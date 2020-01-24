Phoenix Food and Drink Festivals Happening in Spring 2020

Spring may officially begin in March, but in Phoenix, the outdoor goodness starts soon after the new year begins. Fun weather, great food, and a general revelry in the air combine to produce a whole bunch of food and drink festivals all across the Valley.

Below is our list of more than 30 occasions for tasting culinary delights, enjoying the outdoors, seeing some of our best chefs, and getting your daytime drink on this spring.

Tacolandia 2020 Saturday, January 25

Margaret T. Hance Park

1202 North Third Street



Get a running start on the food festival season with Tacolandia 2020, where a ticket buys you unlimited tacos (who needs Taco Tuesdays?) from 1 to 5 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment, award-winning tacos, and access to vendors offering topnotch taco samples. Phoenix New Times' fourth annual Tacolandia festival is offering general admission tickets for $25, VIP tickets for $45, and a four-pack of tickets for $23.75 each.

EXPAND The Arizona Wine Festival is happening at Heritage Square. Melissa Campana

The Arizona Wine Festival Saturday, January 25, and Sunday, January 26

Heritage Square

113 North Sixth Street



Wine and food trucks is the deal at The Arizona Wine Festival. More than 20 Arizona wineries will pour over 200 wines, while up to seven food trucks will help fuel your thirst for more taste-testing. Held at the historic Heritage Square, the 21-and-over event is happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 26. Presale tickets are $20 to $45 at the gate, while general tickets are $25 to $55.

Chinese Culture and Cuisine Festival Friday, February 7, to Sunday, February 9

Margaret T. Hance Park

1202 North Third Street



Celebrate the year of the rat at the Chinese Culture and Cuisine Festival. The three-day party includes a mahjong booth, tai chi demonstration, Ping-Pong tournaments, and authentic Chinese cuisine. The festivities will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, February 7, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, February 8 and 9. Admission is free.

EXPAND With 500 beers on tap, the Arizona Strong Beer Festival will help you find your favorite. Arizona Strong Beer Festival

Arizona Strong Beer Festival Saturday, February 8

Steele Indian School Park

300 East Indian School Road



The 20th annual Arizona Strong Beer Festival is serious about showcasing several local breweries. This year features 130 breweries with more than 500 beers on tap. That isn't a typo. Beer lovers can rejoice — there will be no need to bar-hop that weekend. Arizona Strong Beer Festival is 1 to 5 p.m., and tickets start at $60.

Arizona Native Edible Experience Saturday, February 8

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

3830 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale



One of the best events to attend on the winter-into-spring circuit, the Arizona Native Edible Experience is held in downtown Scottsdale and offers edible gatherings from the culinary leaders of several Arizona tribes. The 2020 Arizona Native Edible Experience goes from 6 to 9 p.m., and the cost is $25 — and it occurs during the same weekend as the Arizona American Indian Festival.

Taste the meat, not the heat ... because it'll be February. Laveen BBQ Festival

Laveen BBQ Festival Saturday, February 8

Cesar Chavez Park

7858 South 35th Avenue, Laveen



Fans of barbecue and free things will certainly enjoy the 68th annual Laveen BBQ Festival. On hand: local entertainment, craft beers, and, of course, barbecue. The Laveen Community hosts this event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission. However, if you intend to purchase food, bring plenty of cash.

Corks & Cactus Saturday, February 8, and Sunday, February 9

Desert Botanical Garden

1201 North Galvin Parkway



Sample wine as you stroll the Desert Botanical Garden during the Corks & Cactus two-day event. There will be 40 wines to sip, plus live music on both days by artists like Palo Brea and Brian Chartrand Trio. All wines can be purchased at the garden’s retail store. The 21-and-over event runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on both days. General admission tickets are $45 per day.

EXPAND No shortage of food at the Street Eats Food Truck Festival. Melissa Fossum

Street Eats Food Truck Festival Saturday, February 8, and Sunday, February 9

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale



If you've been waiting to try a special something from a local food truck but haven't been there at the right time or place, now is your chance to achieve that goal. The Street Eats Food Truck Festival will showcase 55 vendors, and every menu will include $2 samples. Once inside the festival, use cash or credit at all bars and food trucks while taking in the live bands, lawn games, eating contests, local vendor marketplace, kids' zone, and cooking classes. Street Eats Food Truck Festival is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Tickets start at $8 and kids under 12 are free.

Mesa Margarita Festival Sunday, February 9

Mesa Convention Center, Building A

263 North Center Street, Mesa



Margaritas, anyone? Whether you enjoy a classic margarita or a modern twist on the recipe, you have an opportunity to find your favorite at the Mesa Margarita Festival. But it isn't all about the drinks. There will be a variety of tacos to complement your margarita of choice. The party is happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets start at $12.

