All The Phoenix Restaurants That Opened and Closed in June

Last month, the Phoenix restaurant scene welcomed a small cafe serving matcha-based drinks, a fast-casual restaurant that serves Korean barbecue in a cup, and the eighth location of a mainstay in the Phoenix area. We also lost Grubstak, and the Ahwatukee location of Keegan's Grill closed after 25 years.
Below, check out the full list food scene additions and subtractions in the Phoenix restaurant scene from June 2021.
OPENINGS
Macayo's Mexican Food
8608 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
The chain restaurant Macayo's Mexican Food opened its 8th location on the corner of Scottsdale and Shea. The restaurant will celebrate 75 years in September 2021.
810 Billiards & Bowling
3455 West Frye Road, Chandler
The South Carolina-based entertainment center 810 Billiards & Bowling opened on the south side of Chandler Fashion Center. You can play foosball, billiards, ping pong, and more. Burgers, pizzas, and sandwiches are highlighted on the menu.
Buono's
1464 East Williams Field Road, Gilbert
The local pizza joint, Buono's, opened in Gilbert this past month. Buono's offers pastas, subs, calzones, and its version of thin crust pizza.
Jeremiah's Italian Ice
20784 East Victoria Lane, #107, Queens Creek
Just in time for the summer, Jeremiah's Italian Ice offers 40 flavors of Italian ice including seasonal favorites like pumpkin pie, lemon basil, and gingerbread. The dessert shop has an app you can download to learn about specials.
Cupbob
21001 NorthTatum Boulevard, #34—1130
The latest addition to Desert Ridge marketplace is Cupbob, a Korean-barbecue-in-a-cup concept. There are nine entrees highlighting beef, pork, chicken, and tofu. All the cups include sweet potato noodles, cabbage, and steamed rice.
Matcha Grove
81 South McQueen Road, #105, Gilbert
Matcha Grove opened on the southeast corner of McQueen and Eliot in Gilbert. This small cafe is offering matcha-based drinks, as well as waffles and avocado toast. Baked goods are gluten-free and refined sugar-free. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Barro's Pizza
95 South Idaho Road, Apache Junction
The family-owned Barro's Pizza opened its 46th location in Apache Junction. All the regular favorites are available: wings, pizzas, and sandwiches.
The Herb Box
7000 East Shea Boulevard, Suite G1010
The Herb Box moved its DC Ranch location to Shea Boulevard. Brunch, lunch, and dinner are still served, and patrons can choose summer cocktails to complement their salad or sandwich.
Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen
884 East Williams Field Road, Gilbert
Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen opened its sixth restaurant in the Valley. Starters include avocado toast, hot artichoke dip, and salads; entrees include pastas as well as pizzas. There is a kid and gluten-free menu too.
Chesapeake Bay Seafood Bistro
5033 East Elliott Road
Chesapeake Bay Seafood Bistro serves healthy seafood on the go. Menu options include grilled or fried versions of fish, type of marinade, and preferred preparation style, whether it's a salad, sandwich, or taco.
Salad and Go
4716 East Ray Road
The popular Salad and Go opened its first location in Ahwatukee. Choose from nine chef-created salads (all $5.74 with chicken or tofu), five breakfast burritos (all $2.99) and cold-brew coffee, iced tea, and lemonade for $1.
White Castle
1900 East Fifth Street, Tempe
White Castle has opened a virtual kitchen in the Tempe Food Court. Most of the regular menu is still available, including sliders, fries, and desserts-on-a-stick.
Z'Tejas Grill
8300 North Hayden Road, Suite D-101, Scottsdale
Enjoy Mexican and Southwestern-style cuisine at Z'Tejas Grill. The menu highlights tamale with carnitas, Santa Fe enchiladas, chicken fried steak, and carnitas chilaquiles. Specialty margaritas are also available.
NOTABLE CLOSINGS
Keegan's Grill
The Ahwatukee location closed after 25 years in operation. Owners blamed COVID and rising operating costs as reasons for the closure.
Grubstak
After two-and-a-half years, Grubstak is closing its doors. As the name suggests, the restaurant offered piles of food stacked on top of one another.
