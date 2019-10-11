 


    Herban Planet
Rachael Ray's set to release her latest book and visit Tempe in the same day.EXPAND
Jeff Lipsky

Q&A With Rachael Ray at 50 Just in Time for Her Tempe Appearance

Lauren Cusimano | October 11, 2019 | 7:30am
Rachael Ray is a Renaissance woman of our time and the ages. She’s a self-taught cook, television personality, Yum-o nonprofit founder, and recipe and book author. But it’s that last part we want to talk about now. Ray’s latest book, Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life: A Cookbook, is a collection of 25 personal essays and more than 125 recipes. It’ll be released Tuesday, October 15, which is a nice coincidence for Phoenix fans. That’s the day she’s set to stop in Tempe on the Rachael Ray 50 Book Tour.

Ray is scheduled to drop into the Tempe location of Changing Hands Bookstore for an author meet-and-greet from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15. Tickets are $34.59 and include a signed copy of Rachael Ray 50 as well as a spot in the photo line.

Ray answered a few of our questions via email about the new book.

What made you want to do a memoir-inspired cookbook at this point in your career?
I don't consider the book to be a memoir. It's more like a scrapbook. A while back, two of my friends said to me, "What are you going to do? You're turning 50." I'm not much of a party girl, believe it or not. I am for my anniversary, but not for my birthday. So I thought looking back on 50 years was just a fun thing to do. To me, it’s a look at the awkward and happy moments of my life. And the interesting part of looking back at 50 years is having the hope that you get another 50.

Any age advancement is something so many women try to hide. Are you hoping 50 in the title of your book to be inspirational and if so, to whom?
No, I never really cared much about age. It's better than the alternative. I always, as I've told people for years, I always rounded up. I always lied and made myself a year older. So, by the time I got to be 30 and 40 and 50, it wouldn't matter. It would be old news.

Did you expect to still be this busy at 51?
Of course. I like work. I hope to be this busy at 91.

For tickets and more information, visit the Changing Hands website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Remind Me Later >