Find Foods for Passover at These 8 Phoenix Restaurants and Delis

AJ's Fine Foods Multiple Locations

Chompie's Multiple Locations

Chula Seafood Grayhawk Fish Market & Restaurant 20581 North Hayden Road, #100, Scottsdale

480-597-9125

Goldman's Deli has brisket, lox, tzimmes, pans of potato kugel, whitefish salad, and “baseball-sized” matzo balls available to reserve and take home. New Times File Photo Goldman's Deli 6929 North Hayden Road, Suite C2, Scottsdale

480-367-9477

Imperial Market and Deli 737 East Glendale Avenue

602-285-6999

click to enlarge Brisket, vegetables, matzoh ball soup, and more for Passover at Miracle Mile Deli. Joanie Simon

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street

602-776-0992

New York Bagels 'N Bialys Multiple Locations

Veneto Trattoria 6137 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

480-948-9928

Passover begins this week – starting at nightfall on Wednesday, April 5, and concluding the evening of Thursday, April 13. The holiday commemorates the Biblical story of the Jewish people being freed from slavery in Egypt. Seders, hosted the first and second nights of Passover, retell this story, and foods play many roles. Perhaps most notable is unleavened bread, a cracker-like bread the Jewish people took when they fled Egypt. Passover, or Pesach, is also called the “Feast of the Unleavened Bread.” So, to honor the holiday, clear your pantry of yeasty carbs and stock up at these restaurants and markets for Passover dinners.The bistro chefs at AJ’s Fine Foods are cooking up Passover dinner options, including roasted pistachio-crusted chicken, grilled salmon, and brisket (ranging from $16.99 to $19.99). AJ’s also has potato pancakes, matzo ball soup, kugel, and apple-nut charoset available.Dine in or take a Passover meal to-go from Chompie’s . Sit down at one of the New York-style delis in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, or Gilbert for four courses ($36.99 for adults, $14.99 for kids 10 and under). Start with gefilte fish with beet horseradish, have a bowl of comforting chicken and matzo ball soup, tuck into braised beef brisket with pan gravy and latkes, and save room for cake. For $299, feed a group of eight at home. Chompie’s also offers a la carte options, including mini stuffed cabbages, soups by the quart, “gluten-free friendly” bagels, and macaroons. Chula Seafood ’s Passover dinner for four is available to pick up at its North Scottsdale location or can be delivered. The heat-and-eat dinner is available from Wednesday, April 5, to Friday, April 7, for $150. On the menu are potato latkes with beet-cured lox, apple-orange chutney, and caramelized onion creme fraiche; matzo ball soup; roasted salmon with a melted leek lemon cream sauce; and a flourless chocolate cake served with coconut macaroons.This Chicago-style restaurant and deli that specializes in Jewish fare has brisket, lox, tzimmes, pans of potato kugel, whitefish salad, and “baseball-sized” matzo balls available to reserve and take home. Call Goldman’s or place your order at the deli at least three days in advance.With Glatt Kosher meats, more than 1,000 grocery goods, a deli, and Pas Yisroel breads, Imperial Market and Deli lives up to its “Pesach superstore” promise. And, if cooking dinner isn’t in the cards, Imperial Market and Deli also offers takeout and catering. Miracle Mile Deli will offer a special takeout Passover menu from April 5 to 13. Reserve a brisket meal for four for $95, which includes two pounds of brisket, whole baby white potatoes, steamed vegetables, matzo ball soup, and matzo. Brisket, sides, and soups are also available to order a la carte. Call to place your order.Take a Passover dinner home for $28.99 or order deli items or desserts from New York Bagels 'N Bialys . Dinner includes a selection of starters, mains, and sides, including chopped liver, roasted chicken, noodle kugel, glazed carrots, and matzo. Veneto Trattoria will offer a Passover dinner on Wednesday and Thursday nights (April 5 and 6). The $58 three-course meal starts with matzo and charoset, followed by matzo ball soup with a Venetian-style chicken broth. Entrees include brisket with vegetables and a dried plum sauce, filet of sole, and airline chicken breast stuffed with pine nuts and cherries. End the meal with almond cake with chocolate sauce. Reservations are recommended; call to reserve.