EXPAND Ready to eat. Southwest Cajun Fest

Southwest Cajun Festival Saturday, February 15

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park

178 East Commonwealth Avenue, Chandler



No need to book that plane ticket to New Orleans — the Southwest Cajun Festival is in our backyard and features a celebration of everything Cajun, including food and entertainment. The musical stage includes performances from four bands: Hoodoo Coasters, Bluesman Mike, NolAz Band, and Souled Out Jazz Band. There will also be watermelon-, sausage-, and crawfish-eating contests. For the especially edgy among us, flame-throwing, sword-swallowing, a Mardi Gras photo booth, and a kids zone will provide interactive entertainment. Southwest Cajun Festival is noon to 9 p.m. and tickets start at $8.

Sweets Festival Saturday, February 15

Gilbert Civic Center Town Park

50 East Civic Center Drive, Gilbert



Think of Candy Land coming to life, and you're close to the Sweets Festival in Gilbert. Attendees can try sundaes, waffles, cotton candy towers, chocolates, cupcakes, and a never-ending path to whatever sweet treat catches your eye. Cocktails and savory items are also available in case you need some balance. The Sweets Festival is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets are $7.

EXPAND Chef Sasha Raj provided demos of savory vegan crepes. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Arizona Vegetarian Festival & Symposium Friday, February 15, and Saturday, February 16

Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater

3939 North Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale



If you've recently embraced the vegetarian lifestyle, check out the Arizona Vegetarian Festival & Symposium. The event is vegan and includes lectures, demos, and panels on food. The 2020 Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 15 and ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 16. General admission starts at $20.

Arizona Cocktail Weekend Friday, February 15, to Sunday, February 17

Multiple Locations



If you're looking for something to do during Presidents' Day Weekend, the ninth annual Arizona Cocktail Weekend offers three nights of unlimited tastings at different venues. Think of it as a pop-up bar showcasing the best drinks the Valley has to offer. Participants include Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails, The Gladly, and others. Tickets start at $40. Times are yet to be announced.

EXPAND Grab your tickets now for the 2020 Devour Culinary Classic. Jacob Tyler Dunn

2020 Devour Week Saturday, February 15, to Sunday, February 23

Multiple Locations



Devour Week is a multiday culinary event offering the chance to experience cuisine and drinks by Arizona’s most well-known chefs and bartenders. The signature event, the Devour Culinary Classic, will be held again across Desert Botanical Garden. Other Devour Week events include the Devour Phoenix Bartending Competition, the Seven Chefs Dinner, and Devour the World. Ticket prices and venues vary — and sell out fast, so act quickly if you plan to attend any of these events.

Brunch Bash Festival Saturday, February 22

Civic Space Park

424 North Central Avenue



The Brunch Bash Festival offers attendees eggs Benedict, pancakes, waffles, a cereal bar, and an array of specialty breakfast dishes. Cocktails will include bloody marys, mimosas, and more. There will be acoustic musical performances, a designated VIP area, and beach games. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Love Pup, and guests are welcome to bring their pooches. The Brunch Bash Festival is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets start at $8. Additional food items are available for purchase at individual vendors.

Herb Festival Saturday, February 22

Arizona Herb Association

4341 East Broadway Road



AZ Herb Association presents the fourth annual Herb Festival, and this year's festival focuses on lavender. A clinical herbalist will lead discussions on how to cultivate lavender and use it for medicinal purposes. The Herb Festival goes from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and tickets are $35 — which includes continental breakfast.

A classic bento box makes for a great lunch at the Arizona Matsuri Festival. Michelle Sasonov

Arizona Matsuri Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23

Steele Indian School Park

300 Indian School Road



Those who love Japanese culture and food will want to check out the Arizona Matsuri Festival. The 36th annual festival's theme is the samurai. Food connoisseurs will have the opportunity to try ramen, rice dishes, takoyaki, yakitori, okonomiyaki and other foods. A sake and beer garden will also be located on the grounds. Several arts and craft stalls will be set up, and guests can explore various aspects of the Japanese culture. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and, most importantly, admission is free.

Cave Creek Beer Festival Saturday, February 29

Stage Coach Village

7100 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



Need an excuse to venture into Cave Creek? At the Cave Creek Beer Festival, you can enjoy craft brews made by locals while walking through an open landscape — much of Cave Creek feels like you've left the city behind. The festival will showcase ciders, meads, and kombucha, plus pub food available for purchase. The party is happening at Stage Coach Village from 1 to 5 p.m. and tickets start at $45.

