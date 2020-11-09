There's an Important Step Between Cleaning and Touching Food: October 2020's Restaurant D-List

Every week, the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department grades restaurants after completing routine health inspections. A D grade means the establishment has committed three or more "priority item" violations (which can directly contribute to increasing the risk of foodborne illness or injury, according to the MCESD) or four or more "priority foundation item" violations (which are indirect). At the beginning of each month, Phoenix New Times rounds up the restaurants that received a D grade the previous month and excerpts hand-picked observations from the weekly reports, listed below.

Sorry, Obrien's. Diana Martinez

Obrien's Sports Bar 7829 North 35th Avenue



"Observed ‘mason jar’ of canned asparagus behind main bar. Person in charge (PIC) did not know where the jar of asparagus came from or who prepared it.”

“Observed food service employee in kitchen using lemon slicer. Slicer was accidently dropped on the kitchen floor. Food service employee picked up and continued slicing lemons with the slicer, without cleaning."

Rocky Point Seafood Restaurant 3107 South Gilbert Road, #107 Gilbert



“In front reach in cold unit observed raw ceviche over limes in back walk in observed raw pork shrimp and chicken cold holding over honey and salsa. PIC removed the raw chicken, shrimp and chicken and placed on bottom shelf of walk in.”

“Observed a plastic grocery bag being used to store raw bacon wrapped jalapenos. PIC removed from plastic grocery bag and placed in container.”

Zesty Zzeeks Pizza & Wings 3139 South Mill Avenue, #B5, Tempe



“Observed the PIC garnish two RTE pizzas with RTE, chopped basil with their bare hands. PIC was instructed to use clean gloves, tongs or other suitable utensils when working with RTE foods.”

“Observed ranch dressing stored in the Pepsi refrigerator in the dishwashing area of this establishment to have an internal temperature of 50* Fahrenheit during this inspection.”

Armando's is on the D-List. New Times Archives

Armando's Mexican Food 711 East Carefree Highway, #101



“Employee handled mop and mop bucket then immediately went to work on cook line with same gloved hands. Employee handled trash can then continued working with food and food contact surfaces with same gloved hands. Instructed both employees to remove gloves, wash hands, and don new gloves after contamination has occurred and before working with food and food contact surfaces.”

“On cook line, employee handled ready to eat cut vegetables with bare hands. Instructed employee to don gloves when handling ready to eat foods.”

Gilligan’s on Indian School 223 East Indian School Road



“Observed an employee chopping an onion and touching the onion with their bare hands. The employee stated the onion was going to be put into a ready to eat pico de gallo, which would not be cooked and would immediately go into the prep fridge.”

“The establishment's prep fridge was down and the TCS foods inside were out of temperature.”

Flancer's 1902 North Higley Road, Mesa



“Observed employee wring towel in sanitizer bucket and proceed to grab cooked bacon without first washing hands and changing gloves.”

“Observed sanitizer bucket actively being used to wipe down prep table with more than 200 PPM of chlorine sanitizer.”

Glendale Seafood Supermarket 5127 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale



“Establishment keeps shellstock tags in small mesh bag. When examining tags they were found to be thrown in bag with no order and did not have date of last sold on them.”

“A can of aerosol pesticide was found in office. Brought to attention of person in charge to discard. Pest control shall only be performed by a certified applicator.”

Rosati's lands on the D-List. New Times Archives

Rosati's Pizza 2040 South Alma School Road, #11, Chandler



“Observed raw chicken packaged in a box over green peppers in the walk in refrigerator. Also observed raw bacon in a small container on a shelf over pizza sauce.”

“Observed 4 large ladles with food contamination stored clean. Also observed slicer used to slice green peppers with food debris and stored clean.”