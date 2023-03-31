Find Foods for Passover at These 8 Phoenix Restaurants and Delis

Passover begins this week – starting at nightfall on Wednesday, April 5, and concluding the evening of Thursday, April 13. The holiday commemorates the Biblical story of the Jewish people being freed from slavery in Egypt. Seders, hosted the first and second nights of Passover, retell this story, and foods play many roles. Perhaps most notable is unleavened bread, a cracker-like bread the Jewish people took when they fled Egypt. Passover, or Pesach, is also called the “Feast of the Unleavened Bread.” So, to honor the holiday, clear your pantry of yeasty carbs and stock up at these restaurants and markets for Passover dinners.
AJ's Fine FoodsMultiple Locations The bistro chefs at AJ’s Fine Foods are cooking up Passover dinner options, including roasted pistachio-crusted chicken, grilled salmon, and brisket (ranging from $16.99 to $19.99). AJ’s also has potato pancakes, matzo ball soup, kugel, and apple-nut charoset available.
Chompie'sMultiple Locations Dine in or take a Passover meal to-go from Chompie’s. Sit down at one of the New York-style delis in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, or Gilbert for four courses ($36.99 for adults, $14.99 for kids 10 and under). Start with gefilte fish with beet horseradish, have a bowl of comforting chicken and matzo ball soup, tuck into braised beef brisket with pan gravy and latkes, and save room for cake. For $299, feed a group of eight at home. Chompie’s also offers a la carte options, including mini stuffed cabbages, soups by the quart, “gluten-free friendly” bagels, and macaroons.
Chula Seafood Grayhawk Fish Market & Restaurant20581 North Hayden Road, #100, Scottsdale
480-597-9125 Chula Seafood’s Passover dinner for four is available to pick up at its North Scottsdale location or can be delivered. The heat-and-eat dinner is available from Wednesday, April 5, to Friday, April 7, for $150. On the menu are potato latkes with beet-cured lox, apple-orange chutney, and caramelized onion creme fraiche; matzo ball soup; roasted salmon with a melted leek lemon cream sauce; and a flourless chocolate cake served with coconut macaroons.
Goldman's Deli6929 North Hayden Road, Suite C2, Scottsdale
480-367-9477 This Chicago-style restaurant and deli that specializes in Jewish fare has brisket, lox, tzimmes, pans of potato kugel, whitefish salad, and “baseball-sized” matzo balls available to reserve and take home. Call Goldman’s or place your order at the deli at least three days in advance.
Imperial Market and Deli737 East Glendale Avenue
602-285-6999 With Glatt Kosher meats, more than 1,000 grocery goods, a deli, and Pas Yisroel breads, Imperial Market and Deli lives up to its “Pesach superstore” promise. And, if cooking dinner isn’t in the cards, Imperial Market and Deli also offers takeout and catering.
Miracle Mile Deli4433 North 16th Street
602-776-0992 Miracle Mile Deli will offer a special takeout Passover menu from April 5 to 13. Reserve a brisket meal for four for $95, which includes two pounds of brisket, whole baby white potatoes, steamed vegetables, matzo ball soup, and matzo. Brisket, sides, and soups are also available to order a la carte. Call to place your order.
New York Bagels 'N BialysMultiple Locations Take a Passover dinner home for $28.99 or order deli items or desserts from New York Bagels 'N Bialys. Dinner includes a selection of starters, mains, and sides, including chopped liver, roasted chicken, noodle kugel, glazed carrots, and matzo.
Veneto Trattoria6137 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-948-9928 Veneto Trattoria will offer a Passover dinner on Wednesday and Thursday nights (April 5 and 6). The $58 three-course meal starts with matzo and charoset, followed by matzo ball soup with a Venetian-style chicken broth. Entrees include brisket with vegetables and a dried plum sauce, filet of sole, and airline chicken breast stuffed with pine nuts and cherries. End the meal with almond cake with chocolate sauce. Reservations are recommended; call to reserve.