EXPAND So much food, so little time at the PHX Vegan Food Festival. Jim Louvau

Phoenix Vegan Food Festival Saturday, February 29

Margaret T. Hance Park

1202 North Third Street



The Phoenix Vegan Food Festival is a completely plant-based event. Highlights include vegan food trucks, restaurants, and an artisan market featuring vegan-friendly food and products. There will also be chef demo presentations, two stages of music and entertainment, community activities, and an activity area for kids. The festival will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $29.

Chili Bourbon Festival Saturday, February 29

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park

178 East Commonwealth Avenue, Chandler



Chili and bourbon? Yes, please. The third annual Chili Bourbon Festival will showcase chili (obviously) from local home cooks and chefs, as well as bourbon (also obviously). Enjoy craft beer and country music in downtown Chandler as well as entertainment like flame-throwing, a Frito pie challenge, and a chili dog-eating contest. The Chili Bourbon Festival is noon to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 presale and $15 the day of the event.

EXPAND Melrose Street Fair has plenty of food trucks and an opportunity to view 200 classic cars. Gregg Edelman

Melrose Street Fair Saturday, March 7

Melrose District

Seventh Avenue



The Seventh Avenue Merchants Association (SAMA) hosts the annual Melrose Street Fair. Expect a classic car show with 200 vintage cars, as well as food trucks, more than 200 art vendors, activities for kids, and the opportunity to enjoy craft beer while walking through the Melrose District. The street fair is held along Seventh Avenue from Camelback Road to Indian School Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking and entry is free, but cash is recommended for food and other purchases.

Maricopa Salsa Festival Saturday, March 7

Copper Sky Regional Park

44345 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Maricopa



Arizona is serious about its salsa. The Maricopa Salsa Festival is a place where people can try various kinds of salsa, from traditional recipes to more contemporary varieties. There will a chili pepper-eating contest, a beer garden, and a kids zone' just in case you want to move beyond sauce tastings. The festivities will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets are $5, but bring extra cash for parking.

EXPAND Beer, games, and beer games in downtown Mesa. Amanda Mason

Downtown Mesa Brewfest Saturday, March 14

Downtown Mesa

Macdonald Street



No entry fee and plenty of beer sounds like a great start to a Saturday. The fifth annual Downtown Mesa Brew Fest will host more than 25 breweries with over 70 beers on tap. Think hops, fruity ale, or a smooth chocolate stout paired with food truck orders, live music, live art, and games like giant beer pong and cornhole. Beer tickets will be available for purchase at the event for $5 (per 12-ounce pour) and require cash. It's all happening on MacDonald Street north of Main Street from 1 to 6 p.m.

Italian Festival of Arizona Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15

Downtown Phoenix

Jackson Street

At the seventh annual Italian Festival of Arizona, be prepared to indulge in pasta, gelato, pizza, and wine. As you're enjoying your Italian food spread, listen to live performances while sipping Italian espresso. The festival is in downtown Phoenix on Jackson Street between Fourth and First streets from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. Tickets are $15.

EXPAND Add some aloha to your life. Arizona Aloha Festival

Arizona Aloha Festival Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15

Tempe Beach Park

80 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe



If you're interested in South Pacific cuisine, the Arizona Aloha Festival is definitely worth checking out. There will be live performances, storytelling, an island marketplace, and of course, food. Choose from manapua, haupia, Vilo Vilo chicken, Spam musubi, Portuguese sausage, and tropical fruits. The event is family-friendly and will be held in downtown Tempe from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The best news about the Arizona Aloha Festival? No entry fee.

Taste of the World International Festival Saturday, March 15

SoHo63

63 East Boston Street, Chandler



Diverse food culture has been gathered into one place at the Taste of the World International Festival. Musical numbers from around the globe will serve as a backdrop to the worldly cuisine from noon to 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets start at $15.

Arab American Festival Saturday, March 20, and Sunday, March 21

Steele Indian School Park

300 East Indian School Road



At the Arab American Festival, learn about culture and try regional cuisine like falafel, hummus, gyros, and kabobs. In addition to food, there will be music, activities, a hookah lounge, and a kids' zone. The festival will be held from 4 to 10 p.m on both days. Tickets start at $5.

Curious about bao? Head to the Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival. Patricia Escarcega

Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival Saturday, March 21

Margaret T. Hance Park

1202 North Third Street



Lover of great bao? You're in luck. The Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival will showcase not only bao, but also takoyaki, potstickers, boba, and Asian desserts. Festivities will also be held on the grounds from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $8 for entry, and cash or credit card is recommended to purchase items from individual vendors.

