you make a reservation as soon as possible. The Chefs’ Carte Blanche Dinners is a chance to experience fine dining over seven courses. Think a trio of amuse bouche, octopus, cheesecake, yuzu sorbet, sole, duck, and mango dessert in a cage (you'll just have to see). The price is $225 per person and includes a wine pairing.

EXPAND Order some champagne or try the limited-edition drink special inspired by the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Kelly's at SouthBridge

Phoenix Open Week Monday, February 1, to Sunday, February 7

Kelly's at SouthBridge

7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale



If like most of us, you're not attending the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, it doesn't mean you have to miss all the action. Catch the annual golf tournament on that big patio at Kelly's at SouthBridge. There are over 24 flatscreen TVs or you can reserve a private room and with bottle service. There's also the limited-edition Byrdie, Bogie, or Chip Shot drink special.

EXPAND Get out your best flapper dress. Match Market & Bar

Great Gatsby Dinner Saturday, February 6

Match Market & Bar

1100 North Central Avenue



Get all dressed up for The Great Gatsby-themed dinner at Match Market and Bar. Start with salmon deviled eggs followed by shrimp mango ceviche, seafood soup, New York strip steak, and lemon freeze. Each of the five courses comes with a flapping cocktail pairing. Masks are required, and temperatures will be taken upon arrival, but then it's all fun (with hand sanitizing stations located throughout the restaurant). Tickets are $75 and seating is limited.

Free Flow Yoga and Brunch Sundays, February 7 and 21

Found:RE

1100 North Central Avenue



What's better than breakfast items and adult beverages after working out? Truly not much. Join CorePower instructor Christina Mierzejewski poolside at Found:RE for a 45-minute yoga session followed by brunch. It's $50 a person and includes food and drink from the onsite Match Market & Bar. Drinks include blood marys, draught beers, mimosas, and ... coffee. Food choices include an egg or crispy chicken sandwich, shakshuka, a breakfast burrito, and burgers. Class starts at 10 a.m.

Uprooting Racism, Seeding Sovereignty Tuesday, February 9

Online



Soul Fire Farm co-founder and farm manager Leah Penniman delivers the keynote address for a screening of Uprooting Racism, Seeding Sovereignty. The 45-minute video focuses on the history and structural realities of racial injustice in the food system. Immediately following will be a live, virtual Q&A roundtable session with Naima Penniman, also from Soul Fire Farm, and several local farmers who will share their experiences and challenges in growing fresh food for some of Arizona's most vulnerable communities. The event costs $7.50 a person, and tickets can be purchased online.

EXPAND Hit the wine bar for Galentine's Day. Peacock Wine Bar

Galentine's Day Saturday, February 13

Peacock Wine Bar

1525 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert



If you're thinking about celebrating an early Valentine's Day, grabs the gals and head down to Peacock Wine Bar for one of our culture's more recently established holidays: Galentine's Day. Starting at 1 p.m., guests can get two glasses of bubbly or mimosas with a special Galentine's charcuterie board for $25. It's a personal-size board that comes with a special, mystery surprise. The full menu will also be available.

Doug Levy of Feast in Tucson shows you how to tackle grilled cheese and tomato soup. Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance

Comfort Foods Virtual Cooking Class Tuesday, February 23

Online



The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance and Slow Food Southern Arizona are putting on several online cooking classes from January to March. February's course is presented by Doug Levy of Feast restaurant in Tucson. Levy is known for his creativity and monthly changing menu utilizing fresh ingredients. He'll show you how to make two classic comfort food dishes — tomato soup and grilled cheese. The Zoom event starts at 5:30 p.m. and costs $25 a person.

EXPAND You decide what alcohol wins out — champagne or beer. Hotel Valley Ho

The Versus Series Thursday, February 25

Zuzu at Hotel Valley Ho

6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



The Versus Series at Zuzu pits different spirits against each other in this ultimate debate. The sixth round is beer against bubbly — Chimay of Belgium versus Perrier-Jouët of France. Start with hors d’oeuvres like lobster papillion with jalapeño jelly and Iberico chorizo croquette followed by courses of fried oyster po'boys, miso-glazed Scottish salmon, and citrus olive cake with pistachio. All dishes come with a different beer and champagne, and your vote determines which spirit ultimately wins. The socially distanced event is $129 per person. Reserve your spot at 480-421-7997.

EXPAND This year, Devour will be happening at home. Local First Arizona

Devour at Home Saturday and Sunday, February 27 and 28

Multiple Locations



Devour, the most anticipated food event in the Phoenix area, is transitioning to a two-day, weekend-long, at-home. Participating restaurants are offering prix-fixe menus for four for $200, and 100 percent of the proceeds go back to the eateries. With your takeout meal, you'll also get a pair of Devour Culinary Classic signature wine glasses, a commemorative thermal tote, and a Devour at Home placemat. Don't forget the social media contest with prizes awarded to those who take the best photos of their plated-up Devour at Home meals. Preorder online starting February 1.

EXPAND Chef Charles Wiley behind the scenes cooking in Hearth '61's open kitchen. Chris Malloy

Sunday Supper Club Sunday, February 28

Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows Resort

5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale



One Sunday a month at Hearth '61, Chef Charles Wiley serves a special meal of four courses focused on a winery, distillery, or local purveyor. In February, it's a celebration of Argentina starting with an amuse-bouche of achiote chicken asado followed by sweet water prawns, white bass, wood-fired Argentine strip loin, and hazelnut alfajores cookies for dessert. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and cost is $109. For reservations, call 480-624-5458.