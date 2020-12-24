Phoenix Food News: Chompie's Is Moving, Dog Haus Is Coming to Tempe, and More

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It's officially the end of the holiday work week. As a gift, we present some big bites of Phoenix food news for you.

New Restaurant Locations Are Popping Up Everywhere



Regional restaurant chains have recently announced new locations throughout the Valley. The Arizona seafood eatery Angry Crab Shack has opened its 12th location at 6360 South 35th Avenue. The gourmet hot dog eatery Dog Haus revealed this week it’ll be opening Dog Haus Biergarten Tempe at 430 North Scottsdale Road in Tempe’s new Watermark shopping center in early 2021. And in February 2021, Z'Tejas Southwestern Grill will throw open the doors to its latest (and third) location at 8300 North Hayden Road, Suite D-101, in Scottsdale in the Mercado del Lago plaza.

Valley Restaurants Are Giving Back for the Season



Some local eateries are stepping up to combat hunger and other causes during the holiday season. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria has donated $110,000 to the No Kid Hungry nonprofit organization this week, the money a gathering of the pizza chain’s 2020 fundraising initiatives. Next, Ocean 44, Steak 44, and Dominick’s Steakhouse have been busy raising funds for local charities during the month of November. The three local restaurants awarded three organizations — American Heart Association (Phoenix Heart Ball), Make-A-Wish Arizona, and PANDA (People Acting Now Discover Answers) — with more than $64,000 on December 22. Phoenix City Grille has created the PCG Stocking Stuffers Fund, an interactive fundraiser where diners can purchase a $5 stocking on display in the restaurant (or just donate to the eatery). All funds raised will be split between, the PCG kitchen staff and St. Mary’s Food Bank.

EXPAND The many flavors of bagel at Chompie's, which will soon all be made in Paradise Valley. Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Chompie's Is Relocating Its Paradise Valley Spot Next Year

As anyone who’s been to Paradise Valley Mall or Arrowhead Towne Center can tell you, some locations of Chompie's Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery are inside shopping malls (and grocery stores, too). But the PV location will be migrating from its current spot at 4550 East Cactus Road to a roomier, 27,000-square-foot structure at 32nd Street and Cactus Road — or about 2 miles west. The moved PV spot, which will also be making all the bagels and bread for the other four locations, is set to open in mid-2021. It'll also have a coffee shop, retail area, and a full bar.

