Halloween pop-up bar brings spooky sips to Phoenix this fall

Pop-up bars aren't just for Christmas anymore. Black Lagoon will bring spiders and skeletons to Phoenix this October.
August 1, 2024
Black Lagoon is making its first stop in Phoenix this spooky season.
Black Lagoon is making its first stop in Phoenix this spooky season.
Holiday pop-up bars, such as Miracle Bar and Sippin' Santa, typically celebrate Christmas. But now, the traveling bar takeover concept is getting a spooky spin.

Black Lagoon, a Halloween-centered pop-up, trades string lights and candy canes for spider webs and skeletons. It's set to take over more than 35 different bars around the continent this spooky season and is making a stop in Phoenix for the first time. Black Lagoon will bring its spine-chilling sips to Sunny's Cocktail Lounge this October.

The Halloween-themed pop-up concept was created by bar veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage in Toronto. Since its launch in 2021, it's grown to include bar pop-ups around the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Black Lagoon's website describes it as an "immersive, creepy-as-hell cocktail experience that pays homage to the macabre and throws in a splash of goth and metal for good measure."

Along with plenty of dark decor, the pop-up includes a menu of "diabolically delicious, creepy and creative libations," according to the company. More details on the cocktail menu are yet to be released, but similar to Miracle and Sippin' Santa, customers can purchase the themed glassware.

The pop-up's first Phoenix appearance will take place at the latest concept from Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment, a company that knows a thing or two about immersive bar experiences. The team runs Century Grand, which includes tiki bar UnderTow and Platform 18, a bar inside a replica train car.

At Sunny's, the Barter & Shake team has taken a more laid-back approach, keeping some of the divey vibes of the building's previous bar, Shady's. But from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1, get ready for an immersive experience sure to send shivers down your spine as you sip cocktails at the Black Lagoon.

Black Lagoon at Sunny's Lounge

Oct. 1 - Nov. 1
2701 E. Indian School Road
