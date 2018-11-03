Three New Restaurants in Phoenix You Need to Try Right Now

From gelato to high-end Japanese beef to an old friend returning with new digs, the Phoenix area restaurant scene always seems to be expanding. Here's three recent openings, with vastly different menus, that we think you're going to like.



Freshly pressed cones at Gelato Cimmino Chris Malloy

Gelato Cimmino

7140 East Main Street, Scottsdale

Mario Cimmino just introduced a kind of gelato unlike any in metro Phoenix. Sandwiched between four art galleries on each side, Gelato Cimmino opened in Old Town Scottsdale in mid-October. Cimmino is from Naples. His goal with Gelato Cimmino is “to bring the exact same taste you can get in Naples over here.” He uses lemons from the Amalfi coast and strawberries from Acerno's forests, hazelnuts from Giffoni Valle Piana and walnuts from Sorrento, apricots from trees below Mount Vesuvius. These are the kind of ingredients that power some of the better gelaterias in Italy’s third biggest city. Cimmino mixes his gelato to an uncommonly smooth, creamy consistency that elevates two of Cimmino’s top-shelf flavors. The first is Cimmino Rock, an intense blend of chocolate, hazelnut, and cookie bits. The second is one of the best frozen scoops of any kind in town: “almonds & orange.” This flavor has the heady perfume of almond paste and a lush, long, spellbinding citrus note totally defanged of its acidity, like what you get from cassata or candied citron studded in Sicilian-style cannoli.