The Gem City Sours and Ciders Festival Saturday, March 21

Cider Corps

31 South Robson, #103, Mesa



Don't pass on a chance to try sour ciders and craft beers at the Gem City Sours and Ciders Festival. This debut festival will highlight 30 local and regional breweries, along with food trucks and music. The festival is 2 to 8 p.m. and tickets start at $35.

Gilbert Pizza Festival Saturday, March 21

Gilbert Civic Center

50 East Civic Center Drive, Gilbert



Pizza is good any time of day, and we appreciate that the Gilbert Pizza Festival recognizes this essential fact. The debut event plans to host 15 to 20 pizza vendors, whose offerings you may pair with local craft beer, wine, live music, lawn games, a kids' zone with pizza-making crafts, and desserts like gelato and ice cream. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and kids under 12 are free. Cash and/or credit cards are recommended to purchase food.

EXPAND Get your barbecue and beer on at Tumbleweed Park. Charles Barth

Barbeque & Beer Festival Saturday, March 28

Tumbleweed Park

745 East Germann Road, Chandler



In its 11th year, the Barbeque & Beer Festival is changing things up by moving to a new location — Tumbleweed Park. But the elements are still the same: live country music, eating contests, beer, and of course, everything barbecue. Festivities will be held from noon to 10 p.m., and tickets start at $10.

African Fest USA Saturday, March 28

Kiwanis Park

5500 South Mill Avenue, Tempe



African Fest USA is all about the culture, entertainment, clothing, and food originating from various African countries. The experience runs from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Ruben Romero Picnic Area. (Food vendor information is forthcoming.) Tickets are $20 for general admission, $5 for kids 6 to 12, and free for those 5 and under. A VIP pass is $100.

EXPAND Cool down with sweet treats at the Scottsdale Culinary Festival. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Scottsdale Culinary Festival April 2020

Scottsdale Civic Center Mall

3939 North Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale



The Scottsdale Culinary Festival is a two-day weekend event that highlights at least 35 different restaurants in the Valley. Live music and the lawn make it fun for couples to dance to the music, or for families to have a picnic on the grounds. The event, which usually features a beer garden and culinary demonstrations, is held at the Scottsdale Civic Center Mall. Dates, times, and ticket information coming soon.

Arizona Wine & Dine Culinary Festival Thursday, April 9

Scottsdale Quarter

15059 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



The Arizona Wine & Dine Culinary Festival showcases the world-class culinary scene of prominent resorts and restaurants across our state. Chefs from local hotels will present their signature dishes, as well as cocktails. Live music by Nate Nathan and the MacDaddy-O's will be part of the entertainment. Festivities for the 21-and-over event will happen at Scottsdale Quarter from 6 to 9 p.m. Ticket information is coming soon.

EXPAND Nirvana Food and Wine Festival presents award winning chefs and winemakers from the Valley. Tim Vasquez

Nirvana Food & Wine Festival Thursday, April 16, to Sunday, April 19

Sanctuary on Camelback

5700 East McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley



Join award-winning chefs and winemakers at the Nirvana Food & Wine Festival. Enjoy a sit-down dinner backdropped by Camelback Mountain, plus many other festivities happening at Sanctuary on Camelback. Times and ticket information coming soon.

FRIED, A French Fry & Music Festival Saturday, April 18

Margaret T. Hance Park

1202 North Third Street



If french fries are your thing, FRIED, A French Fry & Music Festival is where you want to be. Food includes pizza fries, taco fries, pasta fries, chili fries, cheese fries, mac and cheese fries, poutine, and more. There will be outdoor entertainment and desserts to top off your waffle, curly, or shoestring fries. The festival will be held at Margaret T. Hance Park from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10, and children under 5 are free.

EXPAND Ready for Hunter's stew? Garry Knight/Flickr Creative Commons

Polish Festival Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26

Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish

2828 West Country Gables Drive



Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish hosts the 17th annual Polish Festival, where you can learn about Polish culture and, of course, partake in Hunter's stew, cabbage rolls, buckwheat sausage, and sauerkraut. Cap off your meal with potato pancakes, crepes, pastries, or cakes. Festivities are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 26. Entry is free.

Arizona Wingfest 2020 Sunday, April 26

Margaret T. Hance Park

1202 North Third Street



Looking for the best wings in Arizona? Try Arizona Wingfest 2020, where judges will decide out who has the hottest sauce, best barbecue, most creative dishes, and all-round top wings. Live entertainment will be blasting from the speakers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $10.